mlxi2c Utility
The mlxi2c utility provides a way to route the I2C bus to 4th generation (Group I) switches.
The mst driver must be started prior to running mlxi2c.
To start mlxi2c:
Start the mst driver (mst start or mst restart). Note: This step in not required in Windows.
Run mlxi2c with the following command line syntax:
# mlxi2c [switches...] <command> [parameters...]
Switches Options
-d <device>
mst i2c device name default: "/dev/mst/mtusb-1" Affected commands: all
-h
Print this help information
-s, --i2c-secondary <address>
Change the I2C secondary address.
-v
Print version and exit
Commands
p <i2c_component>
Route the i2c path to the indicated i2c component
scan
Scan the i2c slave addresses
Example:
Display the addresses of all I2C-accessible devices:
# mlxi2c -d /dev/mst/mtusb-
1 scan