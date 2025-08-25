Updating the Device
To update a device on the machine, use the following command line: (Note: If only PXE rom needs update, please add -f to the command line.)
# mlxfwmanager -u -d <device> -i <existingMFAFile>
Update the device using PLDM:
mlxfwmanager -d <device> -i <pldm_package>
Example:
mlxfwmanager -u -d
18:
00.0 -i /tmp/fw-ConnectX7-rel-
28.45.
1008.mfa
Querying Mellanox devices firmware ...
Device #
1:
----------
Device Type: ConnectX7
Part Number: CX713106AE-HEA_QP1_Ax
Description: NVIDIA ConnectX-
7 HHHL adapter Card; 200GbE (
default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe
5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Capable; IPN
for internal use
PSID: MT_0000000894
PCI Device Name:
18:
00.0
Base MAC: 1070fd875230
Versions: Current Available
FW
28.43.
0180
28.45.
1008
PXE N/A
3.7.
0500
UEFI N/A
14.38.
0016
Status: Update required
---------
Found
1 device(s) requiring firmware update…
To update the device online on the machine from website, use the following command line:
mlxfwmanager --online -u -d <device>
Example:
mlxfwmanager --online -u -d
21:
00.0 -y
Querying Mellanox devices firmware ...
Device #
1:
----------
Device Type: ConnectX7
Part Number: MCX75210AAS-NEA_Ax
Description: NVIDIA ConnectX-
7 HHHL Adapter Card; NDR IB; Single-port OSFP; PCIe
5.0 2x8 in a row (Socket Direct); Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled
PSID: MT_0000000851
PCI Device Name: /dev/mst/mt4129_pciconf0
Base GUID: N/A
Base MAC: N/A
Versions: Current Available
FW
28.43.
1014
28.43.
1014
PXE
3.7.
0500 N/A
UEFI
14.36.
0016 N/A
Status: Forced update required
---------
Found
1 device(s) requiring firmware update...
Please wait
while downloading MFA(s)
100%
Device #
1: Updating FW ...
FSMST_INITIALIZE - OK
Writing Boot image component - OK
Done
Restart needed
for updates to take effect.
Downloading Firmware Images and Firmware Update Packages
To download firmware images/firmware update packages, use the following command line:
mlxfwmanager --download <DownloadDir> --download-device <DeviceType> --download-os <OS> --download-type <DownloadType>
To get the list of the supported devices or OSes, use the flag "--get-download-opt OPT"
mlxfwmanager --get-download-opt OS
esxi_6_5_native
esxi_6_native
fbsd10_64
linux
linux_arm64
linux_ppc64
linux_ppc64le
linux_x64
windows
windows_x64
mlxfwmanager --get-download-opt Device
All
Examples:
Downloading Firmware Images/Firmware Update Packages:
mlxfwmanager --download /tmp/DownloadDir --download-device All --download-os All --download-type self_extractor
------ Files To Be Downloaded ------
All :
-----
<Files>:
0 - linux_x64/mlxup
1 - windows/mlxup.exe
2 - esxi_6_native/mlxup
3 - windows_x64/mlxup.exe
4 - linux_ppc64/mlxup
5 - linux_arm64/mlxup
6 - linux_ppc64le/mlxup
7 - linux/mlxup
8 - fbsd10_64/mlxup
9 - esxi_6_5_native/mlxup
<Release Notes>:
For more details, please refer to the following FW release notes:
1- ConnectX3 (
2.42.
5000): http:
//www.mellanox.com/pdf/firmware/ConnectX3-FW-2_42_5000-release_notes.pdf
2- ConnectX3Pro (
2.42.
5000): http:
//www.mellanox.com/pdf/firmware/ConnectX3-Pro-FW-2_42_5000-release_notes.pdf
3- Connect-IB (
10.16.
1200): http:
//www.mellanox.com/pdf/firmware/ConnectIBFW-10_16_1200-release_notes.pdf
4- ConnectX4 (
12.28.
2008): https:
//docs.mellanox.com/display/ConnectX4Firmwarev12282006
5- ConnectX4Lx (
14.30.
1004): https:
//docs.mellanox.com/display/ConnectX6LxFirmwarev14301004
6- ConnectX5 (
16.30.
1004): https:
//docs.mellanox.com/display/ConnectX5Firmwarev16301004
7- ConnectX6 (
20.30.
1004): https:
//docs.mellanox.com/display/ConnectX6Firmwarev20301004
8- ConnectX6Dx (
22.30.
1004): https:
//docs.mellanox.com/display/ConnectX6DxFirmwarev22301004
9- ConnectX6Lx (
26.30.
1004): https:
//docs.mellanox.com/display/ConnectX6LxFirmwarev26301004
10- BlueField (
18.30.
1004): N/A
11- BlueField2 (
24.30.
1004): N/A
Perform Download? [y/N]: y
Please wait
while downloading Files to :
'/tmp/DownloadDir'
0 - linux_x64/mlxup : Done
1 - windows/mlxup.exe : Done
2 - esxi_6_native/mlxup : Done
3 - windows_x64/mlxup.exe : Done
4 - linux_ppc64/mlxup : Done
5 - linux_arm64/mlxup : Done
6 - linux_ppc64le/mlxup : Done
7 - linux/mlxup : Done
8 - fbsd10_64/mlxup : Done
9 - esxi_6_5_native/mlxup : Done
Downloading file(s) to :
'/tmp/DownloadDir' is done successfully
Downloading firmware images/firmware update packages using custom key:
mlxfwmanager --download /tmp/DownloadDir --download-device All --download-os All --download-type All --key last_release
------ Files To Be Downloaded ------
All :
-----
<Files>:
0 - Mellanox_Firmware_20210407.mfa
1 - linux_x64/mlxup
2 - windows/mlxup.exe
3 - esxi_6_native/mlxup
4 - windows_x64/mlxup.exe
5 - linux_ppc64/mlxup
6 - linux_arm64/mlxup
7 - linux_ppc64le/mlxup
8 - linux/mlxup
9 - fbsd10_64/mlxup
10 - esxi_6_5_native/mlxup
<Release Notes>:
For more details, please refer to the following FW release notes:
For more details, please refer to the following FW release notes:
1- ConnectX3 (
2.42.
5000): http:
//www.mellanox.com/pdf/firmware/ConnectX3-FW-2_42_5000-release_notes.pdf
2- ConnectX3Pro (
2.42.
5000): http:
//www.mellanox.com/pdf/firmware/ConnectX3-Pro-FW-2_42_5000-release_notes.pdf
3- Connect-IB (
10.16.
1200): http:
//www.mellanox.com/pdf/firmware/ConnectIBFW-10_16_1200-release_notes.pdf
4- ConnectX4 (
12.28.
2008): https:
//docs.mellanox.com/display/ConnectX4Firmwarev12282006
5- ConnectX4Lx (
14.30.
1004): https:
//docs.mellanox.com/display/ConnectX6LxFirmwarev14301004
6- ConnectX5 (
16.30.
1004): https:
//docs.mellanox.com/display/ConnectX5Firmwarev16301004
7- ConnectX6 (
20.30.
1004): https:
//docs.mellanox.com/display/ConnectX6Firmwarev20301004
8- ConnectX6Dx (
22.30.
1004): https:
//docs.mellanox.com/display/ConnectX6DxFirmwarev22301004
9- ConnectX6Lx (
26.30.
1004): https:
//docs.mellanox.com/display/ConnectX6LxFirmwarev26301004
10- BlueField (
18.30.
1004): N/A
11- BlueField2 (
24.30.
1004): N/A
Perform Download? [y/N]: y
Please wait
while downloading Files to :
'/tmp/DownloadDir'
0 - Mellanox_Firmware_20210407.mfa : Done
1 - linux_x64/mlxup : Done
2 - windows/mlxup.exe : Done
3 - esxi_6_native/mlxup : Done
4 - windows_x64/mlxup.exe : Done
5 - linux_ppc64/mlxup : Done
6 - linux_arm64/mlxup : Done
7 - linux_ppc64le/mlxup : Done
8 - linux/mlxup : Done
9 - fbsd10_64/mlxup : Done
10 - esxi_6_5_native/mlxup : Done
Downloading file(s) to :
'/tmp/DownloadDir' is done successfully