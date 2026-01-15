Supported Interface Cards (NICs)

With respect to MFT, NVIDIA NIC devices are divided into two groups: Group I and Group II (4th generation and 5th generation, respectively). The ICs are listed in the following table:

IC Group IC Device Group II/5th Generation Adapter Cards: NVIDIA BlueField-3 NVIDIA BlueField-2 NVIDIA BlueField NVIDIA ConnectX-7 NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx NVIDIA ConnectX-6 NVIDIA ConnectX-5 NVIDIA ConnectX-4 Lx NVIDIA ConnectX-4 NVIDIA Connect-IB

Switch Systems: NVIDIA Quantum-3 NVIDIA Quantum-2 NVIDIA Quantum NVIDIA Spectrum-4 NVIDIA Spectrum-3 NVIDIA Spectrum-2 NVIDIA Spectrum NVIDIA Switch-IB 2 NVIDIA Switch-IB

Retimer Arcus-E

Group I/4th Generation Adapter Cards: NVIDIA ConnectX-3 NVIDIA ConnectX-3 Pro

Switch Systems: NVIDIA SwitchX-2

