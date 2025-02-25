NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.30.1-508
Setting the VSD

To set the vsd for the given image/device (4th generation/Group I), use the sv command with -vsd flag.

# flint -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0 -vsd "MELLANOX" sv
Setting the VSD     - OK
Restoring signature - OK
 
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0 q
Image type:      FS2
FW Version:      2.31.5050
FW Release Date: 4.5.2014
Device ID:       4099
Description:     Node             Port1            Port2            Sys image
GUIDs:           f45214030001b8a0 f45214030001b8a1 f45214030001b8a2 f45214030001b8a3
MACs:                                 00300abadaba     00300abadabb
VSD:             MELLANOX
PSID:            MT_1090120019

