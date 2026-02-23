NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.30.1-8 LTS
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Firmware Management  NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.30.1-8 LTS  mlxdump Utility

mlxdump Utility

The mlxdump utility dumps device internal configuration data and other internal data (such as counters, state machines).

The data can be used for hardware troubleshooting. It can be applied to all NVIDIA devices.

The tool has 3 run modes: [fast | normal | full] while the default is "fast", the "full" mode dumps all available data but might run slower than normal and fast modes.

The tool also can dump only flow steering information using the fsdump sub-command (See example below). The fsdump sub-command has the flag --type to specify the type of the flow steering: STE or FT or All.

The tool can dump only mstdump information using the mstdump sub-command (see example below). The mstdump sub-command has multiple flags: --full, i2c_slave, cause_addr and cause_offset which enable the user to run with the needed parameters.

mlxdump Usage

The mst driver must be started prior to running mlxdump tool.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
mlxdump OPTION <command> [COMMAND OPTIONS] [-d|--device MstDevice] [-h|--help] [-v|--version]

where:

-d|--device MstDevice

mst device name

-h|--help

Show help message and exit

-v|--version

Show version and exit

mstdump

Read mstdump information

fsdump

Read Flow Steering information.

Note: Reading flow steering information is supported in ConnectX-4 and above adapter cards.

snapshot

Dump everything

Note

To view <command> related options please run: "mlxdump OPTION <command> -h"

Examples:

To generate "mlxdump.udmp" while running in fast mode:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# mlxdump -d /dev/mst/mt4117_pciconf0 snapshot

To generate "mlxdump.udmp" while running in full mode:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# mlxdump -d /dev/mst/mt4117_pciconf0 snapshot -m full

To generate "mlxdump_13_1_2013.udmp" while running in normal mode:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# mlxdump -d /dev/mst/mt4117_pciconf0 snapshot -m normal -o mlxdump_13_1_2013.udmp

To generate flow steering information:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# mlxdump -d /dev/mst/mt4117_pciconf0 fsdump --type=All --gvmi=0 

To generate mstdump information::

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# mlxdump -d /dev/mst/mt4119_pciconf0 mstdump

© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 23, 2026
content here