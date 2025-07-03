What can I help you with?
NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.30.1-1210 LTS
Release Notes

These are the release notes for NVIDIA® Firmware Tools (MFT). MFT supports the following operating systems: Linux, Windows, VMware ESXi and FreeBSD. Please see the supported platform table for further details.

The tools functionality is identical in all operating systems unless otherwise noted.

Release Notes Update History

Revision

Date

Description

4.30.1-1210

July 03, 2025

Initial release of this Release Notes version. This version introduces Bug Fixes.
