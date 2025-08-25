mlxreg Utility
The mlxreg utility allows users to obtain information regarding supported access registers, such as their fields and attributes. It also allows getting access to register data from firmware and setting access register data on firmware.
Registers can be get/set in unknown (RAW) mode by providing register ID and length.
Unknown (RAW) mode is risky as no checks are performed, please consult with Support before using it.
mst driver must be started prior to running mlxreg tool.
Some access registers depend on setup configuration such as link up/down. Invalid setup may cause failures.
To run mlxreg, use the following line:
mlxreg [options]
where:
-h |--help
Displays help message.
-v |--version
Displays version info.
-d |--device <device>
Performs operation for a specified mst device.
-a |--adb_file <adb_file>
An external ADB file
--reg_name <reg_name>
Known access register name
--reg_id <reg_ID>
Access register ID
--reg_len <reg_length>
Access register layout length (bytes)
-i |--indexes <idxs_vals>
Register indexes
-g |--get
Register access GET
-s |--set <reg_dataStr>
Register access SET
--show_reg <reg_name>
Prints the fields of a given reg access (must have reg_name)
--show_regs
Prints all available access registers
--yes
Non-interactive mode, answer yes to all questions
--i2c_secondary <i2c_secondary>
I2C secondary address
-w |--overwrite
Set only specified fields, set unspecified fields to zero (only valid for SET command)
--full_path
Show field names with full hierarchical path
Examples:
Show all available access registers (the example below shows a sample of the whole list):
mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt4115_pciconf0 --show_regs
Available Access Registers
========================================================================================
CWTP
CWTPM
MCIA
MLCR
MPCNT
MPEIN
NCFG
PAOS
PDDR
PMDR
PMLP
PPAOS
PPCNT
PPLM
PPLR
PPRT
PPTT
PTAS
PTYS
ROCE_ACCL
SBCM
SBDCR
SBPM
SBPR
SBSR
SLRG
SLRP
SLTP
......
Query a single access register (PAOS):
mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt4115_pciconf0 --show_reg PAOS
Field Name | Address (Bytes) | Offset (Bits) | Size (Bits) | Access
=========================================================================
oper_status |
0x00000000 |
0 |
4 | RO
admin_status |
0x00000000 |
8 |
4 | RW
local_port |
0x00000000 |
16 |
8 | INDEX
swid |
0x00000000 |
24 |
8 | INDEX
e |
0x00000004 |
0 |
2 | RW
ee |
0x00000004 |
30 |
1 | WO
ase |
0x00000004 |
31 |
1 | WO
=========================================================================
Note: There might be indexes in access register fields that must be provided when setting or getting data.
Get access register data (PAOS with indexes: local port 1, swid 0):
mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt4115_pciconf0 --reg_name PAOS --get --indexes
"local_port=0x1,swid=0x0"
Field Name | Data
=============================
oper_status |
0x00000001
admin_status |
0x00000001
local_port |
0x00000001
swid |
0x00000000
e |
0x00000000
ee |
0x00000000
ase |
0x00000000
=============================
Set access register data (PAOS with indexes: local_port 1 swid 0x0 and data: e 1):
mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt4115_pciconf0 --reg_name PAOS --indexes
"local_port=0x1,swid=0x0" --yes --set
"e=0x1"
You are about to send access register: PAOS with the following data:
Field Name | Data
=============================
oper_status |
0x00000002
admin_status |
0x00000001
local_port |
0x00000001
swid |
0x00000000
e |
0x00000001
ee |
0x00000000
ase |
0x00000000
=============================
Do you want to
continue ? (y/n) [n] : y
Sending access register...
Get access register data (PAOS (0x5006) in unknown mode (RAW) with indexes: local_port=0x1 swid=0x0):
mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt4115_pciconf0 --reg_id
0x5006 --reg_len
0x10 --indexes
"0x0.16:8=0x1,0x0.24:8=0x0" --get
Address | Data
=======================
0x00000000 |
0x00010101
0x00000004 |
0x00000000
0x00000008 |
0x00000000
0x0000000c |
0x00000000
=======================
Set access register data (PAOS in unknown mode (RAW) with indexes: local_port=0x1 swid=0x0 and data e 1):
mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt4115_pciconf0 --reg_id
0x5006 --reg_len
0x10 --indexes
"0x0.16:8=0x1,0x0.24:8=0x0" --yes --set
"0x4.0:2=0x1"
You are about to send access register id:
0x5006 with the following data:
Address | Data
=======================
0x00000000 |
0x00010102
0x00000004 |
0x00000001
0x00000008 |
0x00000000
0x0000000c |
0x00000000
=======================
Do you want to
continue ? (y/n) [n] : y
Sending access register...