FreeBSD
mst <command> [switches]
Commands and Switches Description - FreeBSD
There are no mst start or stop operations in FreeBSD.
mst status
Print current status of NVIDIA devices.
mst help
Print this help information.
mst version
Print mst version information.
mst server start [port]
Start mst server to allow incoming connection. Default port is 23108.
mst server stop
Stop mst server.
mst cable add
Add the cables that are connected to the device
mst cable del
Delete the added cables
Examples of mst Usage - FreeBSD
To print the current status of NVIDIA devices:
VMwareMST devices:
------------
pci0:
3:
0:
0 - MT27500 Family [ConnectX-
3]
The mst status output is taken from parsing the `pciconf` output.
To show the devices status with detailed information:
# mst status -v
PCI devices:
------------
DEVICE_TYPE MST PCI RDMA NET NUMA
ConnectX4LX(rev:
0) pci0:
2:
0:
0
02:
00.0 mlx5_0
ConnectX4LX(rev:
0) pci0:
2:
0:
1
02:
00.1 mlx5_1
ConnectX4(rev:
0) pci0:
3:
0:
0
03:
00.0 mlx5_2