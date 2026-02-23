resourceparse Utility

The resourceparse tool parses and prints data segments content. The parser's output is used by NVIDIA representatives for debugging and troubleshooting.

This tool parses the output of the "resourcedump" tool. There are several parsing methods (see --parser):

ABD: This parsing method receives an ADB file and parses each segment data according to the ADB layout of the node with the segment_id attribute corresponding to the segment.

Map: This parsing method assumes that the provided resource-segments represent a memory map by DWORD pairs of address-value, and outputs each pair in a new line (similar to mstdump).

Note The tool applicable inputs for parsing can be the resourcedump outputs (bin file or the “human readable” format”), or the devlink json format output.