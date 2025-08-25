On This Page
flint – Firmware Burning Tool
The flint (Flash interface) utility performs the following functions:
Burns a binary firmware image to the Flash device attached to an adapter or a switch device.
Burns an Expansion ROM image to the Flash device attached to adapters.
Queries for firmware attributes (version, GUIDs, UIDs, MACs, PSID, etc.)
Enables executing various operations on the Flash memory from the command line (for debug/production).
Disables/enables the access to the device’s hardware registers, and changes the key used for enabling. This feature is functional only if the burnt firmware supports it.
flint [OPTIONS] <command> [parameters...]
--allow_rom_change
Allows burning/removing a ROM to/from Firmware image when product version is present.
-banks <banks>
Set the number of attached flash devices (banks)
-blank_guids
Burn the image with blank GUIDs and MACs (where applicable). These values can be set later using the "sg" command (see details below).
Commands affected: burn
-clear_semaphore
Force clear the flash semaphore on the device. No command is allowed when this flag is used.
NOTE: May result in system instability or flash corruption if the device or another application is currently using the flash. Exercise caution.
--cpu_util <CPU_UTIL>
Use this flag to reduce CPU utilization while burning, Windows only. Legal values are from 1 (lowest CPU) to 5 (highest CPU)
-d[evice] <device>
Device flash is connected to.
Commands affected: all
-dual_image
Make the burn process burn two images on flash (previously default algorithm). Current default failsafe burn process burns a single image (in alternating locations).
Commands affected: burn
-flash_params
<type,log2size,num_of_flashes>
Use the given parameters to access the flash instead of reading them from the flash.
Supported parameters:
--flashed_version
When specified, only flashed fw version is fetched
Commands affected: query
-guid <GUID>
GUID base value. 4 GUIDs are automatically assigned to the following values:
guid -> node GUID
guid+1 -> port1
guid+2 -> port2
guid+3 -> system image GUID
NOTE: port2 guid will be assigned even for a single port HCA - The HCA ignores this value.
Commands affected: burn, sg
-guids <GUIDs...>
4 GUIDs must be specified here. The specified GUIDs are assigned to the following fields, repectively: node, port1, port2 and system image GUID.
NOTE: port2 guid must be specified even for a single port HCA. The HCA ignores this value. It can be set to 0x0.
Commands affected: burn, sg
-h[elp]
Prints this message and exits
-hh
Prints extended command help
--hmac_key <hmac_key>
Path to the file containing the HMAC key (For FS4 image only).
--hsm
Flag to use with sign command. Will use HSM HW for encryption operations.
-i[mage] <image>
Binary image file.
Commands affected: burn, verify
--ignore_dev_data
Do not attempt to take device data sections from device (sections will be taken from the image. FS3 image only).
Commands affected: burn
--key_uuid <uuid_file>
UUID matching the given private key to be used by the sign command
--key_uuid2 <uuid_file>
UUID matching the given private key to be used by the sign command
-log <log_file>
Prints the burning status to the specified log file
--low_cpu
When specified, cpu usage will be reduced. Run time might be increased
Commands affected: query
-mac <MAC>1
MAC address base value. 2 MACs are automatically assigned to the following values:
mac -> port1
mac+1 -> port2
Commands affected: burn, sg
-macs <MACs...>1
2 MACs must be specified here. The specified MACs are assigned to port1, port2, respectively.
Commands affected: burn, sg
NOTE: -mac/-macs flags are applicable only for NVIDIA Ethernet products.
-no
Non-interactive mode - assume answer "no" to all questions.
Commands affected: all
-no_flash_verify
Do not verify each write on the flash.
--no_fw_ctrl
Do not attempt to work with the firmware Ctrl update commands.
-nofs
Burns image in a non failsafe manner.
--openssl_engine <engine name>
Name of the OpenSSL engine to be used by the sign/rsa_sign commands to work with the HSM hardware via OpenSSL API
Warning
Please be aware that OpenSSL engine will be deprecated in the next release.
--openssl_key_id <key>
Key identification string to be used by the sign/rsa_sign commands to work with the HSM hardware via OpenSSL API
--output_file <string>
Output file name for exporting the public key from PEM/BIN.
-override_cache_replacement2
Allow accessing the flash even if the cache replacement mode is enabled.
NOTE: This flag is often referred to as -ocr
NOTE: This flag is intended for advanced users only. Running in this mode may cause the firmware to hang.
--private_key <key_file>
Path to PEM formatted private key to be used by the sign command
--private_key_label <string>
Flag to use with sign/import_hsm_key commands.
--private_key2 <key_file>
Path to PEM formatted private key to be used by the sign command
Run a quick query. When specified, flint will not perform full image integrity checks during the query operation. This may shorten execution time when running over slow interfaces (e.g., I2C, MTUSB-1). Commands affected: query
-s[ilent]
Do not print burn progress flyer. Commands affected: burn
-striped_image
Use this flag to indicate that the given image file is in a "striped image" format.
Commands affected: query verify
-uid <UID>
5th Generation (Group II) devices only. Derive and set the device’s base UID. GUIDs and MACs are derived from the given base UID according to NVIDIA Methodologies.
Commands affected: burn, sg
-use_dev_rom
Save the ROM which exists in the device (FS3 and FS4 image only).
Commands affected: burn
--use_fw
Access to flash using FW (ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro device only).
Commands affected: all
-use_image_guids
Burn (guids/uids/macs) as appears in the given image.
Commands affected: burn
-use_image_ps
Burn vsd as appears in the given image - do not keep existing VSD on flash.
Commands affected: burn
-use_image_rom
Do not save the ROM which exists in the device.
Commands affected: burn
--user_password <string>
Flag to use with HSM HW for encryption operations.
-v
Version info.
-vsd <string>
Write this string, of up to 208 characters, to VSD when burn.
-y[es]
Non interactive mode - assume answer "yes" to all questions.
Commands affected: all
--linkx
Burn or query the cable device connected to the host.
--aws_hsm
Flag for the
--cert_chain_index
Use this flag to specify the certificate location. The acceptable values are 0-7 (default - 0).
--i2c_secondary <address>
Change the I2C secondary address.
--run_module_image
Use this flag to switch FW banks on the module. By default, the command is not performed.
--commit_module_image
Use this flag to switch committed bank on the module. By default, the command is not performed.
The -mac and -macs options are applicable only to NVIDIA Ethernet adapter and switch devices.
When accessing SwitchX via I2C or PCI, the -override_cache_replacement flag must be set.
The flint utility commands are:
Common Firmware Update and Query
b[urn]
Burn flash
q[uery] [full]
Query misc. flash/firmware characteristics, use "full" to get more information.
v[erify]
Verify entire flash
swreset
SW reset the target unmanaged switch device. This command is supported only in the In-Band access method.
sign_with_hmac
Sign image with HMAC.
component_type
Queries components on a given device via FW
skip_if_same
Skip burning if the firmware version matches the current version on the device
Expansion ROM Update:
brom <ROM-file>
Burn the specified ROM file on the flash.
drom
Remove the ROM section from the flash.
rrom <out-file>
Read the ROM section from the flash.
qrom
Query ROM in a given image.
Initial Burn, Production:
bb
Burn Block - Burns the given image as is. No checks are done.
Note: The MFT 'bb' option is an advanced flag used ONLY for production flows.
It is NOT recommend to use it, as it can cause unrecoverable firmware burning failures.
Note: FwBurnBlock is not supported any longer in FS3 and up images.
sg [guids_num=<num>
step_size=<size>] | [nocrc]
Set GUIDs.
set_vpd [vpd file]
Set read-only VPD (For FS3 image only).
smg [guids_num=<num>
step_size=<size>]
Set manufacture GUIDs (For FS3 image only).
sv
Set the VSD.
Misc Firmware Image Operations
ri <out-file>
Read the fw image on the flash.
dc [out-file]
Dump Configuration: print fw configuration file for the given image.
dh [out-file]
Dump Hash: print hash file for the given image.
checksum|cs
Perform MD5 checksum on firmware.
timestamp|ts <set|query|reset>
[timestamp] [FW version]
Set/query/reset firmware timestamp.
cache_image|ci
Cache FW image (Windows only).
sign
Sign firmware image file
rsa_sign
Sign firmware image file with RSA
set_public_keys [public key binary file]
Set Public Keys (For FS3/FS4 image only).
set_forbidden_versions [forbidden versions]
Set Forbidden Versions (For FS3/FS4 image only).
import_hsm_key
This command allows to import the private and public key to the HSM HW.
export_public_key
This command extracts the public key from given BIN file or from PEM file.
Hardware Access Key:
set_key [key]
Set/Update the HW access key which is used to enable/disable access to HW.
The key can be provided in the command line or interactively typed after the command is given.
NOTE: The new key is activated only after the device is reset.
hw_access <enable|disable> [key]
Enable/disable the access to the HW.
The key can be provided in the command line or interactively typed after the command is given.
Low Level Flash Operations:
hw query
Query HW info and flash attributes.
e[rase] <addr>
Erase sector
rw <addr>
Read one dword from flash
ww <addr> < data>
Write one dword to flash
wwne <addr>
Write one dword to flash without sector erase
wb <data-file> <addr>
Write a data block to flash
wbne <addr> <size> <data ...>
Write a data block to flash without sector erase
rb <addr> <size> [out-file]
Read a data block from flash
Return Values:
Value
Description
0
Successful completion
1
An error has occurred
7
For the
The following commands are non-failsafe when performed on a 5th generation (Group II) device:
sg, smg, sv and set_vpd.
Manufacture GUIDs are similar to GUIDs. However, they are located in the protected area of the flash and set during production. By default, firmware will use GUIDs unless specified otherwise during production.