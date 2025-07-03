Linux
This script is used to start mst service and to stop it. It is also used in other operations with NVIDIA devices, such as in resetting or enabling remote access.
mst <command> [switches]
mst Commands and Switches Description - Linux
mst start [--with_msix] [-- with_unknown] [--with_i2cdev] [-- with_lpcdev] [--with_fpga] [-- with_fpga_fw_access
Create special files that represent NVIDIA devices in directory /dev/mst. Load appropriate kernel modules and saves PCI configuration headers in directory /var/mst_pci. After successfully completion of this command the MST driver is ready to work. You can configure the start command by editing the configuration file: /etc/mft/mst.conf, for example you can rename you devices.
Options:
mst stop [--force]
Stop the MST driver service, remove all special files/ directories and unload kernel modules.
Options:
mst restart [--with_msix] [-- with_unknown] [--with_i2cdev] [--with_lpcdev] [--with_fpga] [--with_fpga_fw_access]
Just like "mst stop" followed by "mst start [--with_msix] [--with_unknown] [--with_i2cdev] [--with_lpcdev] [-- with_fpga] [--with_fpga_fw_access]"
mst server start [port-p <port> [-s <passphrase>]
Start mst MST server to allow incoming connection. The default port is 23108.
Use the '-s' flag to define the passphrase used by the server.
If no passphrase is provided, a random one will be generated.
mst server stop
Stop the mst server.
mst remote add <hostname>[:port] [-s <passphrase>]
Establish a connection with a specified host on a specified port. The default port is 23108.
Add devices on a remote peer to a local devices list.
<hostname> may be the host name as well as an IP address.
Use the '-s' flag to provide the host's passphrase.
If no passphrase is provided, you will be prompted to insert one.
mst remote del <hostname>[:port]
Remove all remote devices on specified hostname.
<hostname>[:port] should be specified exactly as in the "mst remote add" command.
mst ib add [OPTIONS] [local_hca_id] [local_hca_port]
Add devices found in the IB fabric for inband access. Requires OFED installation and an active IB link.
If local_hca_id and local_hca_port are given, the IB subnet connected
to the given port is scanned. Otherwise, the default subnet is scanned.
Options:
Supported tools: ibnetdiscover, ibdiagnet. default: ibdiagnet
NOTE: If a topology file is specified, device are taken from it. Otherwise, a discover tool is run to discover the fabric.
mst ib del
Remove all inband devices.
mst cable add [OPTIONS] [params]
Add the cables that are connected to 5th generation devices.
There is an option to add the cables found in the IB fabric for Cable Info access, requires WinOF-2 installation and active IB links. If local_hca_id and local_hca_port are given, the IB subnet connected to the given port is scanned. Otherwise, all the devices will be scanned.
Options:
--with_ib: Add the inband cables in addition to the local PCI devices.
params: [local_hca_id] [local_hca_port]
mst cable del
Remove all cable devices.
mst status
Print current status of NVIDIA devices
Options:
mst save
Save PCI configuration headers in directory /var/mst_pci.
mst load
Load PCI configuration headers from directory /var/mst_pci.
mst version
Print the version info
Edit the /etc/mft/mst.conf configuration file to configure the start operation in Linux (only).
The configuration file consists of lines of rules. Every line will be a rule for mst start. It must be valid, and the rules should be unique. There should also be no duplication of new names and/or serials.
The rule general format is the following:
$OPCODE $PARAMS
mst start Supported OPCODES
OPCODE
Definition
Description
RENAME
renames mst devices
To start the mst driver service:
# mst start
Starting MST (Mellanox Software Tools) driver set
Loading MST PCI module - Success
Loading MST PCI configuration module - Success
Create devices
MTUSB-
1 USB to I2C Bridge - Success
To stop the service:
Success# mst stop
Stopping MST (Mellanox Software Tools) driver set
Unloading MST PCI module - Success
To print the current status of NVIDIA devices:
# mst status
MST modules:
------------
MST PCI module loaded
MST PCI configuration module loaded
MST devices:
------------
/dev/mst/mt4099_pciconf0 - PCI configuration cycles access.
domain:bus:dev.fn=
0000:0b:
00.0 addr.reg=
88 data.reg=
92
Chip revision is:
01
/dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0 - PCI direct access.
domain:bus:dev.fn=
0000:0b:
00.0 bar=
0xd2600000 size=
0x100000
Chip revision is:
01
/dev/mst/mtusb-
1 - USB to I2C adapter as I2C master
iSerial =
0x1683
To show the devices status with detailed information
# mst status -v
PCI devices:
DEVICE_TYPE MST PCI RDMA NET NUMA
ConnectX4(rev:
0) /dev/mst/mt4115_pciconf0
08:
00.0 mlx5_0 net-ib2 -
1
ConnectX4(rev:
0) /dev/mst/mt4115_pciconf0.
1
08:
00.1 mlx5_1 net-ib3 -
1
ConnectIB(rev:
0) /dev/mst/mt4113_pciconf0 0b:
00.0 mlx5_2 net-ib4,
net-ib5 -
1
ConnectX3(rev:
1) /dev/mst/mt4099_pciconf0
ConnectX3(rev:
1) /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0 0e:
00.0 mlx4_0 net-ib0,
net-ib1 -
1
I2C devices:
-------------------
MST Serial
/dev/mst/mtusb-
1
0x1B5C
In case the device has Function Per Port (FPP) enabled on it, a new device will appear in the `mst status -v` output with information about the second physical function. Example:
DEVICE_TYPE MST PCI RDMA NET NUMA
ConnectX4(rev:
0) /dev/mst/mt4115_pciconf0
07:
00.0 mlx5_4 net-ib4 -
1
ConnectX4(rev:
0) /dev/mst/mt4115_pciconf0.
1
07:
00.1 mlx5_5 net-ib5 -
1