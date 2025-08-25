Update Package for NVIDIA Firmware (UPMF) is a new method used to distribute firmware to end users. Instead of providing multiple binary files (one for each board type) and burning them using the flint tool, the UPMF method requires only a single standalone file.

The UPMF is a self-extracting executable that contains a set of firmware binary images, and the mlxfwmanager firmware update tool.

UPMF provides:

Single file per firmware release

Simple 'one click' firmware update

Compact size (achieved by efficient compression of the firmware images)

No installation required

When executed, the UPMF: