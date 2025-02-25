Supported Operating Systems and Platforms
MFT is supported on the following platforms:
Table Legend:
+ (Green)
Supported and tested
** (Orange)
Supported but not tested
*** Blue
Partially tested
Supported Operating Systems and Platforms
OS
Platform
Status
RH/Centos 8.0
ARM
+
RH/Centos 8.0
PPC64LE
**
RH/Centos 8.0
x86_64
+
RH/Centos 8.1
PPC64LE
**
RH/Centos 8.1
x86_64
+
RH/Centos 8.2
x86_64
+
RH/Centos 8.2
PPC64LE
+
RH/Centos 8.3
PPC64LE
**
RH/Centos 8.3
x86_64
+
RH/Centos 8.4
PPC64LE
**
RH/Centos 8.4
x86_64
+
RH/Centos 8.5
PPC64LE
**
RH/Centos 8.5
x86_64
+
RH/Centos 8.6
x86_64
+
RH/Centos 8.6
PPC64LE
+
RH/Centos 8.7
x86_64
**
RH/Centos 8.7
PPC64LE
+
RH/Centos 8.8
x86_64
+
RH/Centos 8.8
PPC64LE
**
RH/Centos 8.8
ARM64
+
RH/Centos 8.9
x86_64
+
RH/Centos 8.9
PPC64LE
+
RH/Centos 8.9
ARM64
+
RH/Centos 8.10
x86_64
+
RH/Centos 8.10
PPC64LE
+
RH/Centos 8.10
ARM64
+
RH/Centos 9.0
x86_64
+
RH/Centos 9.0
PPC64LE
+
RH/Centos 9.1
x86_64
+
RH/Centos 9.1
PPC64LE
+
RH/Centos 9.2
x86_64
+
RH/Centos 9.2
PPC64LE
+
RH/Centos 9.2
ARM64
+
RH/Centos 9.3
x86_64
+
RH/Centos 9.3
PPC64LE
+
RH/Centos 9.3
ARM64
+
RH/Centos 9.4
x86_64
+
RH/Centos 9.4
PPC64LE
+
RH/Centos 9.4
ARM64
+
Centos Stream v8 - Community
x86_64
**
Centos Stream v8 - Community
PPC64LE
**
Centos Stream v9 - Community
x86_64
+
Centos Stream v9 - Community
ARM64
+
Centos Stream v9 - Community
PPC64LE
**
OEL 7.9
x86_64
+
OEL 8.4
x86_64
+
OEL 8.6
x86_64
+
OEL 8.7
x86_64
+
OEL 8.8
x86_64
+
OEL 9.0
x86_64
+
OEL 9.1
x86_64
+
OEL 9.2
x86_64
+
Fedora 32 - Community
x86_64
+
Fedora 35 - Community
x86_64
**
Sles15 SP2
x86_64
+
Sles15 SP2
PPC64LE
+
Sles15 SP3
PPC64LE
+
Sles15 SP3
x86_64
+
Sles15 SP4
PPC64LE
+
Sles15 SP4
x86_64
**
Sles15 SP5
PPC64LE
+
Sles15 SP5
x86_64
+
Sles15 SP6
PPC64LE
+
Sles15 SP6
x86_64
+
EulerOS V2.0 SP9 - Community
x86_64
**
EulerOS V2.0 SP10 - Community
x86_64
+
EulerOS V2.0 SP11
x86_64
+
EulerOS V2.0 SP12
x86_64
+
EulerOS V2.0 SP12
ARM64
+
OpenEuler 20.3 SP1 - Community
x86_64
**
OpenEuler 20.3 SP3
x86_64
+
OpenEuler 22.3 LTS
x86_64
+
OpenEuler 22.3 SP1
x86_64
+
Ubuntu 16.04 - Community
x86_64
**
Ubuntu 16.04 - Community
PPC64LE
+
Ubuntu 18.04
x86_64
+
Ubuntu 18.04
PPC64LE
+
Ubuntu 18.04
ARM64
+
Ubuntu 20.04
PPC64LE
+
Ubuntu 20.04
ARM64
+
Ubuntu 20.04
x86_64
+
Ubuntu 22.04
x86_64
+
Ubuntu 23.10
x86_64
+
Ubuntu 24.04
x86_64
+
Ubuntu 24.04
ARM
+
Ubuntu 24.04
PPC64LE
**
BCLinux 21.10 SP2
x86_64
+
BCLinux 21.10 SP2
ARM
**
BCLinux 22.10 SP2
x86_64
+
BCLinux 22.10 SP2
ARM
+
Debian 9.13
x86_64
+
Debian 10.8
x86_64
+
Debian 10.9
x86_64
+
Debian 10.13
x86_64
+
Debian 10.13
ARM
+
Debian 11.3
Arm
+
Debian 11.3
x86_64
+
Debian 12.1
x86_64
+
Debian 12.1
ARM
+
Debian 12.5
x86_64
+
Debian 12.5
ARM
+
Citrix server 8.2
x86_64
+
Anolis 8.4 - Community
x86_64
**
Anolis 8.6
x86_64
+
Anolis 8.6
ARM
+
Korg 6.8
x86_64
+
Korg 6.8
ARM
+
Rocky 9.2
x86_64
+
Rocky 9.2
ARM
+
TKLinux 3.3
x86_64
+
TKLinux 3.3
ARM
**
OpenSUSE 15.3 - Community
x86_64
**
Photon 3.0 - Community
x86_64
**
CTYunOS2
x86_64
+
CTYunOS2
ppc64le
**
CTYunOS3
x86_64
**
CTYunOS3
ARM
+
Mariner 2.0
x86_64
+
Alma 8.5
x86_64
**
KylinOS v10 SP2
x86_64
+
KylinOS v10 SP3
x86_64
+
KylinOS v10 SP3
ARM
+
Allinux 3.2
x86_64
+
Allinux 3.2
ppc64le
+
DriveOS 6.0.5.0
x86_64
+
DriveOS 6.0.5.0
ARM
+
UOS v20 1040d -Community
x86_64
+
UOS v20 1060a
x86_64
+
UOS v20 1060a
ARM
**
UOS v20 1060e
x86_64
+
UOS v20 1060e
ARM
**
UOS v20 1021e
x86_64
+
UOS v20 1021e
ARM
**
Windows Server 2016
64 Bit
+
Windows Server 2019
64 Bit
+
Windows Server 2022
64 Bit
+
Windows Server 2025
x86_64
+
Windows Server AH2023
64 Bit
+
Windows Server AH2022
64 Bit
+
Windows Server AH2021
64 Bit
+
Windows Server AH2020
64 Bit
+
Windows 10 21H2
64 Bit
+
Windows 10 22H2
64 Bit
+
Windows 10 1809
64 Bit
+
Windows 11 21H2
64 Bit
+
Windows 11 22H2
64 Bit
+
Windows 11 23H2
64 Bit
+
Windows 11 24H2
64 Bit
+
WinPE 4.0
32 Bit
+
WinPE 4.0
64 Bit
+
WinPE 5.0
32 Bit
+
WinPE 5.0
64 Bit
+
WinPE 5.1
32 Bit
+
WinPE 5.1
64 Bit
+
WinPE 10
32 Bit
+
WinPE 10
64 Bit
+
VMware ESXi 7.0 u3 Native (Vsphere 2021)
64 Bit
+
VMware ESXi 8.0 Native (Vsphere 2022)
64 Bit
+
VMware ESXi 8.0 Native (Vsphere 2022)
ARM
+
VMware ESXi 8.0 u1 Native (Vsphere 2022)
64 Bit
+
VMware ESXi 8.0 u1 Native (Vsphere 2022)
ARM
+
VMware ESXi 8.0 u2 Native (Vsphere 2022)
x86_64
+
VMware ESXi 8.0 u2 Native (Vsphere 2022)
ARM
+
VMware ESXi 8.0 u3 Native
64 Bit
+
VMware ESXi 8.0 u3 Native
ARM
+
FreeBSD 14.0-STABLE
x86_64
+
FreeBSD 15-CURRENT
x86_64
+
MLNX-OS 3.12.1000
64 Bit
+
SONiC 202311
64 Bit
**
Cumulus 5.9
64 Bit
+
NV-OS 25.02.1000
64 Bit
**
DVS 4.7.1000
64 Bit
+
FreeBSD 14.0-STABLE
amd64
+
FreeBSD 15.0-CURRENT
amd64
+
Korg6.10
X86_64
+
Korg6.11
X86_64
+
Mariner 3.0
X86_64
+
OpenEuler 22.03-SP3
X86_64
+
OpenEuler 22.03.LTS
X86_64
+
VMware ESXi 9.0 Native
x86
+
Xenserver 8.2
X86_64
+