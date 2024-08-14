mget_temp Utility
The mget_temp utility reads the hardware temperature from NVIDIA devices with temperature sensors (all NVIDIA devices) and prints the result in Celsius degrees.
To run mget_temp:
# mget_temp [OPTIONS]
where:
|
-h
|
Print the help message.
|
-d <dev>
|
mst device name.
|
--version
|
Display version info.
|
-s <i2c-secondary>
|
I2C secondary address
Example on how to read a device temperature:
# mget_temp -d /dev/mst/SW_MT51000_0002c903007e76a0_lid-
0x0002
Note
mget_temp utility reads the IC temperature, it does not support reading temperature from peripheral sensors on the board.