MFT Bug Fixes in this Version
For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see MFT Bug Fixes History.
Internal Ref.
Description
4874697/
4857974
Description: Fixed an issue where MFT was missing the Adabe changes for the new nvconfig.
Keywords: Adabe, nvconfig
Discovered in Version: 4.34.0-145
Fixed in Release: 4.34.1-18
4893125/
4855126
Description: Fixed an issue where using mlxconfig to query split port mode fails. The fix adds back special support for continues array SPLIT_PORT on switches.
Keywords: MFT-mlxconfig, Diagnostics, SPLIT_PORT
Discovered in Version: 4.34.0-145
Fixed in Release: 4.34.1-18
4893248/
4838970/
1368076/
1368075
Description: Fixed an issue where in hot-plug flows, the OS could automatically bind a driver concurrently with the tool, leading to false bind failures. The tool now retries bind operations when needed and reports precise information about any driver that failed to bind.
Keywords: hot-plug flows, bind, driver
Discovered in Version: 4.35.0-159
Fixed in Release: 4.34.1-18