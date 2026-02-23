NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.30.1-8 LTS
The mlxptrace utility is used to configure and extract FW events generated by different units in NVIDIA devices.

This utility was added in MFT v4.30 to provide solutions for supported secured devices with the need of debug token.

  • The utility is only supported in Linux environment

  • It is recommended to run the tool via fwtrace and not directly from command line

  • the tool has similar interface to the mlxtrace and same .cfg files can be used for both tools. (for more information please review the mlxtrace utility)

mlxptrace Usage

  1. The mst driver must be started prior to running the mlxptrace tool.

  2. Enter the following command:

    mlxptrace [options]

Options:

-h, --help

Print help and exit

-p, --parse

Move to parser mode (default=off)

-d, --device=MstDev

Mst device

-m, --mode=Mode

Currently only FIFO mode is supported (possible values are "FIFO", "MEM" for compatibility with mlxtrace).

--gvmi

Global virtual machine interface

-c, --cfg=CfgFile

mlxtrace configuration file

-o, --trc_file=TrcPath

Output TRC file path (default=`mlxtrace.trc')

-C, --config_only

Configure tracer and exit (default=off)

-n, --snapshot

Take events snapshot - This assumes previous run with -- config_only (default=off)

-s, --buf_size=BufSize

User buffer size [MB] (default=`1')

-S, --stream

Don't save events to file parse it immediately (default=off)

--ignore_old_events

Ignore collecting old events in MEM mode (default=off)

-g, --continuous_fill

Do not stop recording (stopping only with ^C), keep filling user's buffer cyclically (default=off)

--keep_running

Keep the HW tracer unit running after exit (default=off)

--fw_cfg_only

Skip HW config and only configure FW events (default=off)

--skip_ownership

Skip taking ownership (default=off)

-i, --input=TrcFile

Input file (default=`mlxtrace.trc')

--csv_mode

Enable csv output format (default=off)

--print_ts

Print timestamp events (default=off)

--print_raw

Print event bytes in each line header (default=off)

--ts_format

Switch printed TS format to hex, default=dec

--print_delta

Enable printing delta between events (in cycles) (default=off)
