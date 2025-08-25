Switch-IB Switch System
Upon first time flash burning, the GUIDs and VPD of the device are required to be set on the flash.
The sections below demonstrate two methods of burning a new Switch-IB device in order to set these initial settings. Subsequent firmware updates will not change these settings.
flint for OEM is required for burning Switch-IB for the first time.
For information regarding GUIDs, MACs and VPD, please refer to Accessing Remote InfiniBand Device by Direct Route MADs.
The examples below are for managed switches. For unmanaged switches, connect an MTUSB adapter (see MTUSB-1 USB to I2C Adapter) to the device and use the appropriate mst device (/dev/mst/mtusb…).
Method 1: Generating Firmware with Specific GUIDs and Burning it on the Flash
In order to burn a new Switch-IB device, follow the steps below:
Generate the initial image with the correct GUIDs and VPD for the specific device using the mlxburn tool. The generated image occupies full flash size.
# mlxburn -fw FW/fw-SwitchIB.mlx -c FW/MSB7700-E_Ax.ini -wrimage fw-SwitchIB-MSB7700-E_Ax.bin -base_guid
0x0002c903002ef500-vpd_r_file ./vpd_r_data.bin
Disable the Write protection.
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt583_pciconf0 -ocr hw set Flash0.WriteProtected=Disabled # flint -d /dev/mst/mt583_pciconf0 -ocr hw set Flash1.WriteProtected=Disabled
Burn the entire flash.
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt583_pciconf0 -i ./ fw-SwitchIB-MSB7700-E_Ax.bin - ocr -ignore_dev_data -allow_psid_change -nofs --yes burn
Set Write protection.
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt583_pciconf0 -ocr hw set Flash0.WriteProtected=Top,
2-SubSectors
Enable flash quad SPI IO operations.
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt583_pciconf0 -ocr hw set QuadEn=
1
Method 2: Generating Firmware Image with Blank GUIDs, Burning and Setting GUIDs on the Flash
In order to burn a new Switch-IB device, follow the steps below:
Generate the initial image VPD for the specific device using the mlxburn tool. The generated image occupies full flash size.
# mlxburn -fw FW/fw-SwitchIB.mlx -c FW/MSB7700-E_Ax.ini -wrimage fw-SwitchIB-MSB7700-E_Ax.bin -vpd_r_file ./vpd_r_data.bin
Disable the Write protection.
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt583_pciconf0 -ocr hw set Flash0.WritePro-tected=Disabled # flint -d /dev/mst/mt583_pciconf0 -ocr hw set Flash1.WritePro-tected=Disabled
Burn the entire flash.
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt583_pciconf0 -i ./ fw-SwitchIB-MSB7700-E_Ax.bin - ocr -ignore_dev_data -allow_psid_change -nofs --yes burn
Set device manufacture GUIDs.
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt583_pciconf0 -ocr -uid
0x0002c903002ef500smg
Set device GUIDs.
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt583_pciconf0 -ocr -uid
0x0002c903002ef500sg
Set Write protection.
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt583_pciconf0 -ocr hw set Flash0.WriteProtected=Top,
2-SubSectors # flint -d /dev/mst/mt583_pciconf0 -ocr hw set Flash1.WriteProtected=Top,
1-SubSectors
Enable flash quad SPI IO operations.
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt583_pciconf0 -ocr hw set QuadEn=
1
To view flash settings:
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt583_pciconf0 -ocr hw query
To view assigned GUIDs:
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt583_pciconf0 -ocr q
To change a GUID after the initial burn:
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt52000_pciconf0 -ocr -uid
0x0002c903002ef500sg