Setting the VSD
To set the vsd for the given image/device (4th generation/Group I), use the sv command with -vsd flag.
Example:
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0 -vsd
"MELLANOX" sv
Setting the VSD - OK
Restoring signature - OK
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0 q
Image type: FS2
FW Version:
2.31.
5050
FW Release Date:
4.5.
2014
Device ID:
4099
Description: Node Port1 Port2 Sys image
GUIDs: f45214030001b8a0 f45214030001b8a1 f45214030001b8a2 f45214030001b8a3
MACs: 00300abadaba 00300abadabb
VSD: MELLANOX
PSID: MT_1090120019