fwtrace Utility
The fwtrace utility extracts and prints trace messages generated by the firmware running on 5th generation (Group II) devices iRISCs.
These trace messages inform developers of software drivers about internal status, events, critical errors, etc. Trace messages generated by iRISCs are stored in the trace buffer. The trace buffer is located in host memory. The tool also supports mem free mode where it uses a device internal small buffer.
By default, the firmware does not print trace messages. Please contact your FAE for more details on how to enable firmware tracing.
When using secure firmware, the user needs to validate that the value "1" is set to /sys/kernel/debug/tracing/events/mlx5/fw_tracer/enable.
As of MFT v4.30.0, fwtrace can extract events from secure devices (for supported Firmware versions) using mlxptrace utility and without the need of mlx5 driver. fwtrace will automatically use the new capabilities if the device supports it.
Memory mode on 5th generation (Group II) devices is supported only by PCI mst devices.
For the tool to properly work with Inband devices, both the MFT and the Firmware must be updated to the latest (MFT version 4.18.0 and above, and Firmware version XX.32.1xxx and above).
Start the mst driver (mst start or mst restart)
Enter the following command:
# fwtrace [options...]
where
-h|--help
Print this help message and exit
-d|--device
mst device name
-f|--fw_strings
Fw strings db file containing the FW strings
--tracer_mode
Tracer mode [FIFO | MEM]
--real_ts
Print real timestamps in [hh:mm:ss:nsec] format
-i|--irisc
iRISC name (See below for full list of irisc names)
-t|--tile
Allow the user to specify which tile events he would like to see.
# "1.all" will enable risc1 in all tiles.
# "1" will be treated like "1.all"
# "all" will be treated like all.all
# "all.1" will enable all iriscs in tile 1
# .1 is invalid input.
-a|--apu
If enabled, tool will show APU events.
--include_phy_uc
If enabled, tool will also show phy_uc events related to the enabled riscs (main / tiles)
--keep_cfg
If enabled, the FWtrace will not delete the temporary cfg file (if one was created during the current run)
-s|--stream
Run in streaming mode
-c|--cfg
Hardware tracer events cfg file
-n|--snapshot
Take events snapshot - this assumes previous FW configurations
-S|--buf_size
Hardware tracer MEM buffer size in [MB]
--dump
Dump file name
-m|--mask
Trace class mask, use "+" to enable multiple classes or use integer format, e.g: -m class1+class2+... or 0xff00ff00
-l|--level
Trace level
--log_delay
Firmware tracer log delay in uSec
v|--version
Print tool's version and exit
--gvmi
Global virtual machine interface
--ignore_old_events
Ignore collecting old events
--mem_access
Memory access method: OB_GW, VMEM, UDRIVER
--keep_running
Keep the hardware tracer unit running after exit
--config_only
Configure tracer and exit
--fw_cfg_only
Skip HW config and only configure FW events (default=off)
Device Specific Info:
To view device specific information, run
"fwtrace -d <mst_dev> -h".
Example:
fwtrace -d /dev/mst/mt4123_pciconf0 -i all -s -l
0 -m
0xFFFFFFFF
-I- Found FW string db cache file, going to use it
Got ownership successfully!
mlxtrace -d /dev/mst/mt4123_pciconf0 -m MEM --skip_ownership -c /tmp/itrace_2946580.cfg -S
-I- Tracer Configuration:
-I- =====================
-I- Mode : Collector
-I- Activation Mode : Memory Mode
-I- Memory Access Method : NA
-I- Configuration File Path : /tmp/itrace_2946580.cfg
-I- Output file (Trace File) Path : mlxtrace.trc
-I- User Buffer Size : NAMBytes
-I- Use Stream Mode : YES
-I- Configure Only : NO
-I- Only Snapshot (Skip Configuration Stage) : NO
-I- Ignore old events : NO
-I- Continuous fill : NO
-I- Print timestamp in hh:mm:ss:nsec format : NO
-I- Output file
for streaming : STDOUT
-I- Delay between samples : 0usec
-I- Stop tracer after exit : YES
-I- ===============================================
-I- Tracer ownership is already taken or skipped
-I- Device is: ConnectX6
-I- Configuring Tracer...
-I- Invalidating kernel buffer... (Press ^C to skip)
-I- Done
-I- Tracer was configured successfully
Device frequency: 430MHz
-I- Starting event streaming...
#time stamp, unreliable, lost, missing TS, event name
Reading
new events...
512458354925 I3 in pll_management_handler. freq_in =
3.
512458355201 I3 in pll_management_handler. set pll
0 in center pll
0 to state
0.
512458355749 I3 in pll_management_handler. freq_in =
3.
512458356030 I3 in pll_management_handler. set pll
1 in center pll
0 to state
0.
512458356583 I3 in pll_management_handler. freq_in =
3.
512458356865 I3 in pll_management_handler. set pll
2 in center pll
0 to state
3. .
.
.