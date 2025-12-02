On This Page
mlxconfig – Changing Device Configuration Tool
The mlxconfig tool allows the user to change some of the device configurations without reburning the firmware. The configuration is kept after reset.
By default, mlxconfig shows the configurations that will be loaded in the next boot. For 5th generation devices, it is also possible to query the default configurations and the configurations that are used by the current running firmware.
mst driver loaded
OFED/WinOF driver to be installed and enabled
Access to the device through the PCI interface (pciconf/pci_cr)
Changing device configurations enabled.
For changes after a successful configuration to take effect, reboot the system.
# mlxconfig [Options] <commands> [Parameters]
where:
-d|--dev <device>
Performs operation for a specified mst device.
-b|--db <filename>
Use a specific database file.
-f|--file <conf.file>
Raw configuration file.
-h|--help
Displays help message.
-v|--version
Displays version info.
-e|-enable_verbosity
Show default and current configurations. Note: For 5th generation (Group II) devices, the --enable_verbosity option works with ConnectX-4 firmware v12.14.0016 and above for querying the default configurations, and with ConnectX-4 firmware v12.17.1010 and above for querying the current configurations.
-y|--yes
Answers yes in prompt.
-a|--all_attrs
Show all attributes in the XML template.
-p|--private_key
pem file for private key.
-u|--key_uuid
keypair uuid.
-eng|--openssl_engine
OpenSSL engine name.
-k|--open_ssl_key_id
OpenSSL key identifier
--aws_hsm
Sign in 3S environment.
-l|--private_key_label
Private key label to use for 3S HSM sign.
-t|--device_type <switch/hca/linkx>
Specify the device type.
-s|--session_id
Specify the session id for token keep alive session.
-st|--session_time
Specify session time for token keep alive session.
-tkn|--token_type
Specify token type.
--sign_algorithm
Specify a signature algorithm from the following: RSA4k, RSA3k or ECDSA256.
--nested_token
Include challenge response for ArcusE.
clear_semaphore
Clear the tool’s semaphore
i[show_confs]
Display information about all configurations
q[uery]
Queries the supported configurations. Note: Query command will query a single device if a device is specified. Otherwise, it will query all devices on the machine.
r[eset]
Resets configurations to their default value
s[et]
Sets configurations to a specific device
set_raw
Sets raw configuration file (5th generation/Group II devices only)
get_raw
Gets raw configuration file (5th generation/Group II devices only)
backup
Backs up configurations to a file (only 5th generation (Group II) devices). Use set_raw command to restore file.
gen_tlvs_file
Generate a List of all TLVs. TLVs output file name must be specified
g[en_xml_template]
Generate an XML template. TLVs input file name and XML output file name must be specified
xml2raw
Generate a Raw file from an XML file. XML input file name and raw output file name must be specified
raw2xml
Generate an XML file from a Raw file. raw input file name and XML output file name must be specified
xml2bin
Generate binary configuration dump file from XML file. XML input file name and bin output file name must be specified.
create_conf
Generate configuration file from XML file. XML input file name and bin output file name must be specified.
apply
Apply a configuration file, that was created with create_conf command. bin input file name must be specified.
challenge_request
Send a token challenge request to the device. Token type must be specified.
remote_token_keep_alive
Start a remote token session for a specified time. session id must be specified.
token_supported
Query which tokens are supported.
query_token_session
Query the status of a token session.
end_token_session
End an active token session.
Before working with the Lego Softbank CG1 and Lego C2 flavors, make sure that the device is set to NIC mode (CPU as a RC). Please use the following commands, as specified in the "CPU as RC" column.
Lego Configuration
Configuration of Lego Systems
CPU as RC
DPU as RC
Configuration to bifurcation mode
To configure a BlueField-3 card as a "CPU is RC" of NVMe (DPU as PCIe switch):
To configure a BlueField-3 card as a "DPU is RC" of NVMe (using SNAP towards the CPU):
Configuring the card in NIC mode