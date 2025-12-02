Setting GUIDs and MACs

In some cases, OEMs may prefer to pre-burn the flash before it is assembled on board.To generate an image for pre-burning for 4th generation (Group I) devices, use the mlxburn “- striped_image” flag. The “striped image” file layout is identical to the image layout on the flash, hence making it suitable for burning verbatim.When pre-burning, the GUIDs/MACs inside the image should be unique per device. The following are two methods to pre-burn an image. You can choose the best method suitable for your needs.

In this method, the image is generated with blank GUIDs and CRCs. The GUIDs are set after the device is assembled using the flint "sg" command. To set GUIDs take less than 1 second when running on an image with blank GUIDs (through a PCI device).

Note A device that is burnt with blank GUIDs/MACs will not boot as a functional network device as long as the GUIDs/MACs are not set.

To pre-burn an image with blank GUIDs/MACs:

Generate a striped image with blank GUIDs. Copy Copied! # mlxburn -fw ./fw-ConnectX3-rel.mlx -./MCX354A-FCB_A2-A5.ini -wrimage./fw-ConnectX3-rel.bin -striped_image -blank_guids -I- Generating image ... -I- Image generation completed successfully. Burn the image to a flash using an external burner. (Optional) After assembly, query the image on flash to verify there are no GUIDs on the device. Copy Copied! # flint -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0 q Image type: FS2 FW Version: 2.31 . 5050 FW Release Date: 4.5 . 2014 Device ID: 4099 Description: Node Port1 Port2 Sys image GUIDs: ffffffffffffffff ffffffffffffffff ffffffffffffffff ffffffffffffffff MACs: ffffffffffffffff ffffffffffffffff VSD: n/a PSID: MT_1090120019 -W- GUIDs/MACs values and their CRC are not set. Set the correct GUIDs. Since the image is with blank GUIDs, this operation takes less than 1 second. Copy Copied! # flint -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0 -guid 0x0002c9030abcdef0 -mac 0x0002c9bcdef1 sg Query the image on flash to verify that the GUIDs are set correctly. Copy Copied! sg# flint -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0 q Image type: FS2 FW Version: 2.31 . 5050 FW Release Date: 4.5 . 2014 Device ID: 4099 Description: Node Port1 Port2 Sys image GUIDs: 0002c9030abcdef0 0002c9030abcdef1 0002c9030abcdef2 0002c9030abcdef3 MACs: 0002c9bcdef1 0002c9bcdef2 VSD: n/a PSID: MT_1090120019

In this method, a “base” image is generated with arbitrary default GUIDs and then updated with the correct GUIDs for each device.

To pre-burn an image with specific GUIDs/MACs for each device: