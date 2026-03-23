NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.34.1-18 LTS (2025 LTS U2)
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MFT Bug Fixes in this Version

For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see MFT Bug Fixes History.

Internal Ref.

Description

4874697/

4857974

Description: Fixed an issue where MFT was missing the Adabe changes for the new nvconfig.

Keywords: Adabe, nvconfig

Discovered in Version: 4.34.0-145

Fixed in Release: 4.34.1-18

4893125/

4855126

Description: Fixed an issue where using mlxconfig to query split port mode fails. The fix adds back special support for continues array SPLIT_PORT on switches.

Keywords: MFT-mlxconfig, Diagnostics, SPLIT_PORT

Discovered in Version: 4.34.0-145

Fixed in Release: 4.34.1-18

4893248/

4838970/

1368076/

1368075

Description: Fixed an issue where in hot-plug flows, the OS could automatically bind a driver concurrently with the tool, leading to false bind failures. The tool now retries bind operations when needed and reports precise information about any driver that failed to bind.

Keywords: hot-plug flows, bind, driver

Discovered in Version: 4.35.0-159

Fixed in Release: 4.34.1-18
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