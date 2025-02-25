Updating the Device

mlxfwmanager --download /tmp/DownloadDir --download-device All --download-os All --download-type All --key last_release ------ Files To Be Downloaded ------ All : ----- <Files>: 0 - Mellanox_Firmware_20210407.mfa 1 - linux_x64/mlxup 2 - windows/mlxup.exe 3 - esxi_6_native/mlxup 4 - windows_x64/mlxup.exe 5 - linux_ppc64/mlxup 6 - linux_arm64/mlxup 7 - linux_ppc64le/mlxup 8 - linux/mlxup 9 - fbsd10_64/mlxup 10 - esxi_6_5_native/mlxup <Release Notes>: For more details, please refer to the following FW release notes: For more details, please refer to the following FW release notes: 1 - ConnectX3 ( 2.42 . 5000 ): http: 2 - ConnectX3Pro ( 2.42 . 5000 ): http: 3 - Connect-IB ( 10.16 . 1200 ): http: 4 - ConnectX4 ( 12.28 . 2008 ): https: 5 - ConnectX4Lx ( 14.30 . 1004 ): https: 6 - ConnectX5 ( 16.30 . 1004 ): https: 7 - ConnectX6 ( 20.30 . 1004 ): https: 8 - ConnectX6Dx ( 22.30 . 1004 ): https: 9 - ConnectX6Lx ( 26.30 . 1004 ): https: 10 - BlueField ( 18.30 . 1004 ): N/A 11 - BlueField2 ( 24.30 . 1004 ): N/A Perform Download? [y/N]: y Please wait while downloading Files to : '/tmp/DownloadDir' 0 - Mellanox_Firmware_20210407.mfa : Done 1 - linux_x64/mlxup : Done 2 - windows/mlxup.exe : Done 3 - esxi_6_native/mlxup : Done 4 - windows_x64/mlxup.exe : Done 5 - linux_ppc64/mlxup : Done 6 - linux_arm64/mlxup : Done 7 - linux_ppc64le/mlxup : Done 8 - linux/mlxup : Done 9 - fbsd10_64/mlxup : Done 10 - esxi_6_5_native/mlxup : Done Downloading file(s) to : '/tmp/DownloadDir' is done successfully