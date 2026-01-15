The mlxdump utility dumps device internal configuration data and other internal data (such as counters, state machines).

The data can be used for hardware troubleshooting. It can be applied to all NVIDIA devices.

The tool has 3 run modes: [fast | normal | full] while the default is "fast", the "full" mode dumps all available data but might run slower than normal and fast modes.

The tool also can dump only flow steering information using the fsdump sub-command (See example below). The fsdump sub-command has the flag --type to specify the type of the flow steering: STE or FT or All.

The tool can dump only mstdump information using the mstdump sub-command (see example below). The mstdump sub-command has multiple flags: --full, i2c_slave, cause_addr and cause_offset which enable the user to run with the needed parameters.