NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.33.0
Changes and New Features

Component/ Tool

Description

Operating System

Rev. 4.33.0-169

mlxfwmanager

Added the ability to skip firmware update when the target image is already burned on the device and the user used the skip_if_same flag.

Usage:

  • mlxfwmanager -d <> -u --skip_if_same -i <.mfa>

  • flint -d <> -i <.bin> --skip_if_same b

All

flint

Added support for flint to query firmware images contained within PLDM (.fwpkg) package files.

All

mlxlink

Added support for a new field for --show_module flag.

All

Added support for a new capability to allow the user to configure recovery types using the flag --phy_recovery. The recovery types available are:

  • host_serdes_feq

  • host_logic_re_lock

All

mlxfwreset

Added support for sync 2 to reset a PCIe switch using a hot reset using the arguments --sync 2 and --method 1.

Linux
