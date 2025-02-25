NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.30.1-508
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Firmware Management  NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.30.1-508  pckt_drop Utility

pckt_drop Utility

The pckt_drop utility corrupts the next transmitted packet from a ConnectX family adapter port.

pckt_drop Usage

Run the pckt_drop with the following command line syntax:

-d, --device

Specify the mst device to configure. (Required.)

-h, --help

Print this help screen and exit.

-m, --mode

Specify operating mode. Supported modes are:

EDP: Inserts error on next transmitted data packet. (Default: EDP)

-p, --port

Select which port to configure. Use `1'/`2' for port1/port2, respectively, or `b' for both. (Default: b)

-v, --version

Print the application version and exit.

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# pckt_drop -d /dev/mst/mt4117_pciconf0 -p 1

The example above shows how to use the pckt_drop to corrupt a packet from port 1.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 25, 2025
content here