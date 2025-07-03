What can I help you with?
NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.30.1-1210 LTS
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Firmware Management  NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.30.1-1210 LTS  mlxphyburn – Burning Tool for Externally Managed PHY

On This Page

mlxphyburn – Burning Tool for Externally Managed PHY

Mlxphyburn tool allows the user to burn firmware of an externally managed PHY. The tool burns and verifies a pre-compiled binary PHY firmware image on the PHY’s flash. It is supported only on Linux.

Tool Requirements

  • ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro with an externally managed PHY

  • A device that has access to the PHY flash module

  • MLNX_OFED driver (if installed) must be down

  • Access to the device through the PCI interface (pciconf/pci_cr)

  • Firmware version that supports access to an externally managed PHY

    • Version 2_33_5000 and above

mlxphyburn Synopsis

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# mlxphyburn [-d <device>] [–i Phy_fw_image] b[urn]|q[uery]

where:

-d|--dev <device>

Device which has access to the PHY.

-i|--img <PHY_fw_image>

PHY firmware image.

-v|--version

Display version info.

-h|--help

Display help message.

b[urn]

Burn given PHY image on the device's PHY.

q[uery]

Query PHY FW on device.

Note

If no device is specified, mlxphyburn will attempt to burn the PHY firmware image on all mst devices on the machine.

Examples of mlxphyburn Usage

Burn Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# mlxphyburn -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pciconf0 -i Firmware_1.37.10_N32722.cld burn
-I- attempting to burn PHY Fw on device: /dev/mst/mt4099_pciconf0
-I- Burning...(Process might take a few minutes)
-I- Device burned and verified.

Query Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# mlxphyburn -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pciconf0 q
-I- Querying device: /dev/mst/mt4099_pciconf0
Flash Type   : Atmel AT25DF041A
FW version   : 1.37
Image ID     : 1.37.10 InterfaceMasters N32722 Apr 14, 2014 12:21:00
Image ROM ID : 0

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 3, 2025.
content here