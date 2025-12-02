Supported Adapter Cards Firmware Versions
MFT supports the following NVIDIA® network adapter cards:
Adapter Card
Bundled Firmware Version
BlueField®-3
32.43.2566
BlueField®-2
24.43.2566
ConnectX-7
28.43.2566
ConnectX-6 Lx
26.43.2566
ConnectX-6 Dx
22.43.2566
ConnectX-6
20.43.2566
The following are the supported legacy HCAs and firmware versions:
HCAs
Firmware Version
FlexBoot Version
UEFI Version
NVIDIA ConnectX-5 / NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Ex
16.35.4030
3.6.902
14.29.15
NVIDIA BlueField
18.33.1048
3.6.502
14.26.17
ConnectX-4 Lx
14.32.1900
14.25.17
ConnectX-4
12.28.2302
3.6.102
14.22.14
ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro
2.42.5000
3.4.752
N/A
To download the firmware binaries, please visit Firmware Downloads.