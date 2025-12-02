NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.30.1-1210 LTS (2024 LTS U3)
User Manual Revision History

Revision

Date

4.30.1-1210

July 03, 2025

No changes to the User Manual.

4.30.1-8

December 06, 2024

Updated:

4.30.0-139

November 11, 2024

Updated:

Added:

4.29.0

August 14, 2024

Updated:

4.28.0

May 7, 2024

Updated:

4.27.0

February 8, 2023

Added Bifurcation Configuration under mlxconfig – Changing Device Configuration Tool.

4.26.1

December 14, 2023

No changes to the User Manual.

4.26.0

November 6, 2023

Updated:

4.25.1

October 22, 2023

Added:

  • Advance Options to "Generating an XML Template for the Configurations" under mlxconfig Commands.

4.25.0

August 10, 2023

Updated:

Added:

4.24.0

May 4, 2023

Updated:

Added:

4.23.0

January 31, 2023

Updated:

Added:

4.22.0

October 31, 2022

In the mlxlink Utility chapter:

In the mlxfwreset – Loading Firmware on 5th Generation Devices Tool chapter added mlxfwreset for Switch Devices.

Added a note in resourcedump Utility.

4.21.0

July 31, 2022

Updated mlxfwreset – Loading Firmware on 5th Generation Devices Tool, added "mlxfwreset after Changing Configurations using mlxconfig".

Updated Burning a Firmware Image, added "Querying Vendor Specific Firmware Information from a NVIDIA AOC / Transceiver".

Updated the "-l |--loopback <loopback> " description in mlxlink Utility.

Added "–mem_access" flag to fwtrace Utility

Added the "–noddr" and "–mmap" flags to 2024-10-21_05-55-27_itrace Utility

Removed the following flags: vpd_prog_rw<rw-keywords-file> &-vpd_set_keyword <keywordassignment> from mlxburn – Firmware Image Generator and Burner

mlxtokengenerator - Token Creation Tool added new section.

4.20.0

April 30, 2022

4.18.1

January 16, 2022
