Supported Adapter Cards Firmware Versions

NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.30.1-1210 LTS (2024 LTS U3)
MFT supports the following NVIDIA® network adapter cards:

Adapter Card

Bundled Firmware Version

BlueField®-3

32.43.2566

BlueField®-2

24.43.2566

ConnectX-7

28.43.2566

ConnectX-6 Lx

26.43.2566

ConnectX-6 Dx

22.43.2566

ConnectX-6

20.43.2566

The following are the supported legacy HCAs and firmware versions:

HCAs

Firmware Version

FlexBoot Version

UEFI Version

NVIDIA ConnectX-5 / NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Ex

16.35.4030

3.6.902

14.29.15

NVIDIA BlueField

18.33.1048

3.6.502

14.26.17

ConnectX-4 Lx

14.32.1900

14.25.17

ConnectX-4

12.28.2302

3.6.102

14.22.14

ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro

2.42.5000

3.4.752

N/A

To download the firmware binaries, please visit Firmware Downloads.
