MFT Release Notes Change Log History

Component/ Tool

Description

Operating System

Rev. 4.30.1-8

mlxfwreset

Added support for the HOT reset method through the NIC driver.

All

Rev. 4.30.0-139

flint

Detect ConnectX location using straps. If a device is multi ASIC system component, display its geographical address to the user.

Example (for a ASIC platform device):

Geographical Address: ASIC 3

Note that for a device that is not multi ASIC system component, no such data will be displayed.

All

Added the option to enable the user to query the certificate status after burning the DPA cert. This tool will print a list of all the certificates and their metadata.

If the command includes cert uidd, the certificate will be written to the provided file.

Command:

flint -d <device_name> --component_type digital_cacert [--cert_uuid <cert uuid>] query_components [output file]

All

mlxreg

Added the option --overwrite for sending a SET command without sending an initial GET command that fills the unspecified non-index fields.

Example:

mlxreg -d <device_name> --reg_name MNVIA --overwrite --set "writer_id=9"

All

resourceparse/resourcedump

Added the option --out-dir to write each segment into a different file under the supplied directory.

Examples:

  • resourcedump dump -d <device_name> -s <segment> --out-dir <output_directory>

  • resourceparse -d <dump_file> -p map --out-dir <output_directory>

All

Added the option --hide-segment-header to hide segment header from ADB parse output.

All

General

Implemented new reset flow for PCIe Switch and Connect-X devices to reset the device using HOT reset mechanism.

All

Added the option to allow users to burn the QM3 FW on the BMC server using the Redfish interface.

All

Added support for recovering a device from Zombiefish mode. A device in Zombiefish mode exposes the functional device ID (i.e. it looks like a functional device, though it does not have valid firmware running on it).

To recover a device from Zombiefish mode, run the following flint command:

flint -ocr -d -i -y b

All

Rev. 4.29.0

General

Added a warning message before deprecating the support for OpenSSL engine in the next release.

All

flint

Added support to print new INI version field.

All

mlxtokengenerator

Added support for challenge data from blob file instead of device.

Example of use: "mlxtokengenerator -b <challenge_blob.bin> -k CRCS -t switch -o /tmp/crcs_token.xml generate_token

All

Rev. 4.28

General

Added support for flint query to display the port GUID, node GUID, system GUID, and allocated GUID for devices that are part of a multi-asic system.

All

Expanded the MCC register to include more informative error messages which are relevant for module upgrade flows.

All

Upgraded full OS.

All

Added support for new flag "-s" which allows the user to determine which I2C secondary address to use when running mget_temp tool

All

Added an error message stating that the image/device is encrypting and breaking the flow.

All

Added support in mlxtrace and fwtrace tools to read events in ArcusE.

All

mlxlink

Disabled physical state in optic cables.

All

mlxfwreset

The mlxfwreset tool might fail when using PPC64LE on the RH 8.7 operating system.

All

Changed the default firmware reset to level 3 from level 4 for PCIe devices.

To load new configurations, either execute mlxfwreset level 4 or initiate a cold boot.

All

Rev. 4.27.0-83

General

When using the TACACS protocol to check scripts that are being run during login, the MFT auto-completion generation is activated. The auto-complete files are now available in a separate package, which is an optional installation.

All

Added flint support for querying and upgrading firmware on new modules of part number MMA4Z00-NS.

All

mlxlink

Added mlxlink support for read/write/dump actions via direct EEPROM. This is a Beta level support feature that is currently limited to IEI file-systems.

All

Rev. 4.26.1

Bug Fixes

All

Rev. 4.26

mlxconfig

Removed the --read_only flag from the mlxconfig tool.

General

Added support for an additional flash type - Winbond Part No. W25Q256JVFIQ.

All

General

Removed dependency on Boost library.

All

General

Added support for VPATH builds (see https://www.gnu.org/software/automake/manual/html_node/VPATH-Builds.html).

All

General

The descriptors for DEB/RPM packages are now configured to include two additional tools: mstreg and mstlink. This results in the addition of build-time dependencies on libexpat1-devand liblzma-dev.

All

Rev. 4.25.1

mlxfwreset

Added a query for the last reboot. The "mlxfwreset -d <> q" command now shows the cause for the last reboot, and the number of clock cycles since the last cold reset.

All

mlxconfig

Added a priority field to the XML header of each TLV in the mlxconfig xml file. The priority possible values are "MLNX", "OEM" and "USER".

All

Rev. 4.25.0

General

Added MFT package for WinPE running on Arm64 (aarch64) processors.

All

Added Sha256 signature to MFT RPM packages in order to allow installation on FIPS (Federal Information Processing Standard) enabled systems.

All

mlxconfig

Added --read_only as a new flag to the mlxconfig tool. When a query with this flag is enabled, the user is able to see read_only paramters. These parameters are marked with 'RO' in the query.

All

mlxfwreset

Added support for DGX H100 device reset. All DGX H100 devices reset requests are handled by the mlxfwreset tool. When one of the DGX H100 devices is provided, the tool proceeds to reset all the devices accordingly. As the final step in the reset process, a reboot command is executed, resulting in a reboot of the entire setup.

All

mlxlink

Added SNR (signal-noise ratio) for the media and host sides of active\optical NDR modules.

All

mlxdpa

mlxdpa was added the ability to create and sign containers for the addition and removal of certificates.

All

mlxdump

Starting from this release, the fsdump mode of the mlxdump tool is deprecated. Support will be provided by November 2023. Please use resource-dump with the appropriate segment instead

All

Rev. 4.24.0

mlxlink

Updated the show_module command output to display RX and TX power in a higher resolution.

All

Updated the show_module command output to display new module information fields - Round Trip Latency, Intra-ASIC Latency and Module Datapath Latency.

All

General

Added support for Microsoft CBL-Mariner Linux Operating System.

All

Added a new flag, [--skip_driver], to allow control of the stop/start driver functionality in reset flow.

All

fwtrace

Added fwtrace the ability to detect when a token is applied, and work in relevant mode (instead of constantly working in Secure Mode).

All

Rev. 4.23.0

General

This release contains reliability improvements and security hardening enhancements. NVIDIA recommends upgrading your software and tools to this release to improve the security and reliability.

