General Information

MST Service mst Lists the available mst devices

Start/stop the register access driver for Linux and VMware ESXi OSs. All

Firmware Update and Configuration mlxburn This tool provides the following functions: Generating a standard or customized firmware image for burning in .bin format

Burning an image to the Flash attached to an HCA or switch device

Querying the firmware version loaded on a device

Displaying the Vital Product Data (VPD) of a network adapter All

flint This tool burns a firmware binary image or an expansion ROM image to the Flash of a network adapter/ switch device. It includes query functions to the burnt firmware image and to the binary image file. All

mlxconfig Allows the user to change some of the device configurations without having to create and burn a new firmware. All

mlxfwmanager The mlxfwmanager is a firmware update and query utility. It provides a simple 'single click' firmware update functionality. Note: The same tool with embedded firmware binaries is released separately and is named mlxup. All

mlxarchive The mlxarchive tool allows the user to create a file with the mfa2 extension. The new file contains several binary files of a given firmware for different adapter cards. Linux Windows FreeBSD

mlxphyburn A tool for burning externally managed PHY Linux

mlx_fpga A tool for burning and debugging devices with FPGA. It allows the user to burn their own hardware code on an FPGA integrated with HCA board. It also provides the user with read/write registers in the QDR memory of the FPGA. Linux

cpldupdate A tool for programing on board CPLDs for NVIDIA devices for the OEM packages only. Linux

Debug and Diagnostics Utilities itrace Extracts and prints trace messages generated by the firmware of a ConnectX-3 adapter cards. All

fwtrace Extracts and prints trace messages generated by the firmware of 5th generation devices Linux Windows FreeBSD

mlxtrace Dumps trace messages generated by the device hardware. All

mlxdump Dumps device internal configuration registers. The dump file can be used by the Support team for hardware troubleshooting. All

mlxmcg Displays the current multicast groups and flow steering rules configured in the device. Target users: Developers of Flow Steering aware applications. All

wqdump Dumps the current QP contexts and Work Queues of ConnectX family network adapter cards and Connect-IB adapter cards. All

i2c Generates an i2c transaction using an mtusb usb to i2c adapter or using the device internal i2c compatible master Linux Windows FreeBSD

mlxi2c Scans the i2c bus Routes the i2c bus of an externally managed InfiniscaleIV/SwitchX system to connect to the switch silicon. Linux Windows

mget_temp Reads the hardware temperature from NVIDIA devices internal sensors and prints the reading in Celsius degrees. All

pckt_drop Corrupts the next transmitted packet from the ConnectX family network adapter cards and Connect-IB adapter cards. All

mlxuptime Prints NVIDIA devices' up time and measured/configured core clock frequency All

mlxfwreset Loads the firmware after firmware update on ISFU capable devices. (5th generation devices) Linux Windows FreeBSD

mlxmdio Reads/writes MDIO registers (Clause 45) on boards with externally managed PHY All

mlxreg Exposes supported access registers, and allows users to obtain information regarding the registers fields and attributes, and to set and get data with specific register. All

mstdump Dumps device internal configuration data. All

mcra Reads/writes a single word from/to a device configuration register space All

mlxcables Reads/writes NVIDIA cable registers and queries the cables info All

mlxlink Displays and configures port related data at the physical layer. All

mlxvpd Reads PCI device VPD All

mlxprivhost Enables the user to restrict the hosts from configuring the NIC. Linux

resourcedump Extracts and prints data segments generated by the firmware. Linux Windows

resourceparse Parses and prints data segments content. Linux Windows