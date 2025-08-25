Using MFT tools on Secured GPU Devices

In systems with secured FW, GPUs cannot be accessed directly via PCIe, therefore "pci_cr" devices will become inaccessible.

The only way to send firmware queries is via the NVIDIA GPU Driver.

Please follow these instructions to discover and display GPU devices on your secured system:

Make sure the NVIDIA driver is loaded using "modprobe nvidia". Start the mst service by running "mst start" command. Discover GPU devices via the NVIDIA Driver using the "mst gpu add" command. See the newly added devices using "mst status -v" command, they will appear under "GPU Devices".

Run any of the supported tools using the GPU NETIR mst device. For example: