MFT Release Notes Change Log History
Component/ Tool
Description
Operating System
Rev. 4.30.1-8
mlxfwreset
Added support for the HOT reset method through the NIC driver.
All
Rev. 4.30.0-139
flint
Detect ConnectX location using straps. If a device is multi ASIC system component, display its geographical address to the user.
Example (for a ASIC platform device):
Geographical Address: ASIC 3
Note that for a device that is not multi ASIC system component, no such data will be displayed.
All
Added the option to enable the user to query the certificate status after burning the DPA cert. This tool will print a list of all the certificates and their metadata.
If the command includes cert uidd, the certificate will be written to the provided file.
Command:
All
mlxreg
Added the option
Example:
All
resourceparse/resourcedump
Added the option
Examples:
All
Added the option
All
General
Implemented new reset flow for PCIe Switch and Connect-X devices to reset the device using HOT reset mechanism.
All
Added the option to allow users to burn the QM3 FW on the BMC server using the Redfish interface.
All
Added support for recovering a device from Zombiefish mode. A device in Zombiefish mode exposes the functional device ID (i.e. it looks like a functional device, though it does not have valid firmware running on it).
To recover a device from Zombiefish mode, run the following flint command:
All
Rev. 4.29.0
General
Added a warning message before deprecating the support for OpenSSL engine in the next release.
All
flint
Added support to print new INI version field.
All
mlxtokengenerator
Added support for challenge data from blob file instead of device.
Example of use:
"mlxtokengenerator -b <challenge_blob.bin> -k CRCS -t switch -o /tmp/crcs_token.xml generate_token
All
Rev. 4.28
General
Added support for flint query to display the port GUID, node GUID, system GUID, and allocated GUID for devices that are part of a multi-asic system.
All
Expanded the MCC register to include more informative error messages which are relevant for module upgrade flows.
All
Upgraded full OS.
All
Added support for new flag "-s" which allows the user to determine which I2C secondary address to use when running mget_temp tool
All
Added an error message stating that the image/device is encrypting and breaking the flow.
All
Added support in mlxtrace and fwtrace tools to read events in ArcusE.
All
mlxlink
Disabled physical state in optic cables.
All
mlxfwreset
The mlxfwreset tool might fail when using PPC64LE on the RH 8.7 operating system.
All
Changed the default firmware reset to level 3 from level 4 for PCIe devices.
To load new configurations, either execute mlxfwreset level 4 or initiate a cold boot.
All
Rev. 4.27.0-83
General
When using the TACACS protocol to check scripts that are being run during login, the MFT auto-completion generation is activated. The auto-complete files are now available in a separate package, which is an optional installation.
All
Added flint support for querying and upgrading firmware on new modules of part number MMA4Z00-NS.
All
mlxlink
Added mlxlink support for read/write/dump actions via direct EEPROM. This is a Beta level support feature that is currently limited to IEI file-systems.
All
Rev. 4.26.1
Bug Fixes
All
Rev. 4.26
mlxconfig
Removed the
General
Added support for an additional flash type - Winbond Part No. W25Q256JVFIQ.
All
General
Removed dependency on Boost library.
All
General
Added support for VPATH builds (see https://www.gnu.org/software/automake/manual/html_node/VPATH-Builds.html).
All
General
The descriptors for DEB/RPM packages are now configured to include two additional tools: mstreg and mstlink. This results in the addition of build-time dependencies on
All
Rev. 4.25.1
mlxfwreset
Added a query for the last reboot. The "
All
mlxconfig
Added a priority field to the XML header of each TLV in the mlxconfig xml file. The priority possible values are "MLNX", "OEM" and "USER".
All
Rev. 4.25.0
General
Added MFT package for WinPE running on Arm64 (aarch64) processors.
All
Added Sha256 signature to MFT RPM packages in order to allow installation on FIPS (Federal Information Processing Standard) enabled systems.
All
mlxconfig
Added --read_only as a new flag to the mlxconfig tool. When a query with this flag is enabled, the user is able to see read_only paramters. These parameters are marked with 'RO' in the query.
All
mlxfwreset
Added support for DGX H100 device reset. All DGX H100 devices reset requests are handled by the mlxfwreset tool. When one of the DGX H100 devices is provided, the tool proceeds to reset all the devices accordingly. As the final step in the reset process, a reboot command is executed, resulting in a reboot of the entire setup.
All
mlxlink
Added SNR (signal-noise ratio) for the media and host sides of active\optical NDR modules.
All
mlxdpa
mlxdpa was added the ability to create and sign containers for the addition and removal of certificates.
All
mlxdump
Starting from this release, the fsdump mode of the mlxdump tool is deprecated. Support will be provided by November 2023. Please use resource-dump with the appropriate segment instead
All
Rev. 4.24.0
mlxlink
Updated the
All
Updated the
All
General
Added support for Microsoft CBL-Mariner Linux Operating System.
All
Added a new flag,
All
fwtrace
Added fwtrace the ability to detect when a token is applied, and work in relevant mode (instead of constantly working in Secure Mode).
All
Rev. 4.23.0
General
This release contains reliability improvements and security hardening enhancements. NVIDIA recommends upgrading your software and tools to this release to improve the security and reliability.
All
fwtrace
Added a flag to fwtrace allowing to set the firmware log delay along with the mask and log level.
All
Flint
Flint now supports CDB firmware update procedure for CMIS compliant cables.
All
General
NVIDIA firmware tools package now supports discovery and communication of InfiniBand devices on FreeBSD Operating Systems. Please note that this feature is dependent on OFED ibutils package.
All
General
Updated the supported firmware versions. For the updated version see Supported Adapter Cards Firmware Versions.
All
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes.
All
Rev. 4.22.1
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes.
All
Rev. 4.22.0
mlxfwreset
Added to mlxfwreset the capability to support software reset for switches.
Note: There is no reset support over IB.
All
mlxlink
Added support for error injection over PCI links.
All
NNT driver
Created a new NNT (NVIDIA Networking Tools) driver for MFT and MSTFlint. The driver's source code is exposed in GitHub: https://github.com/Mellanox/NNT-Linux-driver/tree/main_devel
Linux
Cables
Added a setting that allows cable burning only via the primary ConnectX-7 adapter card in a setup with multiple ConnectX-7 cards. The error message "LinkX burn is not supported by secondary" will appear accordingly.
All
Cables
Added DDM information support for QSFP_CMIS cables.
All
mlxlink
Removed the "Link Down" field from the BER collect in mlxlink for EDR devices.
All
mlxlink
Added "show eye" information with the (--show_eye) command for the PCIe links in Gen-1 and Gen-2 PCIe setups.
All
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes.
All
Rev. 4.21.0
mlxburn
Added support for mlxburn on ESXi OSes with Python version >= 3.6.
All
mlxfwreset
For some configuration changes done using mlxconfig,
PCI rescan by the user is required. In this case, mlxfwreset will print the following warning message:
All
flint
Querying Vendor Specific Firmware Information from an Nvidia AOC / Transceiver Querying a firmware cable transceiver is now done using the "flint" tool.
In case the Vendor Specific query command is not supported by the firmware, the CMIS standard query implemented by the firmware will be performed.
All
resourceparse
resourceparse will present the union fields according to the selector.
Unions that do not have a selector, will be presented with all the fields as before.
All
resourcedump
resourcedump performance enhancement. resourcedump tool now runs ~10X faster in mem mode with output to binary file.
All
resourcedump
Updated the "--virtual-hca-id" value output to be in a hexadecimal format.
All
mlxlink
Removed irrelevant "eye" info fields in the output of the "show eye" command for PCIe links.
All
mlxlink
Removed the device status field from the PCIe info section.
All
mlxlink
Re-formatted the serdes Tx parameter layout in the "show_sedes_tx" command.
All
mlxlink
Added support for
All
fwtrace
Over-all fwtrace redesign to support new FW traces on Multi-Chip-Module (MCM) chips. Additionally, we added support for
For further information, see fwtrace Utility.
All
mstdump
Added an optional parameter of the CSV path (-c | --csv) which loads the DB from the provided path instead of the default one.
All
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes.
All
Rev. 4.20.1
All
This version does not include changes related to MFT.
The MFT version was changed to support a new ConnectX-7 firmware version.
All
Rev. 4.20.0
All
Added support for NVIDIA ConnectX-7 adapter cards.
All
flint
flint cable/transceivers burning commands provide now validation and extract version from the image files.
All
mlxconfig
mlxconfig enables the users to apply token via MTUSB connected device.
All
resourcedump
Memory-Mode, data field is now transferred via memory instead of the resource-dump register.
For further information, see resourcedump Utility
All
mlxprivhost
Added a new flag to query all hosts status from the embedded Arm side for Multi-host systems.
For further information, see mlxprivhost.
All
mlxlink
Added support for the PRBS test mode of Active/Optical CMIS modules.
For further information, see the Module PRBS test mode section.
All
mlxlink
Added support for additional configuration flags of the module control parameters.
For further information, see the Module control parameters section.
All
mlxlink
Modified the output of the PCIe link information, removed the device status filed.
All
I2C Access
Now the user can determine the I2C address to use for debug tools based on DevID.
All
LinkX Tokens
Added support for creating and applying LinkX tokens on IB devices.
All
Flash Support
Added additional Flash support for ConnectX-4 Lx and ConnectX-5 adapter cards
All
MFT Running
MFT tools can now run in parallel both on a docker and on a on Host.
All
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes.
All
Rev. 4.18.1
mlxlink
Added support for new FEC modes.
For further information, see the help menu.
All
mlxlink
Added the option to control with the Tx parameter override while configuring the serdes Tx parameters.
For further information, see the help menu.
All
mlxlink
Added support for NVIDIA Quantum-2 port access. For further information, see Tool Usage on NVIDIA Quantum-2 NDR Switch Systems.
All
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes.
All
Rev. 4.18.0
Python 2.x
Python 2.x is now end-of-life and no longer supported by MFT.
To use the latest and up-to-date MFT tools, we recommend you use Python 3.x.
All
flint
When downgrading to a firmware version that does not support the flash type of the device, flint will present the user a clear error of such scenario.
All
mlxfwreset
Added a new reset-type ("NIC only reset") to mlxfwreset which is applicable only to SmartNIC devices. The new reset-type is also the new default for SmartNIC devices. In case of reset-type is set to "NIC only reset", mlxfwreset will not reset the internal host.
All
mlxlink
Added support for mlxlink on Windows Arm64 architecture.
For further information, see mlxlink Utility section.
Windows
mlxlink
Added support for new PRBS TX/RX patterns (--tx_prbs <tx_prbs_mode> & --rx_prbs <rx_prbs_mode>).
For further information, see mlxlink Utility section.
All
mlxlink
Added new show counters for 16nm devices. To see them run the
All
mlxlink
Extended the list of the cable information received for 16nm devices when running the
All
mlxlink
Extended the information collection for 7nm and 16nm devices. See
For further information, see mlxlink Utility section.
All
mlxlink
Extended the list of the cable information (LOL, LOS, FSM, and module status) for CMIS when running the
All
mlxlink
Added support for InfiniBand operations in the mlxlink tool. Now HCA devices can be accessed via the InfiniBand protocol.
All
MADs
MFT tools will now use class 0xA instead of class 9 for ConfigSpaceAccess MADs.
All
Arm Support
Added support for arm64 architecture to the WinMFT package.
Windows
ESXiO
MFT in now supported on NVDIA BlueField (Arm) in VMware ESXiO environments.
All
Vendor Specific Key Security
Added support for Vendor Specific Key Security.
Vendor Specific Keys are an authentication mechanism for using GMP MADs.
All
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes.
All
Rev. 4.17.0
Anti-rollback Protection
Enabled Anti-rollback protection to prevent old vulnerable firmware versions from being flashed to the device.
All
DSFP Modules
Added support for DSFP modules in mlxlink.
All
ESXi, VMware Certification
Downloadable ESXi files in MFT v4.17.0 are now certified by VMware.
ESXi
Remote mst Device Cable Support
Remote mst device now supports cable devices. The remote cables will be shown on the mst status and can be accessed via the mlxcables tool.
All
Parallel Firmware Burning in (DMA Burning)
Added support for parallel firmware burning. Although DMA burning is supported in Virtual Machines as well, burning in such scenarios might be slower than on Physical Machines.
Note: If the NIC driver is unloaded, burning via DMA is unsupported (due to BME is unset), regular burn flow will be executed instead and the following warning will be given:
Note: To support DMA, load both MFT and the driver (e.g., MLNX_OFED) by running the "mst start" and the “/etc/init.d/openibd start” commands.
Note: This capability is supported in 5th Generation devices only.
Linux / FreeBSD
mlx_fpga
The mlx_fpga utility will be deprecated as of MFT v4.18.0.
All
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes.
All
Rev. 4.16.3
mlxlink
Added support for Rs FEC Histogram Counters in mlxlink. The result is divided to bins. Each bin holds a different number of errored bit within the FEC protected block.
For further information, see mlxlink.
All
MKey
[Beta] Added support for Mkey. The MKEY field is used to authenticate SMP communication.
Note: Mkey feature will work only with LID device.
Linux
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes.
All
Rev. 4.16.1
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes.
All
Rev. 4.16.0
Cable Firmware Burning
[Beta] Added support for LinkX module burning via MFT toolset. The new capability enables direct firmware burning from the internal flash storage to reduce the bandwidth and accelerate the burning process, including burning several modules at a time.
For further information, see Cable Firmware Update (In-Field-Firmware-Update).
All
MST Status
The “mst status -v” command will now report RDMA bond devices mapped correctly to the corresponding ETH bond devices.
Note: Does not support RDMA Bonding for Socket Direct.
Linux
mlxconfig
Added the following new configuration option in mlxconfig to control the Physical link parameter on boot: DEFAULT, LEGACY and ADVANCED.
All
stedump Utility
The stedump tool is a packet simulator for host NIC steering solutions. The dump output of hardware steering is used for debugging and troubleshooting.
For further information, see stedump Utility.
Linux
mlxlink
Enabled margin scan on Network links.
For further information see mlxlink.
All
mlxlink
Added PRBS TX/RX polarity inversion using the following flags:
For further information see mlxlink.
All
mlxprivhost
Enabled querying the current host configuration using the "q | query" flag.
For further information see mlxprivhost.
Linux
mlxconfig
Now the user can get raw configuration using "get_raw" flag.
For further information see mlxconfig.
All
General
See Bug Fixes
All
Rev. 4.15.1
mlxlink
Added support for PCIe eye grade scan.
Note: This feature is at beta level for the network ports.
Note: When using a Multi-host and a Socket Direct system, you must specify the the port or the DPN (depth, pcie_index, node). The links can be shown using the
For further information see mlxlink and Margin Scan for PCIe Link.
All
General
See Bug Fixes
All
Rev. 4.15.0
Adapter Cards
Added support for NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx adapter card.
All
Adapter Cards
Added support for NVIDIA BlueField-2 SmartNIC adapter card.
All
mlxfwreset
Enabled the driver and the firmware to synchronize the reset between all hosts using the mlxfwreset utility. This new capability can be run from one of the hosts instead of all of them.
This capability can be activated by setting the new flag "--sync" to 1.
Note: The new mlxfwreset sync capability (--sync) is available only if supported by the firmware and all the drivers on all the hosts. To check if this is supported, run the "query" command.
For further information see mlxfwreset.
Linux, Multi-Host
mlxfwreset
Enabled running mxlfwreset from both the host and Arm while the NVIDIA BlueField SmartNIC is in isolated mode.
All
mlxfwreset
Added a new error message when trying to run mlxfwreset on Windows OS and the PowerShell.exe is not installed on the machine.
The error message is:
Windows
mlxlink
Enabled PRBS test mode for Multi-Host and host-management devices.
Note: For Multi-Host devices, another interface should be maintained to enable the link back.
All
mlxlink
Enabled working with ports group mapping for NVIDIA Spectrum-2 and NVIDIA Quantum switches.
For further information see mlxlink.
All
mlxlink
Added support for NVIDIA Spectrum-3 based switch systems.
All
mlxlink
Added support for QSFP-DD and CMIS cables for mlxlink.
For further information see mlxlink
mlxreg
Added new access registry keys.
All
General
See Bug Fixes
All
Rev. 4.14.4
MTCR
Added MTCR Python API to WinMFT package.
Windows
Rev. 4.14.2
General
Added support for arm64 architecture to Windows OS.
Windows
mlxlink
Extended reading and writing the Serdes Transmit Parameters for ConnectX-6 and ConnectX-6 Dx adapter cards.
All
mlxlink
Added support to access the module information including reading the Digital Diagnostic info, dump EEPROM pages, read\write to specific module page.
For further information, see the new cable flags and cable operations in .mlxlink Utility v4.18.1.
All
mlxlink
Added support for all available PRBS patterns for each device like (Square wave patterns and PRBS13 patterns).
All
mlxlink
Added configuration for PRBS test mode per lane.
For further information, see the "–lanes" flag in mlxlink Utility.
All
resourceparse
The resourceparse tool parses and prints data segments content. The parser's output is used by NVIDIA representatives for debugging and troubleshooting.
For further information, see resourceparse Utility.
Linux/Windows
Rev. 4.14.1
Arm architecture
[Beta] Added support for Arm64 architecture to ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards.
Windows
Rev. 4.14.0-105
resourcedump
Added support for "--virtual-hca-id" command. Now the tool can provide info on the virtual HCA (host channel adapter, NIC) ID.
For further information see resourcedump Utility
Linux / Windows
mlxlink
HDR lane rate is now supported when in Pseudorandom Binary Sequence (PRBS) mode.
All
mlxreg
Increased the registry keys the tool supports and now it exposes the full PRM. For additional information, refer to the PRM.
All
mlxconfig
BOOT_INTERRUPT_DIS parameter was added to mlxconfig. When TRUE, legacy interrupts should not be used for receive/transmit indication. Polling should be used instead.
Note: This is supported only if boot_legacy_interrupt_disable_supported is set to TRUE.
All
mlxlink
mlxlink output can be printed now in JSON format by using the "--json" flag.
All
flint
Enables the user to to insert information manually to the flash on components such as MFG/DEV GUID/MAC when no information exists after the burn process using the command
All
mlxlink
Added supported for switching between NRZ/PAM4 speeds for new devices that support HDR/200G speeds (ConnectX-6, ConnectX-6 Dx, NVIDIA Quantum, NVIDIA Spectrum-2).
All
Rev. 4.13.3
Binary Image Comparison
Enables the user to verify a firmware image on a device which operates in livefish mode by comparing it with an existing binary firmware file. For further information see Comparing the Binary Image.
Linux/FreeBSD
SDK
Added two new libraries to the WinMFT package for developing software that interacts with NVIDIA devices.
The new SDK includes the mtcr and fastfwreset libs and headers.
Windows
resourcedump
Extracts and prints data segments generated by the firmware. It is supported in 5th generation NIC’s devices.
The dump output is used by NVIDIA for debug and troubleshooting. For further information see resourcedump Utility.
Note: This utility is supported only on Python 3.0 and up.
Linux
Windows
mlxreg
Added a new registry key: NCFG.
This register is used to enable/disable device features and it is supported when
For further information see mlxreg Utility
All
Rev. 4.13.0
Dynamic MSI-X Allocation
Dynamic MSI-X allocation capability allows users to control the number of MSI-X vectors allocated to a Virtual Function, thus, improve performance in guests systems.
For further information of how to set this capability, see the "DYNAMIC_VF_MSIX_TABLE" parameter, in section MFT Supported Configurations and Parameters.
Windows
Fast Firmware Reset
Added support for a fast firmware reset (< 1 second) to ConnectX-5 adapter cards.
Windows
mlxfwreset
[Beta] Added support for Socket Direct devices on Windows.
Note: Please be aware, due to its quality level support, occasionally, bluescreens might occur.
Windows
mlxlink
Added support for reading the "Link Downed Counter" and "Link Error Recovery Counter" in the mlxlink utility when using InfiniBand protocol only.
All
mlxlink
Added support for HDR PCIe grades in the EYE Opening Info in the mlxlink utility.
All
mlxlink
Added a new flag (show links) to define the valid PCIe links. For further information, refer to mlxlink Utility examples.
All
mlxconfig
Added the ATS_ENABLED TLV param. When set to TRUE, the device will support Address Translation Service (ATS).
All
mlxfwreset
Added save/restore ATS PCIE capability.
All
mlxarchive
Added support for MFA2 query using the mlxarchive tool. For further information refer to mlxarchive – Binary Files Compression Tool.
Linux FreeBSD
mlxfwreset
Added support for Live-Patch in ConnectX-5.
All
Mitigation Techniques
Added HIGHENTROPYVA and LARGEADDRESSAWARE mitigation techniques.
All
Preboot Boot Settings
Updated the LEGACY_BOOT_PROTOCOL settings, added an NVME option. For further information refer to MFT Supported Configurations and Parameters.
All
mlxfwreset
[Beta] Added a new reset option (reset-type) to the reset command of mlxfwreset. The user can see the supported reset-types by using the query command. For further information refer to mlxfwreset – Loading Firmware on 5th Generation Devices Tool.
All
mlxconfig
Added the VF_VPD_ENABLE parameter to mlxconfig. When set, the VPD capability is exposed to Virtual Functions.
All
OpenSSL
Updated the OpenSSL to 1.0.2s.
All
mst Status
Updated the way the GUID is displayed when running "mst status" on unmanaged switch systems.
For example,
All
Rev. 4.12.0
.deb Package Name
Changed the name of *.deb files from “mft-<version>.amd64.deb” to "mft_<version>_amd64.deb”
e.g., from mft-4.11.0-34.amd64.deb to mft_4.11.0-34_amd64.deb
Linux
General
Added support for Spectrum-2 based switch systems.
All
Cables
Added support for HDR cables in mlxcables and mlxlink.
All
mlxfwmanager
Enabled the option to query PLDM images in mlxfwmanager.
All
mlxlink
mlxlink adjustment to enable an easier read of the access register MPEIN due to its structure change. MPEIN access register now works according to depth and pcie_index, node.
All
fwtrace
Added support for fwtrace in secure firmware without cs_token.
Linux
(kernel 4.19 and above)
Switch Firmware
Enabled the option to extract the firmware ISSU version from the switches' firmware image.
Linux/MLNX-OS
Zero Touch RoCE
Added support for Zero Touch RoCE. It enables RoCE to operate on fabrics where no PFC nor ECN are configured. This makes RoCE configuration a breeze while still maintaining its superior high performance.
All
flint
Enabled setting VSD when Memory Chip Controller (MCC) capability is enabled.
All
flint
Added an option to reduce CPU utilization with "--low_cpu" flag.
All
General
Removed the COMFIG COMPACT definition.
Linux
General
Added support for libibmad 12.
Linux
mlxconfig
Renamed the BOOT_RETRY_CNT1 parameter to BOOT_RETRY_CNT.
All
Bug Fixes
All
Rev. 4.11.0
.deb Package Name
As of MFT v4.12.0, the name of *.deb files will be changed from “mft-
e.g., from mft-4.10.0-104.amd64.deb to mft_4.10.0-104_amd64.deb
All
Supported Devices
Added support for NVIDIA Quantum switch systems and ConnectX-6 Ready adapter cards.
For further information on the ConnectX-6 adapter cards, please contact Support.
All
mlxarchive tool
The mlxarchive tool allows the user to create a file with the mfa2 extension. The new file contains several binary files of a given firmware for different adapter cards.
For further information, refer to section mlxarchive.
Linux FreeBSD
mlxprivhost
The ability to restrict the hosts from configuring the NIC. Meaning, only the Arm side will have the privilege to configure the NIC.
Note: This utility is supported in BlueField devices only.
All
mlxconfig in BlueField
Enables the user to manage (grant/restrict) mlxconfig configuration privileges for BlueField Arm systems.
All
Bug Fixes
All
Rev. 4.10.0
ESXi
Added support for ESXi 6.7.
ESXi
FreeBSD
Added support for verbose output when running "mst status" in FreeBSD.
FreeBSD
mlxfwreset
Enabled mlxfwreset loading/unloading of the driver per a specific device in Linux OSes.
Note: On Multi Host devices with firmware version lower than 1x.23.xxxx, the flag "--pci_link_downtime 2.5" must be added to mlxfwreset
Linux
Secure Firmware
flint now handles all the burn parameters when MCC is enabled and displays the secure-FW CS tokens.
All
Supported Devices
[Beta] Added support for BlueField SmartNIC.
All
Mlxconfig
Added the option to query partial parameters
All
Mlxconfig
Added the following new parameters:
All
Bug Fixes
Linux
Rev. 4.9.1
mlxfwreset
Added support for mlxfwreset in Power9 platforms.
Linux
Rev. 4.9.0
mlxfwreset
Added support for a hot swap (or hot plug) of the PCIe slot.
Linux
Secure Firmware Update
Added support for Secure Firmware Update to ConnectX-4 adapter cards.
All
Enabled signing the package with an RSA 4096 bit keys.
All
Added support for setting the GUIDs when Secure Firmware Update is enabled.
All
mlxconfig
Added the following mlxconfig configuration parameters:
All
mlxlink
Added support for force speed configuration.
All
Added support for the PEPC (show_external_phy) register.
All
mlxdump
Added support for nvlog dump.
All
Rev. 4.8.0
mlxconfig
Added support for hardware timestamp in ConnectX-3/ConnectX- 3 Pro devices.
All
Added the following mlxconfig configuration parameters:
All
Secure Firmware Update
Added support for Secure Firmware Update in ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex.
All
Added support for setting forbidden versions.
All
FPGA management for JTAG Programming
Added the option to enable/disable FPGA management by the firmware for JTAG programming.
Linux
Rev. 4.7.0
MST driver Microsoft certification
MST driver Microsoft certification allows running tools in extended secure boot environment.
Windows
Secure Firmware Update
Added support for Secure Firmware Update in ConnectX-4 and ConnectX-4 Lx.
Linux
flint
Added sign command for secured images.
Linux
Added a flag to enforce working in a non-secure mode, if available (according to security type).
Added expansion ROM CPU architecture to the flint query when the expansion ROM is available.
All
mlxlink
Added a new tool that displays and configures port related data at the physical layer.
All
mlxconfig
Added new mlxconfig TLVs.
All
Added support for generating and applying TLV configuration files.
All
mlxdump
Added a new dump type “fsdump” to support dumping flow steering tables.
All
mst
Added support for adding remote devices in mst remote when the target machine does not have an MST kernel loaded.
Linux
mlxcables
Added the option to dump the data from all readable pages.
All
Added support for burning cable firmware on In Service Firmware Update (ISFU) supporting cables.
All
Added support to access the cable via the MTUSB, when the cable is connected to a compatible board.
All
mlxfwreset
Added support for MultiHost platforms.
All
Rev. 4.6.0
Adapter Cards
Added support for ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex adapter cards.
Note: ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex adapter cards are currently at Beta level.
All
mlxconfig
Added an option to query active (current) configurations in mlxconfig.
All
Added new parameters in IB/ETH settings configuration: XFI_MODE, PHY_TYPE, FORCE_MODE
Added a new parameter to the PCI configuration NON_PREFETCHABLE_PF_BAR
mlxburn
Added the ability to use mlxvpd to read the device VPD when using mlxburn.
Linux, Windows, VMware ESXi
fwreset
Added support for fwreset in PPC64 and PPC64LE platforms.
Linux
Rev. 4.5.0
General
Added support for Innova IPsec 4 Lx EN /Innova Flex 4 Lx EN
Linux
MFT package size has been reduced in Linux by separating the architecture specific RPMs, and in ESXi, by moving relevant tools to the OEM package.
Linux / ESXi
mlxcables
Enhanced cable query capabilities. Added the additional registers below for debug purposes when running the query (-q) flag:
All
Added a new query to read thresholds and monitor the cable's properties:
All
Added a new RAW format for printing the data of the cable’s pages using the “--raw/--format raw” flags.
All
mlxconfig
Enabled mlxconfig to work with a database that describes the meta data of the TLVs configuration of fifth generation devices.
All
Added the following configuration TLVs to mlxconfig:
All
mlxreg
Added support for PPTT, PPRT and PPAOS access registers in switches.
All
flint
Added support for viewing and changing OEMs’ device flash parameters using an IB device when using flint.
All
Rev. 4.4.0
mlxfwreset
Added support for mlxfwreset in PowerPC
Linux
mlxconfig
Added the following new configurations:
All
General
Added support for all tools to work when the MST driver is not installed
Linux
mlxcables
Added support for dumping NVIDIA cables EEPROM by mstdump/mlxdump tools
Linux Windows FreeBSD
Added a new tool (mlxcables) that reads/writes NVIDIA cable registers and queries the cables info
Linux Windows FreeBSD
Build
Created one MFT package for all 64 bits FreeBSD OSs
FreeBSD
mlxfwmanager_pci
Removed support for mlxfwmanager_pci tool (it is deprecated), since all the Linux tools can work without a kernel now. When required, use mlxfwmanager instead.
Linux
mcra
Added support for clearing VSEC PCI semaphore by the mcra tool. The new capability can be used after killing a tool forcefully without clearing the semaphores.
Supported devices: ConnectX-4, ConnectX-4 Lx and Connect-IB
All
mlxreg
Added support for Switch-IB, Switch-IB 2 and Spectrum in the mlxreg tool
All
mlxconfig
Added the mlxconfig tool to the MFT package for WinPE
Windows
mlxconfig
Added a backup command in mlxconfig which allows user to save backup of the non-volatile configurations in a RAW file. This file can be set on the device by using the set_raw command
All
Build
Added support for running wrapped python tools (like fwtrace) in PPC64, PPC64LE and Arm platforms
Linux
mlxreg
Added support for PPRT and PPTT registers in ConnectX-4 and ConnectX-4 Lx
All
Rev. 4.3.0
General
Added support for Spectrum device.
All
Added support for Switch-IB 2 device.
All
Added support for ConnectX-4 and ConnectX-4 Lx in VMware Esxi.
VMware ESXi
Added support for VMware ESXi 5.5 Native.
VMware ESXi
4th generation and 5th generation IC devices are now also named Group I ICs and Group II ICs, respectively.
N/A
mlxconfig
Added support for setting some of the parameters in textual values in addition to numerical values.
All
Added new configurations:
All
Added the option to display the configuration’s default values.
All
flint
Added support to calculate checksum on selected sections in the firmware image.
All
Added the option to attach a timestamp to the firmware image.
All
Burning Tools
Improved firmware burn performance in livefish mode on 5th generation devices.
All
Added the ability to show the running firmware version in case it does not match with the burnt firmware version on the flash. This case generally occurs after firmware upgrade and before firmware reload.
All
mlxreg
Added support for mlxreg tool which can be used to modify access registers or to query them.
All
mst
Created an mst device per physical function. It can be seen by running 'mst status -v'.
All
mlxfwmanager
Added support to create self-extractors in VMware ESXi OSs.
VMware ESXi
fwtrace
Added support for the fwtrace tool in FreeBSD.
FreeBSD
mlxfwreset
Added support for mlxfwreset in Windows and FreeBSD.
Windows FreeBSD
Rev. 4.1.0
General
Added support for ConnectX-4 Lx
Linux/Windows/ FreeBSD
Added support for ConnectX-4
FreeBSD
mlxconfig
Added support for the following configurations in ConnectX-4, ConnectX-4 Lx and Connect-IB:
Linux/Windows/ FreeBSD
Added support for the following configurations in ConnectX-3 and ConnectX-3 Pro:
Linux/Windows/ FreeBSD
mlxtrace
Added support for MEM mode in ConnectX-4
Windows
cpld_update
Added the cpld_update tool to the OEM package
Linux
mlxfwreset
Added support for resetting the firmware
Windows/ FreeBSD
fwtrace
Added support in FreeBSD
FreeBSD
Burning Tools
This version supports new ConnectX-4/Connect-IB firmware version format (MM.mm.ssss). It also enables upgrade of older firmware version format: MM.mmmm.ssss
All
Rev. 4.0.0
General
Added support for ConnectX-4 device
Linux/Windows
Removed support for ConnectX and ConnectX-2
All
mlx_fpga
Added a new tool that dumps registers and burns hardware for FPGA
Linux
mlxconfig
Added support for ConnectX-4 and Connect-IB (Beta level)
Linux/Windows/ VMware ESXi
mlxfwmanager
Added support for FreeBSD and VMware ESXi
FreeBSD/ VMware ESXi
mlxburn
Added support for VMware ESXi
VMware ESXi
Rev. 3.8.0
General
Added support for Switch-IB device (at beta level)
Linux/Windows
Added support for Debian/Ubuntu in PPC64 platform
Linux
Added support for ESXi 2015 OS (Native)
VMware ESXi
mlxphyburn
Added support for burning Aquantia external PHY
Linux
mlxconfig
Added support for changing BAR size parameter
Linux/Windows/ VMware ESXi
Rev. 3.7.1
Bug Fixes
Linux/Windows/ VMware ESXi/ FreeBSD
Rev. 3.7.0
mlxfwmanager
Added online firmware update
Linux/Windows/ VMware ESXi
mlxburn
Added concurrency support to VPD read
Linux/Windows
Added mlxburn to MFT
FreeBSD
flint
Added concurrency support to query firmware
Linux/Windows/ VMware ESXi/ FreeBSD
General
Added support for Arm platform and Power8
Linux
Removed support for x86
Windows
mlxfwreset
Firmware reset for Connect-IB
Linux
fwtrace
Added fwtrace tool
Windows
Rev. 3.6.1
mlxconfig
Added mlxconfig tool for changing non volatile configuration on device
Windows
Burning Tools
Added support for micron flash in flint and updated production burn flow on Connect-IB
Windows
Rev. 3.6.0
mlxconfig
Added mlxconfig tool for changing non volatile configuration on device
Linux/VMware ESXi
Burning Tools
Added support for micron flash in flint and updated production burn flow on Connect-IB
Linux/VMware ESXi
mtserver
Added support for mstserver
FreeBSD
Rev. 3.5.1
package content
Added support for the following tools: mst, mlxfwmanager, itrace, mlxtrace, mlxdump, mlxmcg, wqdump, mcra, mget_temp, pckt_drop, mlxuptime
VMware ESXi
flint mstdump
Added support for ConnectX-3 Pro
VMware ESXi
Redesigned the utility to make its look and feel more user friendly
VMware ESXi
Added support for ConnectX-3 Pro
VMware ESXi
Rev. 3.5.0
flint/wqdump
Redesigned the flint and wqdump utility to make their look and feel more user friendly
Linux/Windows
flint
Added support for brom in Connect-IB
Linux/Windows
mlxmdio
Added support for the mlxmdio utility
Linux
mlxfwmanager
Added support for Connect-IB
Linux/Windows
FreeBSD
Added support for FreeBSD operating system (at beta level)
FreeBSD
Rev. 3.1.0
General
The MFT package now has 2 installation flavours - standard (default mode) and 'OEM'. The OEM mode provides the following extra functionality:
Linux
Flint
Added support for burning Connect-IB via firmware interface. The '-override_cache_replacement' flag is not needed. This provides a 'safe' firmware update flow, without the risk of firmware or driver hanging
Linux
mlxfwmanager
Added support for the mlxfwmanager utility (at Beta level)
Linux
mlxuptime
Added support for the mlxuptime utility (at Beta level)
Linux
Rev. 3.0.0
General
Added support for Connect-IB device (at beta level)
Linux/Windows
Added support for ConnectX-3 Pro device (at beta level)
Linux/Windows
Added support for Ubuntu operating system
Linux
Added support for running tools against PCI device [domain]:bus:dev.fn like: 0000:1a:00.0 or 1a:00.0 and devices used by OFED driver like: mlx4_0
Linux
The package contains only the flint firmware update tool. Other debug tools were removed
Windows
flint
Added support for new flash types: N25Q0XX (Micron) and W25Xxx (Winbond)
Linux/Windows
mlxdump
Added support for the mlxdump utility (at beta level)
Linux/Windows
mlxmcg
Renamed mcg to mlxmcg
Linux/Windows
spark
spark was removed from MFT version 3.0.0
Linux/Windows
Supported Devices
The following adapter cards and switch systems are no longer supported in MFT version 3.0.0:
Linux/Windows
Rev. 2.7.2b
All
Added support for WinPE 4.0 OS
Windows
Rev. 2.7.2
General
It is no longer required to run mst start/stop when using WinMFT tools. The service is automatically loaded/unloaded when an MFT tool is running. The mst service installation was removed from the setup
Windows
Added support for SwitchX silicon devices
Windows
flint
Added support for Atmel AT25DFxx flash family
Windows
Added support for burning firmware via Command Line Interface (CLI) on SwitchX devices
Windows
mget_temp
mget_temp displays a more accurate temperature reading for ConnectX-2 and ConnectX-3 devices by using the adapter’s specific thermal calibration data
Windows
Rev. 2.7.1a
Added the mcg tool (Beta level)
The mcg tool displays the current multicast groups and flow steering rules configured in the device.
Target users: Developers of Flow Steering aware applications. This tool dumps the internal steering table which is used by the device to steer Ethernet packets and Multicast IB packets to the correct destination QPs.
Each line in the table shows a single filter and a list of destination QPs. Packets that match the filter are steered to the list of destination QPs
Linux
Removed support for In-band access on OFED 1.4 InfiniBand driver
In-band access is supported using OFED 1.5.X and higher
Linux
Rev. 2.7.1
General
Added mlxconfig tool. This tool sets firmware configurations for NVIDIA adapters. These configurations are nonvolatile they apply over device reboots. For further details, please run “mlxconfig -h”. The tool is at beta level
Linux
Added support for NVIDIA ConnectX-3 silicon device
Windows
Added the I2CBridge (Dimax’s Driver for USB to I2C Adapter) as part of the WinMFT installation package. However, the I2CBridge is not installed by default
Windows
MFT installation change
Removed the isw tool. The isw tool functionality was replaced by the "mlxi2c" tool. For example, to scan the devices on the i2c bus, run:
> mlxi2c -d <dev> scan instead of > isw -d <dev>
Windows
mget_temp
mget_temp displays a more accurate temperature for ConnectX-2 devices by using chip specific thermal calibration data
Linux
flint
Added support for Atmel AT25DFxx flash family
Linux
Cleared error messages displayed when trying to burn firmware image of a different device. For example when burning ConnectX-2 firmware image on ConnectX-3 device
Linux
Added support for flash type SST25VF016B
Windows
Added support for flash type M25PX16
Windows
Windows
Added an option to set the VSD and GUIDs in a binary image file. This is useful for production to prepare images for pre-assembly flash burning. These new commands are supported by NVIDIA 4th generation devices
Windows
Added an option to set the VSD and GUIDs on an already burnt device. These commands (“sg” and “sv”) re-burn the existing image with the given GUIDs or VSD. When the 'sg' command is applied on a device with blank (0xff) GUIDs, it updates the GUIDs without re-burning the image
Windows
mst
Added support for using ibnetdiscover in the 'mst ib add' command
Windows
mlxburn
Added support for VPD read/write
Windows
Rev. 2.7.0a
Bug Fixes
Linux
Rev. 2.7.0
General
Added support for NVIDIA ConnectX-3 and SwitchX silicon devices
Linux
Added Secure host feature which enables ConnectX family devices to block access to its internal hardware registers. The hardware access in this mode is allowed only if a correct 64 bits key is provided (see flint changes).
MFT tools cannot run on a device with hardware access disabled. This feature is enabled only with supporting firmware
Linux
Removed support for Itanium (ia64)
Linux
flint
Added the following commands:
Linux
The ROM section in the image now contains multiple boot images. Therefore the flint was modified to display information for all of the images in the ROM section
Linux
Added support to display/burn UEFI ROM
Linux
Added support for burning firmware via Command Line interface on SwitchX devices
Linux
Mlxburn
Added option to add or replace a single keyword in the VPD writable section (-vpd_set_keyword flag)
Linux
Added the option to set a binary VPD field data
Linux
MFT installation
Added the option --without-kernel which allows user to install MFT without the mst kernel
Linux
Rev. 2.6.2
MFT installation change
RPM based installation:
Linux
Removed prerequisite libraries: expat and zlib-devel
Linux
The package tools, libraries and headers are now installed under:{ prefix }/bin or { prefix }/lib and { prefix }/include dirs. Directory / usr/mst is not created. For example, the “mread”, “mwrite” and “mcra” tools that were previously installed by default under /usr/mst/bin, now are installed under /usr/bin
Linux
Linux
Removed the InfiniScale and InfiniBridge tools
Linux
Removed the Infinivision tool set
Linux
Removed the isw tool. The isw tool functionality was replaced by the "mlxi2c" tool. For example, to scan the devices on the i2c bus, run:
> mlxi2c -d <dev> scan instead of > isw -d <dev>
Linux
flint
Added support for flash type SST25VF016B
Linux
Added support for flash type M25PX16
Linux
Added an option to set the VSD and GUIDs in a binary image file. This is useful for production to prepare images for pre-assembly flash burning. These new commands are supported by NVIDIA 4th generation devices
Linux
Added an option to set the VSD and GUIDs on an already burnt device. These commands (“sg” and “sv”) re-burn the existing image with the given GUIDs or VSD. When the 'sg' command is applied on a device with blank (0xff) GUIDs, it updates the GUIDs without re-burning the image
Linux
mst
Added support for using ibutils2/ibdiagnet and ibnetdiscover in the 'mst ib add' command
Linux
Removed the _uar, _msix and _ddr devices from the mst device list
Linux
Debug tools
Added support for routing I2C bus to the IS4 device on IS50XX systems
Linux
Rev. 2.6.1
Bug Fixes
Linux
Rev. 2.6.0
MFT installation change
Added the options: --without-image-generation, --disable-dc, and --without-kernel which allow for a partial installation in order to avoid problems with SW dependencies
Linux
Now allows a non-root user to prepare MFT RPMs
Linux
All
Added ConnectX-2 and BridgeX support
Linux/Windows
flint
Added a CRC check for the full image
Linux
Support for query/burn of clp-gpxe ROM
Linux
Prevents burning a ConnectX-2 image onto a ConnectX device and vice versa
Linux
Added a logging option to flint
Linux
For the ConnectX device family only:
Added commands for an independent burn/read/remove of an Expansion ROM image.
For firmware versions earlier than 2.7.000: It is possible to read the ROM image, or to replace an already existing ROM image (by the burn command). However, burning a new ROM image in case a previous image did not exist is not possible, nor is it possible to remove an existing ROM image
Linux
mlxburn
Added the -fw_dir option which looks for a suitable firmware file in the given directory
Linux
Support for generating a non-fail-safe image for ConnectX/ConnectX-2, InfiniScale IV, and BridgeX devices
Linux
Debug tools
Updated the mlxi2c utility
Linux
Added the mget_temp utility which reads the temperature of the ConnectX/ConnectX-2, InfiniScale IV, and BridgeX devices
Linux