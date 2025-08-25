NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.33.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Firmware Management  NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.33.0  Updating the Device

Updating the Device

To update a device on the machine, use the following command line: (Note: If only PXE rom needs update, please add -f to the command line.)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# mlxfwmanager -u -d <device> -i <existingMFAFile>

Update the device using PLDM:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
mlxfwmanager -d <device> -i <pldm_package>

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
mlxfwmanager -u -d 18:00.0 -i /tmp/fw-ConnectX7-rel-28.45.1008.mfa
Querying Mellanox devices firmware ...
 
Device #1:
----------
 
  Device Type:      ConnectX7
  Part Number:      CX713106AE-HEA_QP1_Ax
  Description:      NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL adapter Card; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe 5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Capable; IPN for internal use
  PSID:             MT_0000000894
  PCI Device Name:  18:00.0
  Base MAC:         1070fd875230
  Versions:         Current        Available     
     FW             28.43.0180     28.45.1008    
     PXE            N/A            3.7.0500      
     UEFI           N/A            14.38.0016    
 
  Status:           Update required
 
---------
Found 1 device(s) requiring firmware update…

Updating the Device Online

To update the device online on the machine from website, use the following command line:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
mlxfwmanager --online -u -d <device>

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
mlxfwmanager --online -u -d 21:00.0 -y
Querying Mellanox devices firmware ...
 
Device #1:
----------
 
  Device Type:      ConnectX7
  Part Number:      MCX75210AAS-NEA_Ax
  Description:      NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; NDR IB; Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 2x8 in a row (Socket Direct); Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled
  PSID:             MT_0000000851
  PCI Device Name:  /dev/mst/mt4129_pciconf0
  Base GUID:        N/A
  Base MAC:         N/A
  Versions:         Current        Available     
     FW             28.43.1014     28.43.1014    
     PXE            3.7.0500       N/A           
     UEFI           14.36.0016     N/A           
 
  Status:           Forced update required
 
---------
Found 1 device(s) requiring firmware update...
 
 
Please wait while downloading MFA(s) 100%
Device #1: Updating FW ...     
FSMST_INITIALIZE -   OK          
Writing Boot image component -   OK          
Done
 
Restart needed for updates to take effect.

Downloading Firmware Images and Firmware Update Packages

To download firmware images/firmware update packages, use the following command line:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
mlxfwmanager --download <DownloadDir> --download-device <DeviceType> --download-os <OS> --download-type <DownloadType>

To get the list of the supported devices or OSes, use the flag "--get-download-opt OPT"

Copy
Copied!
            

            
mlxfwmanager --get-download-opt OS
esxi_6_5_native
esxi_6_native
fbsd10_64
linux
linux_arm64
linux_ppc64
linux_ppc64le
linux_x64
windows
windows_x64
 
mlxfwmanager --get-download-opt Device
All

Examples:

Downloading Firmware Images/Firmware Update Packages:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
mlxfwmanager --download /tmp/DownloadDir --download-device All --download-os All --download-type self_extractor
 
------ Files To Be Downloaded ------
 
All :
-----
 
<Files>:
0 - linux_x64/mlxup
1 - windows/mlxup.exe
2 - esxi_6_native/mlxup
3 - windows_x64/mlxup.exe
4 - linux_ppc64/mlxup
5 - linux_arm64/mlxup
6 - linux_ppc64le/mlxup
7 - linux/mlxup
8 - fbsd10_64/mlxup
9 - esxi_6_5_native/mlxup
<Release Notes>:
For more details, please refer to the following FW release notes:
1- ConnectX3 (2.42.5000): http://www.mellanox.com/pdf/firmware/ConnectX3-FW-2_42_5000-release_notes.pdf
2- ConnectX3Pro (2.42.5000): http://www.mellanox.com/pdf/firmware/ConnectX3-Pro-FW-2_42_5000-release_notes.pdf
3- Connect-IB (10.16.1200): http://www.mellanox.com/pdf/firmware/ConnectIBFW-10_16_1200-release_notes.pdf
4- ConnectX4 (12.28.2008): https://docs.mellanox.com/display/ConnectX4Firmwarev12282006
5- ConnectX4Lx (14.30.1004): https://docs.mellanox.com/display/ConnectX6LxFirmwarev14301004
6- ConnectX5 (16.30.1004): https://docs.mellanox.com/display/ConnectX5Firmwarev16301004
7- ConnectX6 (20.30.1004): https://docs.mellanox.com/display/ConnectX6Firmwarev20301004
8- ConnectX6Dx (22.30.1004): https://docs.mellanox.com/display/ConnectX6DxFirmwarev22301004
9- ConnectX6Lx (26.30.1004): https://docs.mellanox.com/display/ConnectX6LxFirmwarev26301004
10- BlueField (18.30.1004): N/A
11- BlueField2 (24.30.1004): N/A
 
 
Perform Download? [y/N]: y
Please wait while downloading Files to : '/tmp/DownloadDir'
0 - linux_x64/mlxup : Done
1 - windows/mlxup.exe : Done
2 - esxi_6_native/mlxup : Done
3 - windows_x64/mlxup.exe : Done
4 - linux_ppc64/mlxup : Done
5 - linux_arm64/mlxup : Done
6 - linux_ppc64le/mlxup : Done
7 - linux/mlxup : Done
8 - fbsd10_64/mlxup : Done
9 - esxi_6_5_native/mlxup : Done
 
Downloading file(s) to : '/tmp/DownloadDir' is done successfully

Downloading firmware images/firmware update packages using custom key:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
mlxfwmanager --download /tmp/DownloadDir --download-device All --download-os All --download-type All --key last_release
 
------ Files To Be Downloaded ------
 
 
All :
-----
 
<Files>:
0 - Mellanox_Firmware_20210407.mfa
1 - linux_x64/mlxup
2 - windows/mlxup.exe
3 - esxi_6_native/mlxup
4 - windows_x64/mlxup.exe
5 - linux_ppc64/mlxup
6 - linux_arm64/mlxup
7 - linux_ppc64le/mlxup
8 - linux/mlxup
9 - fbsd10_64/mlxup
10 - esxi_6_5_native/mlxup
 
<Release Notes>:
For more details, please refer to the following FW release notes:
For more details, please refer to the following FW release notes:
1- ConnectX3 (2.42.5000): http://www.mellanox.com/pdf/firmware/ConnectX3-FW-2_42_5000-release_notes.pdf
2- ConnectX3Pro (2.42.5000): http://www.mellanox.com/pdf/firmware/ConnectX3-Pro-FW-2_42_5000-release_notes.pdf
3- Connect-IB (10.16.1200): http://www.mellanox.com/pdf/firmware/ConnectIBFW-10_16_1200-release_notes.pdf
4- ConnectX4 (12.28.2008): https://docs.mellanox.com/display/ConnectX4Firmwarev12282006
5- ConnectX4Lx (14.30.1004): https://docs.mellanox.com/display/ConnectX6LxFirmwarev14301004
6- ConnectX5 (16.30.1004): https://docs.mellanox.com/display/ConnectX5Firmwarev16301004
7- ConnectX6 (20.30.1004): https://docs.mellanox.com/display/ConnectX6Firmwarev20301004
8- ConnectX6Dx (22.30.1004): https://docs.mellanox.com/display/ConnectX6DxFirmwarev22301004
9- ConnectX6Lx (26.30.1004): https://docs.mellanox.com/display/ConnectX6LxFirmwarev26301004
10- BlueField (18.30.1004): N/A
11- BlueField2 (24.30.1004): N/A
 
Perform Download? [y/N]: y
Please wait while downloading Files to : '/tmp/DownloadDir'
0 - Mellanox_Firmware_20210407.mfa : Done
1 - linux_x64/mlxup : Done
2 - windows/mlxup.exe : Done
3 - esxi_6_native/mlxup : Done
4 - windows_x64/mlxup.exe : Done
5 - linux_ppc64/mlxup : Done
6 - linux_arm64/mlxup : Done
7 - linux_ppc64le/mlxup : Done
8 - linux/mlxup : Done
9 - fbsd10_64/mlxup : Done
10 - esxi_6_5_native/mlxup : Done
 
Downloading file(s) to : '/tmp/DownloadDir' is done successfully


© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 25, 2025.
content here