All

fwtrace

Added a flag to fwtrace allowing to set the firmware log delay along with the mask and log level.

All

Flint

Flint now supports CDB firmware update procedure for CMIS compliant cables.

All

General

NVIDIA firmware tools package now supports discovery and communication of InfiniBand devices on FreeBSD Operating Systems. Please note that this feature is dependent on OFED ibutils package.

All

General

Updated the supported firmware versions. For the updated version see Supported Adapter Cards Firmware Versions.

All

Bug Fixes

All

Rev. 4.22.1

Bug Fixes

All

Rev. 4.22.0

mlxfwreset

Added to mlxfwreset the capability to support software reset for switches.

Note: There is no reset support over IB.

All

mlxlink

Added support for error injection over PCI links.

All

NNT driver

Created a new NNT (NVIDIA Networking Tools) driver for MFT and MSTFlint. The driver's source code is exposed in GitHub: https://github.com/Mellanox/NNT-Linux-driver/tree/main_devel

Linux

Cables

Added a setting that allows cable burning only via the primary ConnectX-7 adapter card in a setup with multiple ConnectX-7 cards. The error message "LinkX burn is not supported by secondary" will appear accordingly.

All

Cables

Added DDM information support for QSFP_CMIS cables.

All

mlxlink

Removed the "Link Down" field from the BER collect in mlxlink for EDR devices.

All

mlxlink

Added "show eye" information with the (--show_eye) command for the PCIe links in Gen-1 and Gen-2 PCIe setups.

All

Bug Fixes

All

Rev. 4.21.0

mlxburn

Added support for mlxburn on ESXi OSes with Python version >= 3.6.

All

mlxfwreset

For some configuration changes done using mlxconfig,

PCI rescan by the user is required. In this case, mlxfwreset will print the following warning message:"-W- PCI rescan is required after device reset."

All

flint

Querying Vendor Specific Firmware Information from an Nvidia AOC / Transceiver Querying a firmware cable transceiver is now done using the "flint" tool.

In case the Vendor Specific query command is not supported by the firmware, the CMIS standard query implemented by the firmware will be performed.

All

resourceparse

resourceparse will present the union fields according to the selector.

Unions that do not have a selector, will be presented with all the fields as before.

All

resourcedump

resourcedump performance enhancement. resourcedump tool now runs ~10X faster in mem mode with output to binary file.

All

resourcedump

Updated the "--virtual-hca-id" value output to be in a hexadecimal format.

All

mlxlink

Removed irrelevant "eye" info fields in the output of the "show eye" command for PCIe links.

All

mlxlink

Removed the device status field from the PCIe info section.

All

mlxlink

Re-formatted the serdes Tx parameter layout in the "show_sedes_tx" command.

All

mlxlink

Added support for "show_eye" command for ConnectX-7 over PCIe links.

All

fwtrace

Over-all fwtrace redesign to support new FW traces on Multi-Chip-Module (MCM) chips. Additionally, we added support for phy_uc and APU events.

For further information, see fwtrace Utility.

All

mstdump

Added an optional parameter of the CSV path (-c | --csv) which loads the DB from the provided path instead of the default one.

All

Bug Fixes

All

Rev. 4.20.1

All

This version does not include changes related to MFT.

The MFT version was changed to support a new ConnectX-7 firmware version.

All

Rev. 4.20.0

All

Added support for NVIDIA ConnectX-7 adapter cards.

All

flint

flint cable/transceivers burning commands provide now validation and extract version from the image files.

All

mlxconfig

mlxconfig enables the users to apply token via MTUSB connected device.

All

resourcedump

Memory-Mode, data field is now transferred via memory instead of the resource-dump register.

For further information, see resourcedump Utility

All

mlxprivhost

Added a new flag to query all hosts status from the embedded Arm side for Multi-host systems.

For further information, see mlxprivhost.

All

mlxlink

Added support for the PRBS test mode of Active/Optical CMIS modules.

For further information, see the Module PRBS test mode section.

All

mlxlink

Added support for additional configuration flags of the module control parameters.

For further information, see the Module control parameters section.

All

mlxlink

Modified the output of the PCIe link information, removed the device status filed.

All

I2C Access

Now the user can determine the I2C address to use for debug tools based on DevID.

All

LinkX Tokens

Added support for creating and applying LinkX tokens on IB devices.

All

Flash Support

Added additional Flash support for ConnectX-4 Lx and ConnectX-5 adapter cards

All

MFT Running

MFT tools can now run in parallel both on a docker and on a on Host.

All

Bug Fixes

All

Rev. 4.18.1

mlxlink

Added support for new FEC modes.

For further information, see the help menu.

All

mlxlink

Added the option to control with the Tx parameter override while configuring the serdes Tx parameters.

For further information, see the help menu.

All

mlxlink

Added support for NVIDIA Quantum-2 port access. For further information, see Tool Usage on NVIDIA Quantum-2 NDR Switch Systems.

All

Bug Fixes

All

Rev. 4.18.0

Python 2.x

Python 2.x is now end-of-life and no longer supported by MFT.

To use the latest and up-to-date MFT tools, we recommend you use Python 3.x.

All

flint

When downgrading to a firmware version that does not support the flash type of the device, flint will present the user a clear error of such scenario.

All

mlxfwreset

Added a new reset-type ("NIC only reset") to mlxfwreset which is applicable only to SmartNIC devices. The new reset-type is also the new default for SmartNIC devices. In case of reset-type is set to "NIC only reset", mlxfwreset will not reset the internal host.

All

mlxlink

Added support for mlxlink on Windows Arm64 architecture.

For further information, see mlxlink Utility section.

Windows

mlxlink

Added support for new PRBS TX/RX patterns (--tx_prbs <tx_prbs_mode> & --rx_prbs <rx_prbs_mode>).

For further information, see mlxlink Utility section.

All

mlxlink

Added new show counters for 16nm devices. To see them run the "show_counter" command.

All

mlxlink

Extended the list of the cable information received for 16nm devices when running the "show_module" command.

All

mlxlink

Extended the information collection for 7nm and 16nm devices. See "--amber_collect" flag.

