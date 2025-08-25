mget_temp Utility
The mget_temp utility reads the hardware temperature from NVIDIA devices with temperature sensors (all NVIDIA devices) and prints the result in Celsius degrees.
To run mget_temp:
# mget_temp [OPTIONS]
where:
-h
Print the help message.
-d <dev>
mst device name.
--version
Display version info.
-s <i2c-secondary>
I2C secondary address
-v
print a table of all thermal diode data
Example on how to read a device temperature:
# mget_temp -d /dev/mst/SW_MT51000_0002c903007e76a0_lid-
0x0002
Note
mget_temp utility reads the IC temperature, it does not support reading temperature from peripheral sensors on the board.