On This Page
Troubleshooting
Issue
Cause
Solution
Adapter is no longer identified by the operating system after firmware upgrade
Happens due to burning the wrong firmware on the adapter, firmware corruption or adapter's hardware failure.
Power cycle the server. If the issue persists, extract the adapter and contact Support
Server is booting in loop/not completing boot after performing adapter firmware upgrade
Happens due to burning the wrong firmware on the adapter, firmware corruption or adapter's hardware failure.
Extract the adapter and contact Support
Some of the 5th generation (Group II) devices are represented with only one mst device (dev/mst/mt4113_pciconfx) in the output of mst status
For 5th generation (Group II) devices, there is only one method available for accessing the hardware. For example, Connect-IB device is represented bydev/mst/mt4113_pciconfx mst device
When querying a 5th generation (Group II) device, use the conf mst device (for example: dev/mst/mt4113_pciconfx)
Enabling hardware access after configuring new secure host key, fails
The new configuration of the secure host key was not loaded by the driver
Restart the driver before enabling the hardware access again
MFT tools fail on PCI device with the following errors:
Tools PCI semaphore might be locked due to unexpected process shutdown.
Run the following command:
# mcra -c <mst_pci_device>
*Supported on MFT-4.4.0 and newer versions.
Server not booting after enabling SRIOV with high number of VFs
Setting number of VFs larger than what the Hardware and Software can support may cause the system to cease working
To solve this issue:
When Querying for current configuration on ConnectX-3/ ConnectX-3Pro, some of the parameters are shown as “N/A”
The current firmware on the device does not support showing the device's default configuration
Update to the latest firmware
After resetting configuration using the tool on 5th generation (Group II) devices, the configuration's value does not change
Firmware loads the default configuration only upon reboot
Reboot the server
Unable to install the tool package on ESXi platform and the following message is printed on the screen:
Got no data from process
Insufficient privileges
Note: an additional reboot will be required after completing the installation
Unable to install kernel-mft in Linux due to compilation error that contains the following message:
'error: conflicting types for 'compat_sigset_t''
CONFIG_COMPAT might not be enabled in the kernel configuration.
Set the CONFIG_COMPAT to “y” in the kernel .config file, and rebuild the kernel.
The following message is printed on screen when performing firmware update:
An update is needed for the flash layout.
The operation is not failsafe and terminating the process is not allowed.
A flash alignment operation is required.
Approve the alignment, avoid process interrupt.
Firmware update fails with the following message:
-E- Burning FS4 image failed: Bad parameter
Note: This is a rare scenario.
Firmware compatibility issue.
Re-run the burn command with --no_fw_ctrl flag.
The following message is printed on screen when performing firmware update:
Shifting between different image partition sizes requires current image to be re-programmed on the flash.
Once the operation is done, reload FW and run the command again
Note: This is a rare scenario.
Firmware compatibility issue.
Re-load firmware and re-run the burn command.
The following message is printed on screen when trying to query/burn a Connect-IB device:
-E- Cannot open Device: /dev/mst/mt4113_pciconf0. B14 Operation not permitted MFE_CMDIF_GO_BIT_BUSY
Using an outdated firmware version with the Connect-IB adapter.
For example:
flint -d /dev/mst/mt4113_pciconf0 -ocr q
The following message is reported on screen when trying to remove the expansion ROM using the 'drom' option:
-E- Remove ROM failed: The device FW contains common FW/ROM Product Version - The ROM cannot be removed separately.B9
Updating only the EXP_ROM (FlexBoot) for recent firmware images which requires adding the 'allow_rom_change' option.
Allow “-allow_rom_change” option to the “flint” command.
For example:
flint -d <mst_device> - allow_rom_change drom
Burning command fails and the following message is printed on screen:
-E- Can not open 06:00.0: Can not obtain Flash semaphore (63). You can run "flint -clear_semaphore
- d <device>" to force semaphore unlock. See help for details.
Semaphore can be locked for any of the following reasons:
If no other process is taking place at the same time run the following command: flint -d <device> -- clear_semaphore
OR
Reboot the machine.
Burning tool fails with the following message:
–E– Unsupported binary version (2.0) please update to latest MFT package.
The binary version is incompatible with the burning tool.
Update MFT to the latest package.
mlxburn tool fails to generate a firmware image and displays the following message:
–E– Unsupported MLX file version (2.0) please update to latest MFT package.
The MLX file version is incompatible with the image generation tool (mlxburn).
Update MFT to the latest package.
mlxburn tool fails to generate a firmware image and displays the following message
-E- Perl Error: Image generation tool uses mic (tool) version 1.5.0 that is not supported for creating a bin file for this FW version. FW requires mic version 2.0.0 or above. Please update MFT package.
The MLX file version is incompatible with the image generation tool (mlxburn).
Update MFT to the latest package.
Burning tool fails with an error mentioning Firmware time stamping e.g
-E- Burning FS3 image failed: Stamped FW version missmatch: 12.16.0212 differs from 12.16.0230
The device was set with a timestamp for a different firmware version than the one being burnt or the image is stamped with an older timestamp
Either set a newer timestamp on the image than there is on the device, or reset the timestamp completely. flint -d <device> ts reset flint -i <image> ts reset
Burning the image on Controlled FW (default update method: fw_ctrl in 'flint -d <device> query full' output), fails with:
-E- Burning FS3 image failed: The Digest in the signature is wrong.
The image was changed without calculating the new digest on it with 'flint -i <img.bin> sign'.
Run 'flint -i <img.bin> sign', and retry.
Changing device setting such as ROM/ GUIDS using the relevant flint commands result in failure with the following error:
-E- <Operation> failed: Unsupported operation under Secure FW
Secure Firmware does not allow changes to the device data unless burning new Secure Firmware image.
N/A
Burning tool fails with the following error:
-E- Burning FS3 image failed: The component is not signed.
The image is not signed with an RSA authentication.
Contact Support to receive a signed firmware image.
Burning tool fails with the following error:
-E- Burning FS3 image failed: Rejected authentication.
The image authentication is rejected.
Contact Support to receive a signed firmware image.
Burning tool fails with the following error:
-E- Burning FS3 image failed: Component is not applicable.
The image does not match the device (Wrong ID).
Contact Support to receive the firmware image for the device.
Burning tool fails with the following error:
-E- Burning FS3 image failed: The FW image is not secured.
The image is not secured and is not accepted by the device.
Contact Support to receive a signed firmware image.
Burning tool fails with the following error:
-E- Burning FS3 image failed: There is no Debug Token installed.
The debug firmware was burnt before the debug token was installed on the device.
Install the debug token using mlxconfig and then re-burn the firmware.
Burning firmware on a secure device fails with one of the following messages:
The image was not secured in a the proper way.
Ask for a secure image with the right keys that match the device.
Secure Firmware fails when using flint brom and drom commands.
flint brom and drom commands are not supported.
N/A
mlxdump and wqdump debug utilities do not work in Secure Firmware
A customer support token was not applied.
N/A
When the CR space is in read only mode, the tracers may demonstrate an unexpected behavior.
A writing permission is required for them to work properly.
N/A
Applying token on the device fails with one of the following messages:
The token was not generated or signed in the proper way.
Refer to the section Create Tokens for Secure Firmware and NV LifeCycle to learn how to generate and sign tokens.
Burning the firmware using the “--use_dev_rom” flag has no effect and the ROM is replaced with the one on the image.
Controlled firmware does not support changing boot image component.
Use “--no_fw_ctrl”.