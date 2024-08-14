MTUSB Cable Board

The mlxcables tool supports reading cable data directly via i2c when the cable is connected to a dedicated board. The board is connected to the host with an MTUSB adapter.

Examples on a Windows machine:

After adding the cables using 'mst cable add' the following mst status is presented:

Copy Copied! mst status MST devices: ------------ mtusb- 1 Cable MST devices: ------------------- mtusb-1_cable

Query the cable:

Copy Copied! mlxcables -d mtusb-1_cable Querying Cables .... Cable # 1 : --------- Cable name : mtusb-1_cable FW version : 2.0 . 208 FW Dev ID : 0x20 FW GW version : Legacy -------- Cable EEPROM -------- Identifier : QSFP+ (0dh) Technology : 850 nm VCSEL (00h) Compliance : 40G Active Cable (XLPPI), 100G AOC (Active Optical Cable) or 25GAUI C2M AOC. Wavelength : 850 nm OUI : 0x0002c9 Vendor : Mellanox Serial number : MT1707FT01544 Part number : MFA1A00-E001 Revision : A1 Temperature : 31 C Length : 1 m

Read from a specific address: