pckt_drop Utility
The pckt_drop utility corrupts the next transmitted packet from a ConnectX family adapter port.
Run the pckt_drop with the following command line syntax:
-d, --device
Specify the mst device to configure. (Required.)
-h, --help
Print this help screen and exit.
-m, --mode
Specify operating mode. Supported modes are:
EDP: Inserts error on next transmitted data packet. (Default: EDP)
-p, --port
Select which port to configure. Use `1'/`2' for port1/port2, respectively, or `b' for both. (Default: b)
-v, --version
Print the application version and exit.
Example:
# pckt_drop -d /dev/mst/mt4117_pciconf0 -p
1
The example above shows how to use the pckt_drop to corrupt a packet from port 1.