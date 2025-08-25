flint – Firmware Burning Tool

--allow_rom_change Allows burning/removing a ROM to/from Firmware image when product version is present.

-banks <banks> Set the number of attached flash devices (banks)

-blank_guids Burn the image with blank GUIDs and MACs (where applicable). These values can be set later using the "sg" command (see details below). Commands affected: burn

-clear_semaphore Force clear the flash semaphore on the device. No command is allowed when this flag is used. NOTE: May result in system instability or flash corruption if the device or another application is currently using the flash. Exercise caution.

--cpu_util <CPU_UTIL> Use this flag to reduce CPU utilization while burning, Windows only. Legal values are from 1 (lowest CPU) to 5 (highest CPU)

-d[evice] <device> Device flash is connected to. Commands affected: all

-dual_image Make the burn process burn two images on flash (previously default algorithm). Current default failsafe burn process burns a single image (in alternating locations). Commands affected: burn

-flash_params <type,log2size,num_of_flashes> Use the given parameters to access the flash instead of reading them from the flash. Supported parameters: Type: The type of the flash, such as: M25PXxx, M25Pxx, SST25VFxx, W25QxxBV, W25Xxx, AT25DFxxx, S25FLXXXP

log2size: The log2 of the flash size

num_of_flashes: the number of the flashes connected to the device

--flashed_version When specified, only flashed fw version is fetched Commands affected: query

-guid <GUID> GUID base value. 4 GUIDs are automatically assigned to the following values: guid -> node GUID guid+1 -> port1 guid+2 -> port2 guid+3 -> system image GUID NOTE: port2 guid will be assigned even for a single port HCA - The HCA ignores this value. Commands affected: burn, sg

-guids <GUIDs...> 4 GUIDs must be specified here. The specified GUIDs are assigned to the following fields, repectively: node, port1, port2 and system image GUID. NOTE: port2 guid must be specified even for a single port HCA. The HCA ignores this value. It can be set to 0x0. Commands affected: burn, sg

-h[elp] Prints this message and exits

-hh Prints extended command help

--hmac_key <hmac_key> Path to the file containing the HMAC key (For FS4 image only).

--hsm Flag to use with sign command. Will use HSM HW for encryption operations.

-i[mage] <image> Binary image file. Commands affected: burn, verify

--ignore_dev_data Do not attempt to take device data sections from device (sections will be taken from the image. FS3 image only). Commands affected: burn

--key_uuid <uuid_file> UUID matching the given private key to be used by the sign command

--key_uuid2 <uuid_file> UUID matching the given private key to be used by the sign command

-log <log_file> Prints the burning status to the specified log file

--low_cpu When specified, cpu usage will be reduced. Run time might be increased Commands affected: query

-mac <MAC>1 MAC address base value. 2 MACs are automatically assigned to the following values: mac -> port1 mac+1 -> port2 Commands affected: burn, sg

-macs <MACs...>1 2 MACs must be specified here. The specified MACs are assigned to port1, port2, respectively. Commands affected: burn, sg NOTE: -mac/-macs flags are applicable only for NVIDIA Ethernet products.

-no Non-interactive mode - assume answer "no" to all questions. Commands affected: all

-no_flash_verify Do not verify each write on the flash.

--no_fw_ctrl Do not attempt to work with the firmware Ctrl update commands.

-nofs Burns image in a non failsafe manner.

--openssl_engine <engine name> Name of the OpenSSL engine to be used by the sign/rsa_sign commands to work with the HSM hardware via OpenSSL API Warning Please be aware that OpenSSL engine will be deprecated in the next release.

--openssl_key_id <key> Key identification string to be used by the sign/rsa_sign commands to work with the HSM hardware via OpenSSL API

--output_file <string> Output file name for exporting the public key from PEM/BIN.

-override_cache_replacement2 Allow accessing the flash even if the cache replacement mode is enabled. NOTE: This flag is often referred to as -ocr NOTE: This flag is intended for advanced users only. Running in this mode may cause the firmware to hang.

--private_key <key_file> Path to PEM formatted private key to be used by the sign command

--private_key_label <string> Flag to use with sign/import_hsm_key commands.

--private_key2 <key_file> Path to PEM formatted private key to be used by the sign command

-qq Run a quick query. When specified, flint will not perform full image integrity checks during the query operation. This may shorten execution time when running over slow interfaces (e.g., I2C, MTUSB-1). Commands affected: query

-s[ilent] Do not print burn progress flyer. Commands affected: burn

-striped_image Use this flag to indicate that the given image file is in a "striped image" format. Commands affected: query verify

-uid <UID> 5th Generation (Group II) devices only. Derive and set the device’s base UID. GUIDs and MACs are derived from the given base UID according to NVIDIA Methodologies. Commands affected: burn, sg

-use_dev_rom Save the ROM which exists in the device (FS3 and FS4 image only). Commands affected: burn

--use_fw Access to flash using FW (ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro device only). Commands affected: all

-use_image_guids Burn (guids/uids/macs) as appears in the given image. Commands affected: burn

-use_image_ps Burn vsd as appears in the given image - do not keep existing VSD on flash. Commands affected: burn

-use_image_rom Do not save the ROM which exists in the device. Commands affected: burn

--user_password <string> Flag to use with HSM HW for encryption operations.

-v Version info.

-vsd <string> Write this string, of up to 208 characters, to VSD when burn.

-y[es] Non interactive mode - assume answer "yes" to all questions. Commands affected: all

--linkx Burn or query the cable device connected to the host.

--aws_hsm Flag for the rsa_sign command

--cert_chain_index Use this flag to specify the certificate location. The acceptable values are 0-7 (default - 0).

--i2c_secondary <address> Change the I2C secondary address.

--run_module_image Use this flag to switch FW banks on the module. By default, the command is not performed.