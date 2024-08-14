mstdump Utility
The mstdump utility dumps device internal configuration registers. The dump file is used by the Support team for hardware troubleshooting purposes. It can be applied on all NVIDIA devices.
For the tool to properly work with Inband devices, both the MFT and the Firmware must be updated to the latest (MFT v4.18.0 & firmware vXX.32.1014).
If ConnectX-4 adapter card is used as an Inband device, for the tool to work properly, you need to use MFT 4.17.0.
To run mstdump:
# mstdump [-full] <mst device> > <dump file>_FW_VERSION
where the -full flag dumps all internal registers
positional arguments:
|
device
|
The device name
optional arguments:
|
-h, --help
|
show help message and exit
|
-v, -version, --version
|
show program's version number and exit
|
-full, --full
|
Dump more expanded list of addresses
|
-ignore_fail, --ignore_fail
|
Continue dumipng, even if some addresses fails
|
-c CSV, -csv CSV, --csv CSV
|
Database path
|
--cause address.offset
|
Specify address and offset
|
--i2c_secondary I2C_SECONDARY
|
I2C secondary [0-127]
Example:
[root
@mymach]# mstdump /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0 > mt4099_12_16_2600.dmp
This dumps the internal configuration data of the device into the mt4099.dmp file.