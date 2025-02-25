Troubleshooting

Changing device setting such as ROM/ GUIDS using the relevant flint commands result in failure with the following error: -E- <Operation> failed: Unsupported operation under Secure FW Secure Firmware does not allow changes to the device data unless burning new Secure Firmware image. N/A

Burning tool fails with the following error: -E- Burning FS3 image failed: The component is not signed. The image is not signed with an RSA authentication. Contact Support to receive a signed firmware image.

Burning tool fails with the following error: -E- Burning FS3 image failed: Rejected authentication. The image authentication is rejected. Contact Support to receive a signed firmware image.

Burning tool fails with the following error: -E- Burning FS3 image failed: Component is not applicable. The image does not match the device (Wrong ID). Contact Support to receive the firmware image for the device.

Burning tool fails with the following error: -E- Burning FS3 image failed: The FW image is not secured. The image is not secured and is not accepted by the device. Contact Support to receive a signed firmware image.

Burning tool fails with the following error: -E- Burning FS3 image failed: There is no Debug Token installed. The debug firmware was burnt before the debug token was installed on the device. Install the debug token using mlxconfig and then re-burn the firmware.

Burning firmware on a secure device fails with one of the following messages: -E- Burning FS3 image failed: Rejected authentication

The FW image is not secured

The key is not applicable The image was not secured in a the proper way. Ask for a secure image with the right keys that match the device.

Secure Firmware fails when using flint brom and drom commands. flint brom and drom commands are not supported. N/A

mlxdump and wqdump debug utilities do not work in Secure Firmware A customer support token was not applied. N/A

When the CR space is in read only mode, the tracers may demonstrate an unexpected behavior. A writing permission is required for them to work properly. N/A

Applying token on the device fails with one of the following messages: Component is not applicable

The manufacturing base MAC was not listed

Mismatch FW version

Mismatch user timestamp

Rejected forbidden version The token was not generated or signed in the proper way. Refer to the section Create Tokens for Secure Firmware and NV LifeCycle to learn how to generate and sign tokens.