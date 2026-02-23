Performing Checksum Calculation on Image/Device

NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.30.1-8 LTS
The flint utility allows performing an MD5 checksum on the non-persistent sections of the firmware image. For example: the sections that are changed when performing a firmware upgrade.

To perform a checksum on the flash, run the following command line:

# flint -d <mst device> checksumTo perform a checksum on a firmware image, run the following command line:

# flint -i <image file> checksumwhere:

device

Flash device to verify.

image file

Image file to verify.

Examples:

flint -i fw-ConnectX4Lx.bin checksum -I- Calculating Checksum ... Checksum: 68ddae6bfe42f87f09084f3f468a35c6

flint -d /dev/mst/mt4117_pciconf0 cs
-I- Calculating Checksum ...
Checksum: 68ddae6bfe42f87f09084f3f468a35c6