For further information, see mlxlink Utility section.

All

mlxlink

Extended the list of the cable information (LOL, LOS, FSM, and module status) for CMIS when running the "show_module" command.

All

mlxlink

Added support for InfiniBand operations in the mlxlink tool. Now HCA devices can be accessed via the InfiniBand protocol.

All

MADs

MFT tools will now use class 0xA instead of class 9 for ConfigSpaceAccess MADs.

All

Arm Support

Added support for arm64 architecture to the WinMFT package.

Windows

ESXiO

MFT in now supported on NVDIA BlueField (Arm) in VMware ESXiO environments.

All

Vendor Specific Key Security

Added support for Vendor Specific Key Security.

Vendor Specific Keys are an authentication mechanism for using GMP MADs.

All

Bug Fixes

All

Rev. 4.17.0

Anti-rollback Protection

Enabled Anti-rollback protection to prevent old vulnerable firmware versions from being flashed to the device.

All

DSFP Modules

Added support for DSFP modules in mlxlink.

All

ESXi, VMware Certification

Downloadable ESXi files in MFT v4.17.0 are now certified by VMware.

ESXi

Remote mst Device Cable Support

Remote mst device now supports cable devices. The remote cables will be shown on the mst status and can be accessed via the mlxcables tool.

All

Parallel Firmware Burning in (DMA Burning)

Added support for parallel firmware burning. Although DMA burning is supported in Virtual Machines as well, burning in such scenarios might be slower than on Physical Machines.

Note: If the NIC driver is unloaded, burning via DMA is unsupported (due to BME is unset), regular burn flow will be executed instead and the following warning will be given:

-W- DMA burning is not supported due to BME is unset (Bus Master Enable).

Note: To support DMA, load both MFT and the driver (e.g., MLNX_OFED) by running the "mst start" and the “/etc/init.d/openibd start” commands.

Note: This capability is supported in 5th Generation devices only.

Linux / FreeBSD

mlx_fpga

The mlx_fpga utility will be deprecated as of MFT v4.18.0.

All

Bug Fixes

All

Rev. 4.16.3

mlxlink

Added support for Rs FEC Histogram Counters in mlxlink. The result is divided to bins. Each bin holds a different number of errored bit within the FEC protected block.

For further information, see mlxlink.

All

MKey

[Beta] Added support for Mkey. The MKEY field is used to authenticate SMP communication.

Note: Mkey feature will work only with LID device.

Linux

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes.

Rev. 4.16.1

Bug Fixes

All

Rev. 4.16.0

Cable Firmware Burning

[Beta] Added support for LinkX module burning via MFT toolset. The new capability enables direct firmware burning from the internal flash storage to reduce the bandwidth and accelerate the burning process, including burning several modules at a time.

For further information, see Cable Firmware Update (In-Field-Firmware-Update).

All

MST Status

The “mst status -v” command will now report RDMA bond devices mapped correctly to the corresponding ETH bond devices.

Note: Does not support RDMA Bonding for Socket Direct.

Linux

mlxconfig

Added the following new configuration option in mlxconfig to control the Physical link parameter on boot: DEFAULT, LEGACY and ADVANCED.

All

stedump Utility

The stedump tool is a packet simulator for host NIC steering solutions. The dump output of hardware steering is used for debugging and troubleshooting.

For further information, see stedump Utility.

Linux

mlxlink

Enabled margin scan on Network links.

For further information see mlxlink.

All

mlxlink

Added PRBS TX/RX polarity inversion using the following flags: --invert_tx_polarity / --invert_rx_polarity

For further information see mlxlink.

All

mlxprivhost

Enabled querying the current host configuration using the "q | query" flag.

For further information see mlxprivhost.

Linux

mlxconfig

Now the user can get raw configuration using "get_raw" flag.

For further information see mlxconfig.

All

General

All

Rev. 4.15.1

mlxlink

Added support for PCIe eye grade scan.

Note: This feature is at beta level for the network ports.

Note: When using a Multi-host and a Socket Direct system, you must specify the the port or the DPN (depth, pcie_index, node). The links can be shown using the "--show_links" flag on the PCIe port.

For further information see mlxlink and Margin Scan for PCIe Link.

All

General

All

Rev. 4.15.0

Adapter Cards

Added support for NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx adapter card.

All

Adapter Cards

Added support for NVIDIA BlueField-2 SmartNIC adapter card.

All

mlxfwreset

Enabled the driver and the firmware to synchronize the reset between all hosts using the mlxfwreset utility. This new capability can be run from one of the hosts instead of all of them.

This capability can be activated by setting the new flag "--sync" to 1.

Note: The new mlxfwreset sync capability (--sync) is available only if supported by the firmware and all the drivers on all the hosts. To check if this is supported, run the "query" command.

For further information see mlxfwreset.

Linux, Multi-Host

mlxfwreset

Enabled running mxlfwreset from both the host and Arm while the NVIDIA BlueField SmartNIC is in isolated mode.

All

mlxfwreset

Added a new error message when trying to run mlxfwreset on Windows OS and the PowerShell.exe is not installed on the machine.

The error message is: "-E- PowerShell.exe is not installed. Please stop the driver manually and re-run the tool with --skip_driver."

Windows

mlxlink

Enabled PRBS test mode for Multi-Host and host-management devices.

Note: For Multi-Host devices, another interface should be maintained to enable the link back.

All

mlxlink

Enabled working with ports group mapping for NVIDIA Spectrum-2 and NVIDIA Quantum switches.

For further information see mlxlink.

All

mlxlink

Added support for NVIDIA Spectrum-3 based switch systems.

All

mlxlink

Added support for QSFP-DD and CMIS cables for mlxlink.

For further information see mlxlink

mlxreg

Added new access registry keys.

All

General

All

Rev. 4.14.4

MTCR

Added MTCR Python API to WinMFT package.

Windows

Rev. 4.14.2

General

Added support for arm64 architecture to Windows OS.

Windows

mlxlink

Extended reading and writing the Serdes Transmit Parameters for ConnectX-6 and ConnectX-6 Dx adapter cards.

All

mlxlink

Added support to access the module information including reading the Digital Diagnostic info, dump EEPROM pages, read\write to specific module page.

For further information, see the new cable flags and cable operations in .mlxlink Utility v4.18.1.

All

mlxlink

Added support for all available PRBS patterns for each device like (Square wave patterns and PRBS13 patterns).

All

mlxlink

Added configuration for PRBS test mode per lane.

For further information, see the "–lanes" flag in mlxlink Utility.

All

resourceparse

The resourceparse tool parses and prints data segments content. The parser's output is used by NVIDIA representatives for debugging and troubleshooting.

For further information, see resourceparse Utility.

Linux/Windows

Rev. 4.14.1

Arm architecture

[Beta] Added support for Arm64 architecture to ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards.

Windows

Rev. 4.14.0-105

resourcedump

Added support for "--virtual-hca-id" command. Now the tool can provide info on the virtual HCA (host channel adapter, NIC) ID.

For further information see resourcedump Utility

Linux / Windows

mlxlink

HDR lane rate is now supported when in Pseudorandom Binary Sequence (PRBS) mode.

All

mlxreg

Increased the registry keys the tool supports and now it exposes the full PRM. For additional information, refer to the PRM.

All

mlxconfig

BOOT_INTERRUPT_DIS parameter was added to mlxconfig. When TRUE, legacy interrupts should not be used for receive/transmit indication. Polling should be used instead.

Note: This is supported only if boot_legacy_interrupt_disable_supported is set to TRUE.

All

mlxlink

mlxlink output can be printed now in JSON format by using the "--json" flag.

All

flint

Enables the user to to insert information manually to the flash on components such as MFG/DEV GUID/MAC when no information exists after the burn process using the command "flint -d <device> sg <guid>". If the information is not inserted manually, the existing GUID/MAC information will be used instead.

All

mlxlink

Added supported for switching between NRZ/PAM4 speeds for new devices that support HDR/200G speeds (ConnectX-6, ConnectX-6 Dx, NVIDIA Quantum, NVIDIA Spectrum-2).

All

Rev. 4.13.3

Binary Image Comparison

Enables the user to verify a firmware image on a device which operates in livefish mode by comparing it with an existing binary firmware file. For further information see Comparing the Binary Image.

Linux/FreeBSD

SDK

Added two new libraries to the WinMFT package for developing software that interacts with NVIDIA devices.

The new SDK includes the mtcr and fastfwreset libs and headers.

Windows

resourcedump

Extracts and prints data segments generated by the firmware. It is supported in 5th generation NIC’s devices.

The dump output is used by NVIDIA for debug and troubleshooting. For further information see resourcedump Utility.

Note: This utility is supported only on Python 3.0 and up.

Linux

Windows

mlxreg

Added a new registry key: NCFG.

This register is used to enable/disable device features and it is supported when ICMD_QUERY_CAPABILITY.ncfg_reg==1.

For further information see mlxreg Utility

All

Rev. 4.13.0

Dynamic MSI-X Allocation

Dynamic MSI-X allocation capability allows users to control the number of MSI-X vectors allocated to a Virtual Function, thus, improve performance in guests systems.

For further information of how to set this capability, see the "DYNAMIC_VF_MSIX_TABLE" parameter, in section MFT Supported Configurations and Parameters.

Windows

Fast Firmware Reset

Added support for a fast firmware reset (< 1 second) to ConnectX-5 adapter cards.

Windows

mlxfwreset

[Beta] Added support for Socket Direct devices on Windows.

Note: Please be aware, due to its quality level support, occasionally, bluescreens might occur.

Windows

mlxlink

Added support for reading the "Link Downed Counter" and "Link Error Recovery Counter" in the mlxlink utility when using InfiniBand protocol only.

All

mlxlink

Added support for HDR PCIe grades in the EYE Opening Info in the mlxlink utility.

All

mlxlink

Added a new flag (show links) to define the valid PCIe links. For further information, refer to mlxlink Utility examples.

All

mlxconfig

Added the ATS_ENABLED TLV param. When set to TRUE, the device will support Address Translation Service (ATS).

All

mlxfwreset

Added save/restore ATS PCIE capability.

All

mlxarchive

Added support for MFA2 query using the mlxarchive tool. For further information refer to mlxarchive – Binary Files Compression Tool.

Linux FreeBSD

mlxfwreset

Added support for Live-Patch in ConnectX-5.

All

Mitigation Techniques

Added HIGHENTROPYVA and LARGEADDRESSAWARE mitigation techniques.

  • HIGHENTROPYVA - high-entropy 64-bit address space layout randomization (ASLR)

  • LARGEADDRESSAWARE - indicates that the application can handle addresses larger than 2 gigabytes

All

Preboot Boot Settings

Updated the LEGACY_BOOT_PROTOCOL settings, added an NVME option. For further information refer to MFT Supported Configurations and Parameters.

All

mlxfwreset

[Beta] Added a new reset option (reset-type) to the reset command of mlxfwreset. The user can see the supported reset-types by using the query command. For further information refer to mlxfwreset – Loading Firmware on 5th Generation Devices Tool.

All

mlxconfig

Added the VF_VPD_ENABLE parameter to mlxconfig. When set, the VPD capability is exposed to Virtual Functions.

All

OpenSSL

Updated the OpenSSL to 1.0.2s.

All

mst Status

Updated the way the GUID is displayed when running "mst status" on unmanaged switch systems.

For example,

  • Before the change:

/dev/mst/SW_MT53000_7cfe900300c09830_lid-0x0036 /dev/mst/SW_MT54000_98039b0300867b9a_lid-0x0012

  • After the change:

/dev/mst/SW_MT53000_SwitchIB_Mellanox_Technologies_lid-0x0036 /dev/mst/SW_MT54000_Quantum_Mellanox_Technologies_lid-0x0012

All

Rev. 4.12.0

.deb Package Name

Changed the name of *.deb files from “mft-<version>.amd64.deb” to "mft_<version>_amd64.deb”

e.g., from mft-4.11.0-34.amd64.deb to mft_4.11.0-34_amd64.deb

Linux

General

Added support for Spectrum-2 based switch systems.

All

Cables

Added support for HDR cables in mlxcables and mlxlink.

All

mlxfwmanager

Enabled the option to query PLDM images in mlxfwmanager.

All

mlxlink

mlxlink adjustment to enable an easier read of the access register MPEIN due to its structure change. MPEIN access register now works according to depth and pcie_index, node.

All

fwtrace

Added support for fwtrace in secure firmware without cs_token.

Linux

(kernel 4.19 and above)

Switch Firmware

Enabled the option to extract the firmware ISSU version from the switches' firmware image.

Linux/MLNX-OS

Zero Touch RoCE

Added support for Zero Touch RoCE. It enables RoCE to operate on fabrics where no PFC nor ECN are configured. This makes RoCE configuration a breeze while still maintaining its superior high performance.

All

flint

Enabled setting VSD when Memory Chip Controller (MCC) capability is enabled.

All

flint

Added an option to reduce CPU utilization with "--low_cpu" flag.

All

General

Removed the COMFIG COMPACT definition.

Linux

General

Added support for libibmad 12.

Linux

mlxconfig

Renamed the BOOT_RETRY_CNT1 parameter to BOOT_RETRY_CNT.

All

Bug Fixes

All

Rev. 4.11.0

.deb Package Name

As of MFT v4.12.0, the name of *.deb files will be changed from “mft-.amd64.deb” to “mft__amd64.deb”

e.g., from mft-4.10.0-104.amd64.deb to mft_4.10.0-104_amd64.deb

All

Supported Devices

Added support for NVIDIA Quantum switch systems and ConnectX-6 Ready adapter cards.

For further information on the ConnectX-6 adapter cards, please contact Support.

All

mlxarchive tool

The mlxarchive tool allows the user to create a file with the mfa2 extension. The new file contains several binary files of a given firmware for different adapter cards.

For further information, refer to section mlxarchive.

Linux FreeBSD

mlxprivhost

The ability to restrict the hosts from configuring the NIC. Meaning, only the Arm side will have the privilege to configure the NIC.

Note: This utility is supported in BlueField devices only.

All

mlxconfig in BlueField

Enables the user to manage (grant/restrict) mlxconfig configuration privileges for BlueField Arm systems.

All

Bug Fixes

All

Rev. 4.10.0

ESXi

Added support for ESXi 6.7.

ESXi

FreeBSD

Added support for verbose output when running "mst status" in FreeBSD.

FreeBSD

mlxfwreset

Enabled mlxfwreset loading/unloading of the driver per a specific device in Linux OSes.

Note: On Multi Host devices with firmware version lower than 1x.23.xxxx, the flag "--pci_link_downtime 2.5" must be added to mlxfwreset

Linux

Secure Firmware

flint now handles all the burn parameters when MCC is enabled and displays the secure-FW CS tokens.

All

Supported Devices

[Beta] Added support for BlueField SmartNIC.

All

Mlxconfig

Added the option to query partial parameters

All

Mlxconfig

Added the following new parameters:

  • FLEX_PARSER_PROFILE_ENABLE

  • ECPF_ESWITCH_MANAGER

  • ECPF_PAGE_SUPPLIER

  • SAFE_MODE_ENABLE

  • SAFE_MODE_THERSHOLD

  • BOOT_UNDI_NETWORK_WAIT

All

Bug Fixes

Linux

Rev. 4.9.1

mlxfwreset

Added support for mlxfwreset in Power9 platforms.

Linux

Rev. 4.9.0

mlxfwreset

Added support for a hot swap (or hot plug) of the PCIe slot.

Linux

Secure Firmware Update

Added support for Secure Firmware Update to ConnectX-4 adapter cards.

All

Enabled signing the package with an RSA 4096 bit keys.

All

Added support for setting the GUIDs when Secure Firmware Update is enabled.

All

mlxconfig

Added the following mlxconfig configuration parameters:

  • AUTO_RELOAD

  • DRIVER_SETTINGS

  • EXP_ROM_PXE_ENABLE

  • EXP_ROM_UEFI_ARM_ENABLE

  • EXP_ROM_UEFI_X86_ENABLE

  • INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL

  • IPV4

  • IPV6

  • PCI_DATA_WR_ORDERING_MODE

  • PXE_UNDI

  • STATUS_UPDATE

  • TCP

  • TCPIP

  • TRACER_ENABLE

All

mlxlink

Added support for force speed configuration.

All

Added support for the PEPC (show_external_phy) register.

All

mlxdump

Added support for nvlog dump.

All

Rev. 4.8.0

mlxconfig

Added support for hardware timestamp in ConnectX-3/ConnectX- 3 Pro devices.

All

Added the following mlxconfig configuration parameters:

  • MULTI_PORT_VHCA_EN

  • BOOT_LACP_DIS

  • IP_OVER_VXLAN_PORT

  • IP_OVER_VXLAN_EN

  • UEFI_HII_EN

  • IB_ROUTING_MODE_P1

  • IB_ROUTING_MODE_P2

  • SRIOV_IB_ROUTING_MODE_P1

  • SRIOV_IB_ROUTING_MODE_P2

All

Secure Firmware Update

Added support for Secure Firmware Update in ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex.

All

Added support for setting forbidden versions.

All

FPGA management for JTAG Programming

Added the option to enable/disable FPGA management by the firmware for JTAG programming.

Linux

Rev. 4.7.0

MST driver Microsoft certification

MST driver Microsoft certification allows running tools in extended secure boot environment.

Windows

Secure Firmware Update

Added support for Secure Firmware Update in ConnectX-4 and ConnectX-4 Lx.

Linux

flint

Added sign command for secured images.

Linux

Added a flag to enforce working in a non-secure mode, if available (according to security type).

Added expansion ROM CPU architecture to the flint query when the expansion ROM is available.

All

mlxlink

Added a new tool that displays and configures port related data at the physical layer.

All

mlxconfig

Added new mlxconfig TLVs.

All

Added support for generating and applying TLV configuration files.

All

mlxdump

Added a new dump type “fsdump” to support dumping flow steering tables.

All

mst

Added support for adding remote devices in mst remote when the target machine does not have an MST kernel loaded.

Linux

mlxcables

Added the option to dump the data from all readable pages.

All

Added support for burning cable firmware on In Service Firmware Update (ISFU) supporting cables.

All

Added support to access the cable via the MTUSB, when the cable is connected to a compatible board.

All

mlxfwreset

Added support for MultiHost platforms.

All

Rev. 4.6.0

Adapter Cards

Added support for ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex adapter cards.

Note: ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex adapter cards are currently at Beta level.

All

mlxconfig

Added an option to query active (current) configurations in mlxconfig.

All

Added new parameters in IB/ETH settings configuration: XFI_MODE, PHY_TYPE, FORCE_MODE

Added a new parameter to the PCI configuration NON_PREFETCHABLE_PF_BAR

mlxburn

Added the ability to use mlxvpd to read the device VPD when using mlxburn.

Linux, Windows, VMware ESXi

fwreset

Added support for fwreset in PPC64 and PPC64LE platforms.

Linux

Rev. 4.5.0

General

Added support for Innova IPsec 4 Lx EN /Innova Flex 4 Lx EN

Linux

MFT package size has been reduced in Linux by separating the architecture specific RPMs, and in ESXi, by moving relevant tools to the OEM package.

Linux / ESXi

mlxcables

Enhanced cable query capabilities. Added the additional registers below for debug purposes when running the query (-q) flag:

  • device technology

  • identifier

  • wavelength/attenuation

  • speed/compliance

All

Added a new query to read thresholds and monitor the cable's properties:

  • Temperature

  • Voltage

  • RX/TX powers

  • TX Bias

All

Added a new RAW format for printing the data of the cable’s pages using the “--raw/--format raw” flags.

All

mlxconfig

Enabled mlxconfig to work with a database that describes the meta data of the TLVs configuration of fifth generation devices.

All

Added the following configuration TLVs to mlxconfig:

  • MPFS

  • KEEP LINK UP

  • SW OFFLOAD CONF

All

mlxreg

Added support for PPTT, PPRT and PPAOS access registers in switches.

All

flint

Added support for viewing and changing OEMs’ device flash parameters using an IB device when using flint.

All

Rev. 4.4.0

mlxfwreset

Added support for mlxfwreset in PowerPC

Linux

mlxconfig

Added the following new configurations:

  • Number of TCs

  • Number of VLs

  • Enable DCBX in CEE mode

  • Enable DCBX in IEEE mode

  • Allow the NIC to accept DCBX configuration from the remote peer

  • Enable DCBX

  • Enable the internal LLDP client

  • Select which LLDP TLV will be generated by the NIC

All

General

Added support for all tools to work when the MST driver is not installed

Linux

mlxcables

Added support for dumping NVIDIA cables EEPROM by mstdump/mlxdump tools

Linux Windows FreeBSD

Added a new tool (mlxcables) that reads/writes NVIDIA cable registers and queries the cables info

Linux Windows FreeBSD

Build

Created one MFT package for all 64 bits FreeBSD OSs

FreeBSD

mlxfwmanager_pci

Removed support for mlxfwmanager_pci tool (it is deprecated), since all the Linux tools can work without a kernel now. When required, use mlxfwmanager instead.

Linux

mcra

Added support for clearing VSEC PCI semaphore by the mcra tool. The new capability can be used after killing a tool forcefully without clearing the semaphores.

Supported devices: ConnectX-4, ConnectX-4 Lx and Connect-IB

All

mlxreg

Added support for Switch-IB, Switch-IB 2 and Spectrum in the mlxreg tool

All

mlxconfig

Added the mlxconfig tool to the MFT package for WinPE

Windows

mlxconfig

Added a backup command in mlxconfig which allows user to save backup of the non-volatile configurations in a RAW file. This file can be set on the device by using the set_raw command

All

Build

Added support for running wrapped python tools (like fwtrace) in PPC64, PPC64LE and Arm platforms

Linux

mlxreg

Added support for PPRT and PPTT registers in ConnectX-4 and ConnectX-4 Lx

All

Rev. 4.3.0

General

Added support for Spectrum device.

All

Added support for Switch-IB 2 device.

All

Added support for ConnectX-4 and ConnectX-4 Lx in VMware Esxi.

VMware ESXi

Added support for VMware ESXi 5.5 Native.

VMware ESXi

4th generation and 5th generation IC devices are now also named Group I ICs and Group II ICs, respectively.

N/A

mlxconfig

Added support for setting some of the parameters in textual values in addition to numerical values.

All

Added new configurations:

  • The PF log bar size

  • The VF log bar size

  • The number of PF MSIX

  • The number of VF MSIX

  • port owner

  • Allow RD counters

  • IP protocol used by flexboot

All

Added the option to display the configuration’s default values.

All

flint

Added support to calculate checksum on selected sections in the firmware image.

All

Added the option to attach a timestamp to the firmware image.

All

Burning Tools

Improved firmware burn performance in livefish mode on 5th generation devices.

All

Added the ability to show the running firmware version in case it does not match with the burnt firmware version on the flash. This case generally occurs after firmware upgrade and before firmware reload.

All

mlxreg

Added support for mlxreg tool which can be used to modify access registers or to query them.

All

mst

Created an mst device per physical function. It can be seen by running 'mst status -v'.

All

mlxfwmanager

Added support to create self-extractors in VMware ESXi OSs.

VMware ESXi

fwtrace

Added support for the fwtrace tool in FreeBSD.

FreeBSD

mlxfwreset

Added support for mlxfwreset in Windows and FreeBSD.

Windows FreeBSD

Rev. 4.1.0

General

Added support for ConnectX-4 Lx

Linux/Windows/ FreeBSD

Added support for ConnectX-4

FreeBSD

mlxconfig

Added support for the following configurations in ConnectX-4, ConnectX-4 Lx and Connect-IB:

  • IB Dynamically Connect

  • Internal Settings

  • RoCE Congestion Control ECN

  • RoCE Congestion Control Parameters

  • Wake on LAN

Linux/Windows/ FreeBSD

Added support for the following configurations in ConnectX-3 and ConnectX-3 Pro:

  • InfiniBand Boot Settings

  • Preboot Boot Settings

Linux/Windows/ FreeBSD

mlxtrace

Added support for MEM mode in ConnectX-4

Windows

cpld_update

Added the cpld_update tool to the OEM package

Linux

mlxfwreset

Added support for resetting the firmware

Windows/ FreeBSD

fwtrace

Added support in FreeBSD

FreeBSD

Burning Tools

This version supports new ConnectX-4/Connect-IB firmware version format (MM.mm.ssss). It also enables upgrade of older firmware version format: MM.mmmm.ssss

All

Rev. 4.0.0

General

Added support for ConnectX-4 device

Linux/Windows

Removed support for ConnectX and ConnectX-2

All

mlx_fpga

Added a new tool that dumps registers and burns hardware for FPGA

Linux

mlxconfig

Added support for ConnectX-4 and Connect-IB (Beta level)

Linux/Windows/ VMware ESXi

mlxfwmanager

Added support for FreeBSD and VMware ESXi

FreeBSD/ VMware ESXi

mlxburn

Added support for VMware ESXi

VMware ESXi

Rev. 3.8.0

General

Added support for Switch-IB device (at beta level)

Linux/Windows

Added support for Debian/Ubuntu in PPC64 platform

Linux

Added support for ESXi 2015 OS (Native)

VMware ESXi

mlxphyburn

Added support for burning Aquantia external PHY

Linux

mlxconfig

Added support for changing BAR size parameter

Linux/Windows/ VMware ESXi

Rev. 3.7.1

Bug Fixes

Linux/Windows/ VMware ESXi/ FreeBSD

Rev. 3.7.0

mlxfwmanager

Added online firmware update

Linux/Windows/ VMware ESXi

mlxburn

Added concurrency support to VPD read

Linux/Windows

Added mlxburn to MFT

FreeBSD

flint

Added concurrency support to query firmware

Linux/Windows/ VMware ESXi/ FreeBSD

General

Added support for Arm platform and Power8

Linux

Removed support for x86

Windows

mlxfwreset

Firmware reset for Connect-IB

Linux

fwtrace

Added fwtrace tool

Windows

Rev. 3.6.1

mlxconfig

Added mlxconfig tool for changing non volatile configuration on device

Windows

Burning Tools

Added support for micron flash in flint and updated production burn flow on Connect-IB

Windows

Rev. 3.6.0

mlxconfig

Added mlxconfig tool for changing non volatile configuration on device

Linux/VMware ESXi

Burning Tools

Added support for micron flash in flint and updated production burn flow on Connect-IB

Linux/VMware ESXi

mtserver

Added support for mstserver

FreeBSD

Rev. 3.5.1

package content

Added support for the following tools: mst, mlxfwmanager, itrace, mlxtrace, mlxdump, mlxmcg, wqdump, mcra, mget_temp, pckt_drop, mlxuptime

VMware ESXi

flint mstdump

Added support for ConnectX-3 Pro

VMware ESXi

Redesigned the utility to make its look and feel more user friendly

VMware ESXi

Added support for ConnectX-3 Pro

VMware ESXi

Rev. 3.5.0

flint/wqdump

Redesigned the flint and wqdump utility to make their look and feel more user friendly

Linux/Windows

flint

Added support for brom in Connect-IB

Linux/Windows

mlxmdio

Added support for the mlxmdio utility

Linux

mlxfwmanager

Added support for Connect-IB

Linux/Windows

FreeBSD

Added support for FreeBSD operating system (at beta level)

FreeBSD

Rev. 3.1.0

General

The MFT package now has 2 installation flavours - standard (default mode) and 'OEM'. The OEM mode provides the following extra functionality:

  • Tools for creating mlxfwmanager package

  • Several features for flint that are used in Connect-IB production

Linux

Flint

Added support for burning Connect-IB via firmware interface. The '-override_cache_replacement' flag is not needed. This provides a 'safe' firmware update flow, without the risk of firmware or driver hanging

Linux

mlxfwmanager

Added support for the mlxfwmanager utility (at Beta level)

Linux

mlxuptime

Added support for the mlxuptime utility (at Beta level)

Linux

Rev. 3.0.0

General

Added support for Connect-IB device (at beta level)

Linux/Windows

Added support for ConnectX-3 Pro device (at beta level)

Linux/Windows

Added support for Ubuntu operating system

Linux

Added support for running tools against PCI device [domain]:bus:dev.fn like: 0000:1a:00.0 or 1a:00.0 and devices used by OFED driver like: mlx4_0

Linux

The package contains only the flint firmware update tool. Other debug tools were removed

Windows

flint

Added support for new flash types: N25Q0XX (Micron) and W25Xxx (Winbond)

Linux/Windows

mlxdump

Added support for the mlxdump utility (at beta level)

Linux/Windows

mlxmcg

Renamed mcg to mlxmcg

Linux/Windows

spark

spark was removed from MFT version 3.0.0

Linux/Windows

Supported Devices

The following adapter cards and switch systems are no longer supported in MFT version 3.0.0:

  • InfiniHost 4X

  • InfiniHost III Ex

  • InfiniHost III Lx 4X

  • InfiniScale

  • InfiniScale III

Linux/Windows

Rev. 2.7.2b

All

Added support for WinPE 4.0 OS

Windows

Rev. 2.7.2

General

It is no longer required to run mst start/stop when using WinMFT tools. The service is automatically loaded/unloaded when an MFT tool is running. The mst service installation was removed from the setup

Windows

Added support for SwitchX silicon devices

Windows

flint

Added support for Atmel AT25DFxx flash family

Windows

Added support for burning firmware via Command Line Interface (CLI) on SwitchX devices

Windows

mget_temp

mget_temp displays a more accurate temperature reading for ConnectX-2 and ConnectX-3 devices by using the adapter’s specific thermal calibration data

Windows

Rev. 2.7.1a

Added the mcg tool (Beta level)

The mcg tool displays the current multicast groups and flow steering rules configured in the device.

Target users: Developers of Flow Steering aware applications. This tool dumps the internal steering table which is used by the device to steer Ethernet packets and Multicast IB packets to the correct destination QPs.

Each line in the table shows a single filter and a list of destination QPs. Packets that match the filter are steered to the list of destination QPs

Linux

Removed support for In-band access on OFED 1.4 InfiniBand driver

In-band access is supported using OFED 1.5.X and higher

Linux

Rev. 2.7.1

General

Added mlxconfig tool. This tool sets firmware configurations for NVIDIA adapters. These configurations are nonvolatile they apply over device reboots. For further details, please run “mlxconfig -h”. The tool is at beta level

Linux

Added support for NVIDIA ConnectX-3 silicon device

Windows

Added the I2CBridge (Dimax’s Driver for USB to I2C Adapter) as part of the WinMFT installation package. However, the I2CBridge is not installed by default

Windows

MFT installation change

Removed the isw tool. The isw tool functionality was replaced by the "mlxi2c" tool. For example, to scan the devices on the i2c bus, run:

> mlxi2c -d <dev> scan instead of > isw -d <dev>

Windows

mget_temp

mget_temp displays a more accurate temperature for ConnectX-2 devices by using chip specific thermal calibration data

Linux

flint

Added support for Atmel AT25DFxx flash family

Linux

Cleared error messages displayed when trying to burn firmware image of a different device. For example when burning ConnectX-2 firmware image on ConnectX-3 device

Linux

Added support for flash type SST25VF016B

Windows

Added support for flash type M25PX16

Windows

  • The ROM section in the image now contains multiple boot images. Therefore flint was modified to display information for all of the images in the ROM section.

  • Added support to display/burn UEFI ROM/

Windows

Added an option to set the VSD and GUIDs in a binary image file. This is useful for production to prepare images for pre-assembly flash burning. These new commands are supported by NVIDIA 4th generation devices

Windows

Added an option to set the VSD and GUIDs on an already burnt device. These commands (“sg” and “sv”) re-burn the existing image with the given GUIDs or VSD. When the 'sg' command is applied on a device with blank (0xff) GUIDs, it updates the GUIDs without re-burning the image

Windows

mst

Added support for using ibnetdiscover in the 'mst ib add' command

Windows

mlxburn

Added support for VPD read/write

Windows

Rev. 2.7.0a

Bug Fixes

Linux

Rev. 2.7.0

General

Added support for NVIDIA ConnectX-3 and SwitchX silicon devices

Linux

Added Secure host feature which enables ConnectX family devices to block access to its internal hardware registers. The hardware access in this mode is allowed only if a correct 64 bits key is provided (see flint changes).

MFT tools cannot run on a device with hardware access disabled. This feature is enabled only with supporting firmware

Linux

Removed support for Itanium (ia64)

Linux

flint

Added the following commands:

  • enable/disable access to the hardware

  • set/change the key used to enable access to the hardware

Linux

The ROM section in the image now contains multiple boot images. Therefore the flint was modified to display information for all of the images in the ROM section

Linux

Added support to display/burn UEFI ROM

Linux

Added support for burning firmware via Command Line interface on SwitchX devices

Linux

Mlxburn

Added option to add or replace a single keyword in the VPD writable section (-vpd_set_keyword flag)

Linux

Added the option to set a binary VPD field data

Linux

MFT installation

Added the option --without-kernel which allows user to install MFT without the mst kernel

Linux

Rev. 2.6.2

MFT installation change

RPM based installation:

  • Applications are installed using a pre-compiled binary RPM

  • Kernel modules are distributed as a source RPM and compiled by the installation script

  • Fast installation process

Linux

Removed prerequisite libraries: expat and zlib-devel

Linux

The package tools, libraries and headers are now installed under:{ prefix }/bin or { prefix }/lib and { prefix }/include dirs. Directory / usr/mst is not created. For example, the “mread”, “mwrite” and “mcra” tools that were previously installed by default under /usr/mst/bin, now are installed under /usr/bin

Linux

Linux

Removed the InfiniScale and InfiniBridge tools

Linux

Removed the Infinivision tool set

Linux

Removed the isw tool. The isw tool functionality was replaced by the "mlxi2c" tool. For example, to scan the devices on the i2c bus, run:

> mlxi2c -d <dev> scan instead of > isw -d <dev>

Linux

flint

Added support for flash type SST25VF016B

Linux

Added support for flash type M25PX16

Linux

Added an option to set the VSD and GUIDs in a binary image file. This is useful for production to prepare images for pre-assembly flash burning. These new commands are supported by NVIDIA 4th generation devices

Linux

Added an option to set the VSD and GUIDs on an already burnt device. These commands (“sg” and “sv”) re-burn the existing image with the given GUIDs or VSD. When the 'sg' command is applied on a device with blank (0xff) GUIDs, it updates the GUIDs without re-burning the image

Linux

mst

Added support for using ibutils2/ibdiagnet and ibnetdiscover in the 'mst ib add' command

Linux

Removed the _uar, _msix and _ddr devices from the mst device list

Linux

Debug tools

Added support for routing I2C bus to the IS4 device on IS50XX systems

Linux

Rev. 2.6.1

Bug Fixes

Linux

Rev. 2.6.0

MFT installation change

Added the options: --without-image-generation, --disable-dc, and --without-kernel which allow for a partial installation in order to avoid problems with SW dependencies

Linux

Now allows a non-root user to prepare MFT RPMs

Linux

All

Added ConnectX-2 and BridgeX support

Linux/Windows

flint

Added a CRC check for the full image

Linux

Support for query/burn of clp-gpxe ROM

Linux

Prevents burning a ConnectX-2 image onto a ConnectX device and vice versa

Linux

Added a logging option to flint

Linux

For the ConnectX device family only:

Added commands for an independent burn/read/remove of an Expansion ROM image.

For firmware versions earlier than 2.7.000: It is possible to read the ROM image, or to replace an already existing ROM image (by the burn command). However, burning a new ROM image in case a previous image did not exist is not possible, nor is it possible to remove an existing ROM image

Linux

mlxburn

Added the -fw_dir option which looks for a suitable firmware file in the given directory

Linux

Support for generating a non-fail-safe image for ConnectX/ConnectX-2, InfiniScale IV, and BridgeX devices

Linux

Debug tools

Updated the mlxi2c utility

Linux

Added the mget_temp utility which reads the temperature of the ConnectX/ConnectX-2, InfiniScale IV, and BridgeX devices

Linux
