Changes and New Features
Component/ Tool
Description
Operating System
Rev. 4.33.0-169
mlxfwmanager
Added the ability to skip firmware update when the target image is already burned on the device and the user used the skip_if_same flag.
Usage:
All
flint
Added support for flint to query firmware images contained within PLDM (.fwpkg) package files.
All
mlxlink
Added support for a new field for --show_module flag.
All
Added support for a new capability to allow the user to configure recovery types using the flag --phy_recovery. The recovery types available are:
All
mlxfwreset
Added support for sync 2 to reset a PCIe switch using a hot reset using the arguments --sync 2 and --method 1.
Linux