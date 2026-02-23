Document Conventions and Related Documents
Term
Description
MFT
NVIDIA® Firmware tools
MST
Software tools and it is the name of the script that starts/stops the driver used by MFT tools
mlx
Extension of the text firmware file which contains all the firmware content
ini
Extension of the firmware configuration file which is in INI format and contains card specific configurations.
bin
Extension of the binary firmware file which is a combination of INI and mlx file
MFA
Extension of the a firmware file that contains several binary files of firmware for different cards/boards
4th Generation ICs/
Group I of ICs
Contains the following devices:
5th Generation ICs/
Group II of ICs
Contains the following devices and newer:
Reference Documents and Downloads
Location
MFT web page
https://network.nvidia.com/products/adapter-software/firmware-tools/
Firmware Release Notes
MLNX_OFED
WinOF/WinOF-2
VMware
https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/category/vmwareesxiasyncdrivers
FreeBSD