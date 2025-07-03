mlxtrace Utility
The mlxtrace utility is used to configure and extract HW events generated by different units in NVIDIA devices. The utility generates a dump ".trc" file which contains HW events that assist us with debug, troubleshooting and performance analysis. Events can be stored in host memory if driver is up or in a small on-chip buffer (always available) depending on the utility running mode. In order to run the utility it's required to have a configuration file first, this file should be provided by the NVIDIA representative.
A dump file "mlxtrace.trc" will be generated by end of run (file name can be controlled by "-o" flag), this file should be sent to the NVIDIA representative for further diagnostics/troubleshooting.
Memory mode on 5th generation (Group II) devices is supported only by PCI mst devices. Memory mode is supported in Windows, as well as in Linux.
For the tool to properly work with Inband devices, both the MFT and the Firmware must be updated to the latest (MFT version 4.18.0 and above, and Firmware version XX.32.1xxx and above).
The mst driver must be started prior to running the mlxtrace tool.
For MEM buffer mode driver must be "loaded" also.
Enter the following command:
mlxtrace [options]
Options
-h, --help
Print help and exit
-v, --version
Print version (default=off)
-p, --parse
Move to parser mode (default=off)
Mode: CollectMode
-d, --device=MstDev
Mst device
-m, --mode=Mode
Activation mode: FIFO - HW BUFFER , MEM - KERNEL BUFFER (possible values="FIFO", "MEM")
-a, --mem_access=MemMethod
Memory access method: OB_GW, VMEM, UDRIVER, PERFMON (possible values="OB_GW"/ "VMEM"/ "UDRIVER" "PERFMON")
--gvmi
Global virtual machine interface
-c, --cfg=CfgFile
Mlxtrace configuration file
-o, --trc_file=TrcPath
Output TRC file path (default=`mlxtrace.trc')
-C, --config_only
Configure tracer and exit (default=off)
-b, --backpressure
Enable "Allow_backpressure" for all supported hardware events (default=off)
-n, --snapshot
Take events snapshot - This assumes previous run with -- config_only (default=off)
-s, --buf_size=BufSize
User buffer size [MB] (default=`1')
-S, --stream
Don't save events to file parse it immediately (default=off)
--ignore_old_events
Ignore collecting old events in MEM mode (default=off)
-g, --continuous_fill
Do not stop recording (stopping only with ^C), keep filling user's buffer cyclically (default=off)
--sample_delay=Delay
Delay between samples when polling new events in [usec] (default=`0')
--keep_running
Keep the HW tracer unit running after exit (default=off)
--enable_limiting_every_chunk
Limit the HW tracer after reading every chunk (default=off)
--fw_cfg_only
Skip HW config and only configure FW events (default=off)
--skip_ownership
Skip taking ownership (default=off)
Mode: ParseMode
-i, --input=TrcFile
Input file (default=`mlxtrace.trc')
--csv_mode
Enable csv output format (default=off)
--print_ts
Print timestamp events (default=off)
-r, --real_ts
Print real timestamps in [hh:mm:ss.nsec] format (default=off)
--print_raw
Print event bytes in each line header (default=off)
--ts_format=format
Choose printed TS format hex/dec (possible values="hex", "dec" default=`dec')
--print_delta
Enable printing delta between events (in cycles) (default=off)
-f, --print_file=FilePath
Print parsed event to the given file and not to stdout
--enable_db_check
Enable events DB checks (default=off)
Examples:
Choose the suitable .cfg file depending on the device you are using, and run the following command to generate a .trc file:
# mlxtrace -d /dev/mst/mt4123_pciconf0 -c ConnectX6.cfg -m MEM -o ConnectX6.trc
To generate a .trc file with a maximal size of 100 MB, run the following command:
# mlxtrace -d /dev/mst/mt4123_pciconf0 -c ConnectX6.cfg -m MEM -s
100 -o ConnectX6.trc