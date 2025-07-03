mlxdpa – DPA Applications Sign Tool

The mlxdpa tool allows the user to sign DPA applications, which are given to the tool as part of a Host ELF file. In addition, mlxdpa allows the user to add or remove certificates from the DPA device. This is done by creating certificate containers and signing them.

The tool generates the signatures using a provided private key PEM file.

Tool Requirements:

Supported operating systems: Linux

Supported platforms: x86-64, arm64

mlxdpa Synopsis

Copy Copied! # mlxdpa --host_elf <ELF file> --cert_chain <certificate chain> --private_key <key .pem file> --output_file <output file path> sign_dpa_apps

Where:

-e|--host_elf Path to the Host ELF file containing DPA applications -c|--cert_chain Path to a certificate chain file to embed in the crypto data -p|--private_key Path to a private key PEM file for signature generation -o|--output_file Path to output signed Host ELF -h|--help Show help message -v|--version Show tool version --cert_chain_count <Hex number> Number of certificates in the provided certificate chain

Creating a Certificate Container

Container for adding a certificate:

Copy Copied! mlxdpa --cert_container_type add -c <.DER formatted certificate> -o <output path> --life_cycle_priority <Nvidia,OEM,User> create_cert_container

Container for removing a certificate:

Copy Copied! mlxdpa --cert_container_type remove [--cert_uuid <uuid of the certificate for removal>] [--remove_all_certs] -o <output path> --life_cycle_priority <Nvidia,OEM,User> create_cert_container

Signing a Certificate Container

Container for adding a certificate:

Copy Copied! mlxdpa --cert_container <container> -p < private key pem file> --keypair_uuid <uuid> --cert_uuid <uuid> --life_cycle_priority <Nvidia,OEM,User> -o <output path> sign_cert_container

Container for removing a certificate:

Copy Copied! mlxdpa --cert_container <container> -p < private key pem file> --keypair_uuid <uuid> --life_cycle_priority <Nvidia,OEM,User> -o <output path> sign_cert_container

Where: