mlxphyburn – Burning Tool for Externally Managed PHY
Mlxphyburn tool allows the user to burn firmware of an externally managed PHY. The tool burns and verifies a pre-compiled binary PHY firmware image on the PHY’s flash. It is supported only on Linux.
ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro with an externally managed PHY
A device that has access to the PHY flash module
MLNX_OFED driver (if installed) must be down
Access to the device through the PCI interface (pciconf/pci_cr)
Firmware version that supports access to an externally managed PHY
Version 2_33_5000 and above
# mlxphyburn [-d <device>] [–i Phy_fw_image] b[urn]|q[uery]
where:
-d|--dev <device>
Device which has access to the PHY.
-i|--img <PHY_fw_image>
PHY firmware image.
-v|--version
Display version info.
-h|--help
Display help message.
b[urn]
Burn given PHY image on the device's PHY.
q[uery]
Query PHY FW on device.
If no device is specified, mlxphyburn will attempt to burn the PHY firmware image on all mst devices on the machine.
Burn Example
# mlxphyburn -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pciconf0 -i Firmware_1.
37.10_N32722.cld burn
-I- attempting to burn PHY Fw on device: /dev/mst/mt4099_pciconf0
-I- Burning...(Process might take a few minutes)
-I- Device burned and verified.
Query Example
# mlxphyburn -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pciconf0 q
-I- Querying device: /dev/mst/mt4099_pciconf0
Flash Type : Atmel AT25DF041A
FW version :
1.37
Image ID :
1.37.
10 InterfaceMasters N32722 Apr
14,
2014
12:
21:
00
Image ROM ID :
0