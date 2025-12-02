mlxfwmanager – Firmware Update and Query Tool
The mlxfwmanager is a firmware update and query utility which scans the system for available NVIDIA devices (only mst PCI devices) and performs the necessary firmware updates.
For further information on firmware update, please refer to Booting HCA Device in Livefish Mode.
The examples throughout the document use pci “bus.dev.fn” format. However, all the examples are inter-changeable with the mlxfwmanager -d /dev/mst/<device> format.
# [-d|--dev DeviceName] [-h|--help] [-v|--version] [--query] [--query-format Format] [-u|--update] [-i|--image-file FileName] [-D|--image-dir DirectoryName] [-f|--force] [-y|--yes] [--no] [--clear-semaphore] [--exe-rel-path] [-l|--list-content] [--archive-names] [--nofs] [--log] [-L|--log-file LogFileName] [--no-progress] [-o|--outfile OutputFileName] [--online] [--online query-psid PSIDs] [--key key] [--download DirectoryName] [--download-
default] [--get-downloadopt OPT] [--download-device Device] [--download-os OS] [--download-type Type] [--ssl-certificate Certificate] [--no_fw_ctrl]
where:
-d|--dev DeviceName
Perform operation for specified mst device(s). Run 'mst status' command to list the available devices. Multiple devices can be specified delimited by semicolons. A device list containing semicolons must be quoted.
-h|--help
Show this message and exit.
-v|--version
Show the executable version and exit.
--query
Query device(s) info
--query-format Format
(Query|Onlinequery)outputformat,XML|Text-defaultText
-u|--update
Update firmware image(s) on the device(s).
-i|--image-file FileName
Specified image file to use.
-D|--image-dir DirectoryName
Specified directory instead of default to locate image files.
-f|--force
Force image update
-y|--yes
Answer is yes in prompts
--no
Answer is no in prompts
--clear-semaphore
Force clear the flash semaphore on the device, No command is allowed when this flag is used. NOTE: May result in system instability or flash corruption if the device or another application is currently using the flash. Exercise caution.
--exe-rel-path
Use paths relative to the location of the executable
-l|--list-content
List file/Directory content, used with --image-dir and --image-file flags
--archive-names
Display archive names in listing
--nofs
Burn image in a non failsafe manner
--log
Create log file
-L|--log-file LogFileName
Use specified log file
--no_fw_ctrl
Do not use firmware Ctrl update
--no-progress
Do not show progress
-o|--outfile OutputFileName
Write to specified output file
--online
Fetch required FW images online from NVIDIA server
--online-query-psid PSIDs
Query FW info, PSID(s) are comma separated
--key key
Key for custom download/update
--download DirectoryName
Download files from server to a specified directory
--download-default
Use Default values for download
--get-download-opt OPT
Get download options for OS or Device Options are: OS, Device
--download-device Device
Use '--get-download-opt Device' option to view available devices for device specific downloads
--download-os OS
Only for self_extractor download: Use '--get-download-opt OS' option to view available OS for sfx download
--download-type Type
MFA | self_extractor - default All
--ssl-certificate Certificate
SSL certificate for secure connection
To query a specific device, use the following command line:
# mlxfwmanager -d <device> --query
To query all the devices on the machine, use the following command line:
# mlxfwmanager --query
Examples:
Query the device.
mlxfwmanager -d
09:
00.0 --query
Querying Mellanox devices firmware ...
Device #
1:
----------
Device Type: ConnectX3
Part Number: MCX354A-FCA_A2-A4
Description: ConnectX-
3 VPI adapter card; dual-port QSFP; FDR IB (56Gb/s) and 40GigE; PCIe3.
0 x8 8GT/s; RoHS R6
PSID: MT_1020120019
PCI Device Name:
0000:
09:
00.0
Port1 GUID: 0002c9000100d051
Port2 MAC: 0002c9000002
Versions: Current Available
FW
2.31.
5050
2.32.
5000
Status: Update required
---------
Found
1 device(s) requiring firmware update. Please use -u flag to perform the update.
Query all the devices.
Querying Mellanox devices firmware ...
Device #
1:
----------
Device Type: ConnectIB
Part Number: MCB192A-FCA_A1
Description: Connect-IB Host Channel Adapter; single-port QSFP; FDR 56Gb/s; PCIe2.
0 x16; RoHS R6
PSID: MT_1220110030
PCI Device Name: /dev/mst/mt4113_pciconf0
Port1 GUID: 0002c903002ef500
Port2 GUID: 0002c903002ef501
Versions: Current Available
FW
2.11.
1258
10.10.
4000
Status: Update required
Device #
2:
----------
Device Type: ConnectX3
Part Number: MCX354A-FCA_A2-A4
Description: ConnectX-
3 VPI adapter card; dual-port QSFP; FDR IB (56Gb/s) and 40GigE; PCIe3.
0 x8 8GT/s; RoHS R6
PSID: MT_1020120019
PCI Device Name: /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0
Port1 GUID: 0002c9000100d051
Port2 MAC: 0002c9000002
Versions: Current Available
FW
2.31.
5050
2.32.
5000
Status: Update required
---------
Found
2 device(s) requiring firmware update. Please use -u flag to perform the update.
Query XML:
mlxfwmanager --query --query-format XML
<Devices>
<Device pciName=
"/dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0" type=
"ConnectX3" psid=
"MT_1200111023" partNumber=
"MCX354A-FCA_A2-A4">
<Versions>
<FW current=
"2.1.0065" available=
"2.32.5000"/>
</Versions>
<MACs port1=
"02c90abcdef0" port2=
"02c90abcdef1"/>
<Status> update required </Status>
<Description> ConnectX-
3 VPI adapter card; dual-port QSFP; FDR IB (56Gb/s) and 40GigE; PCIe3.
0 x8 8GT/s; RoHS R6 </Description>
</Device>
<Device pciName=
"/dev/mst/mt4113_pciconf0" type=
"ConnectIB" psid=
"MT_1220110030" partNumber=
"MCB192A-FCA_A1">
<Versions>
<FW current=
"2.11.1258" available=
"10.10.4000"/>
</Versions>
<GUIDs port1=
"0002c903002ef500" />
<MACs port1=
"0002c903002ef501" />
<Status> update required </Status>
<Description> Connect-IB Host Channel Adapter; single-port QSFP; FDR 56Gb/s; PCIe2.
0 x16; RoHS R6 </Description>
</Device>
</Devices>
Supports listing the contents of images archive.
When running this command, the tool will list all firmware images within this PLDM package for each image it displays.
Usage:
mlxfwmanager -i <pldm-path> --list-content
When running this command, the tool will list all firmware images within this mfa package.
Usage:
mlxfwmanager -i <mfa-file> --list-content
For each image, it displays the following: PSID, Part Number, firmware version, and device description.