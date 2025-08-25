Note Secure Firmware Update is supported only on ConnectX-4 onwards adapter cards.

A “Secure firmware update” is the ability of a device to verify digital signatures of new firmware binaries, in order to assure that only officially approved versions can be installed from the host, the network[1] or a Board Management Controller (BMC).

The firmware of devices with “secure firmware up date” functionality (secure FW), restricts access to specific commands and registers that can be used to modify the firmware binary image on the flash, as well as commands that can jeopardize security in general. Most notably, the commands and registers for random flash access are disabled.

Secure FW verifies new binaries before activating them, compared to legacy devices where this task is done by the update tool using direct flash access commands. In addition to signature verification, secure FW also checks that the binary is designated to the same device model, that the new firmware is also secured, and that the new FW version is not included in a forbidden versions blacklist. The firmware rejects binaries that do not match the verification criteria.

Secure FW utilizes the same ‘fail safe’ upgrade procedures, so events like power failure during update should not leave the device in an unstable state. The table below lists the impact of secure FW update on MFT tools.