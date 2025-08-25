User Manual Revision History
Revision
Date
4.33.0-169
August 08, 2025
Updated
4.32.0-120
May 08, 2025
Updated:
4.31.0-149
February 10, 2025
Updated:
Added:
4.30.0-139
November 11, 2024
Updated:
Added:
4.29.0
August 14, 2024
Updated:
4.28.0
May 7, 2024
Updated:
4.27.0
February 8, 2023
Added Bifurcation Configuration under mlxconfig – Changing Device Configuration Tool.
4.26.1
December 14, 2023
No changes to the User Manual.
4.26.0
November 6, 2023
Updated:
4.25.1
October 22, 2023
Added:
4.25.0
August 10, 2023
Updated:
Added:
4.24.0
May 4, 2023
Updated:
Added:
4.23.0
January 31, 2023
Updated:
Added:
4.22.0
October 31, 2022
In the mlxlink Utility chapter:
In the mlxfwreset – Loading Firmware on 5th Generation Devices Tool chapter added mlxfwreset for Switch Devices.
Added a note in resourcedump Utility.
4.21.0
July 31, 2022
Updated mlxfwreset – Loading Firmware on 5th Generation Devices Tool, added "mlxfwreset after Changing Configurations using mlxconfig".
Updated Burning a Firmware Image, added "Querying Vendor Specific Firmware Information from a NVIDIA AOC / Transceiver".
Updated the "-l |--loopback <loopback> " description in mlxlink Utility.
Added "–mem_access" flag to fwtrace Utility
Added the "–noddr" and "–mmap" flags to 2024-10-21_05-55-27_itrace Utility
Removed the following flags: vpd_prog_rw<rw-keywords-file> &-vpd_set_keyword <keywordassignment> from mlxburn – Firmware Image Generator and Burner
mlxtokengenerator - Token Creation Tool added new section.
4.20.0
April 30, 2022
4.18.1
January 16, 2022