mlx_fpga – Burning and Debugging Tool for NVIDIA Devices with FPGA

For Innova IPsec 4 Lx EN: Load the mlx5_fpga_tools module.

Copy Copied! # modprobe mlx5_fpga_tools # mst start --with_fpga # mst status MST modules: ------------ MST PCI module is not loaded MST PCI configuration module is not loaded MST devices: ------------ No MST devices were found nor MST modules were loaded. You may need to run 'mst start' to load MST modules. FPGA devices: ------------------- /dev/mst/mt4117_pciconf0_fpga_i2c /dev/mst/mt4117_pciconf1_fpga_rdma1

Note: In the last line, it is recommended to use the RDMA device as it is faster. I2C is used for recovery purposes when RDMA is not functional.

For Innova Flex 4 Lx EN: Load the mlx_accel_tools module.

Copy Copied! # modprobe mlx_accel_tools # mst start --with_fpga # mst status MST modules: ------------ MST PCI module is not loaded MST PCI configuration module is not loaded MST devices: ------------ No MST devices were found nor MST modules were loaded. You may need to run 'mst start' to load MST modules. FPGA devices: ------------------- /dev/mst/mt4117_pciconf0_fpga_i2c /dev/mst/mt4117_pciconf1_fpga_rdma

For recovery only, where modules are broken or missing.

Copy Copied! # mst start --with_fpga_fw_access Starting MST (Mellanox Software Tools) driver set Loading MST PCI module - Success Loading MST PCI configuration module - Success Create devices Unloading MST PCI module (unused) - Success # mst status MST modules: ------------ MST PCI module is not loaded MST PCI configuration module loaded MST devices: ------------ /dev/mst/mt4117_pciconf0 - PCI configuration cycles access. domain:bus:dev.fn= 0000 : 01 : 00.0 addr.reg= 88 data.reg= 92 Chip revision is: 00 FPGA devices: ------------------- /dev/mst/mt4117_pciconf0_fpga

Note The mlx5_fpga_tools and the mlx_accel_tools modules must be down before trying to recover the FPGA mst Device Interface.





mlx_fpga tool burns a .bin file onto the FPGA flash device.

The Innova Flex .bin file must be generated according to the instructions listed in the Innova Flex Adapter Card User Manual.

Note It is recommended to burn the FPGA device using an RDMA device as it faster and it shortens the burning time.

Burn the image. Copy Copied! # mlx_fpga -d <device> burn image.bin Load the FPGA image from flash according to “Loading the Tool” below or power cycle the machine for change to take effect.

Load an FPGA image from user configurable flash:

Copy Copied! # mlx_fpga -d <device> l/load <optional: load options>

where <optional: load options> is:

--factory Load FPGA image from factory flash --user Load FPGA image from user flash [Default option]

Reading One Debug Register:

Copy Copied! # mlx_fpga -d <device> read 0x0

Writing One Debug Register:

Copy Copied! # mlx_fpga -d <device> write 0x0 0x0





In order to verify the new image burned to the FPGA, the user can use mlx_fpga tool and read the following registers:

Name Address Range Default RW Description image_version 0x900000 31:00:00 0x0 RO Version of the image increased on every synthesis. image_date 0x900004 31:00:00 0x0 RO Image date of creation. The hex number is actually the decimal value, i.e. 0x12011995 means 12/01/ 1995 in DD/MM/YY: bits [31:24] = day of creation bits [23:16] = month of creation bits [15:0] = year of creation image_time 0x900008 31:00:00 0x0 RO Image time of creation. The hex number is actually the decimal value, i.e. 0x00015324 means 01:53:24 in HH:MM:SS: bits [23:16] = hour (00..23)bits [15:8] = minutes (00..59)bits [7:0] = seconds (00..59)