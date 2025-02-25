MFT Configuration
MFT configuration file resides in
/etc/mft/mft.conf.
It includes a list of defines and their values in the following syntax: <DEF> = <value>.
Note
This capability is available in Linux only.
In order to use the mft tools when the MKEY is configured, please edit the /etc/mft.conf file as shown below:
mkey_enable=yes (default: no)
sm_config_dir= (if empty, the SM config directory will be:
/var/cache/opensm/)
sm_conf_file_path=<opensm configuration file full path> (default
/etc/opensm/opensm.conf)