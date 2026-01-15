Running mst in an Environment without a Kernel

NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.30.1-1216 LTS (2024 LTS U4)
mst can work even without kernel module being installed on the machine or if the kernel is down. In this case, the devices' names will be the PCI address of the devices.

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
> mst status
MST modules:
------------
   MST PCI module is not loaded
   MST PCI configuration module is not loaded
 
PCI Devices:
------------
05:00.0
08:00.0
82:00.0
 
> mst status -v
MST modules:
------------
   MST PCI module is not loaded
   MST PCI configuration module is not loaded
 
 
PCI devices:
------------
DEVICE_TYPE         MST  PCI       RDMA    NET                 NUMA
ConnectX3Pro(rev:0) NA   05:00.0   mlx4_0  net-ib0,net-ib1
ConnectX4(rev:0)    NA   08:00.0   mlx5_0  net-ib2
ConnectX4(rev:0)    NA   08:00.1   mlx5_1  net-ib3
ConnectIB(rev:0)    NA   82:00.0   mlx5_2  net-ib4,net-ib5

Note

The MST interface will be NA in mst status -v[v] output.

Run commands with these devices:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
> flint -d 08:00.0 q
Image type:          FS3
FW Version:          12.16.0048
FW Release Date:     14.3.2016
Description:         UID                 GuidsNumber
Base GUID:           7cfe90030029205e         4
Base MAC:            00007cfe9029205e         4
Image VSD:
Device VSD:
PSID:                MT_2190110032

