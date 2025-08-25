User Manual Revision History

4.28.0 May 7, 2024 Updated: mget_temp Utility

4.27.0 February 8, 2023 Added Bifurcation Configuration under mlxconfig – Changing Device Configuration Tool.

4.26.1 December 14, 2023 No changes to the User Manual.

4.25.1 October 22, 2023 Added: Advance Options to "Generating an XML Template for the Configurations" under mlxconfig Commands.

In the mlxfwreset – Loading Firmware on 5th Generation Devices Tool chapter added mlxfwreset for Switch Devices.

Added a note in resourcedump Utility.

4.21.0 July 31, 2022 Updated mlxfwreset – Loading Firmware on 5th Generation Devices Tool, added "mlxfwreset after Changing Configurations using mlxconfig".

Updated Burning a Firmware Image, added "Querying Vendor Specific Firmware Information from a NVIDIA AOC / Transceiver".

Updated the "-l |--loopback <loopback> " description in mlxlink Utility.

Added "–mem_access" flag to fwtrace Utility

Added the "–noddr" and "–mmap" flags to 2024-10-21_05-55-27_itrace Utility

Removed the following flags: vpd_prog_rw<rw-keywords-file> &-vpd_set_keyword <keywordassignment> from mlxburn – Firmware Image Generator and Burner

mlxtokengenerator - Token Creation Tool added new section.