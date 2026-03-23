NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.34.1-18 LTS (2025 LTS U2)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Firmware Management  NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.34.1-18 LTS (2025 LTS U2)  resourceparse Utility

resourceparse Utility

The resourceparse tool parses and prints data segments content. The parser's output is used by NVIDIA representatives for debugging and troubleshooting.

This tool parses the output of the "resourcedump" tool. There are several parsing methods (see --parser):

  • ABD:

    This parsing method receives an ADB file and parses each segment data according to the ADB layout of the node with the segment_id attribute corresponding to the segment.

  • Map:

    This parsing method assumes that the provided resource-segments represent a memory map by DWORD pairs of address-value, and outputs each pair in a new line (similar to mstdump).

Note

The tool applicable inputs for parsing can be the resourcedump outputs (bin file or the “human readable” format”), or the devlink json format output.

Note

To parse the segments data in the most efficient way, the user must use the most suitable adb file. For the adb file, please contact Support.

resourceparse Usage

Copy
Copied!
            

            
resourceparse -d DUMP_FILE [-p RESOURCE_PARSER] [--version] [-o OUT] [-v] -a ADB_FILE [-r]

where

-d, --dump-file

Location of the dump file used for parsing

-p, --parser

RESOURCE_PARSER: Available options: ['adb', 'map'].

Default: 'adb'. see Parsing Methods.

-a, --adb-file

Location of the ADB file

-h, --help

Shows this help message and exit

--version

Shows the tool's version and exit

-o, --out

Location of the output file

--out-dir

Location of the output directory, a separate file is created for each segment

-r, --raw

Prints the raw data in addition to the parsed data

--hide-segment-header

Hide segment header during printing

-v

Verbosity notice

Examples:

  • How to run basic parsing:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # resourceparse --dump-file notice.txt --adb-file fw-4119-rel-16_23_2008.adb
 
Parse 4 segments:
 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
                    Segment - segment_info (0xfffe)
 
segment_header.segment_type = 0xfffe
 
segment_header.length_dw = 0x4
 
dump_version = 0x0
 
hw_version = 0x0
 
fw_version = 0x1063232c
 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
                    Segment - segment_command (0xfffa)
 
segment_header.segment_type = 0xfffa
 
segment_header.length_dw = 0x5
 
vhca_id = 0x0
 
segment_called = 0x2000
 
index1 = 0x21
 
index2 = 0x0
 
num_of_obj1 = 0x0
 
num_of_obj2 = 0x0
 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
                    Segment - segment_notice (0xfff9)
 
segment_header.segment_type = 0xfff9
 
segment_header.length_dw = 0xc
 
syndrome_id = 0x211
 
notice[0] = 0x2000
 
notice[1] = 0x21
 
notice[2] = 0x0
 
notice[3] = 0x0
 
notice[4] = 0x496e7661
 
notice[5] = 0x6c696420
 
notice[6] = 0x52657300
 
notice[7] = 0x0
 
notice msg =  !Invalid Res
 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
                    Segment - segment_terminate (0xfffb)
 
segment_header.segment_type = 0xfffb
 
segment_header.length_dw = 0x1
 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

  • How to run parsing with ‘raw’ and ‘verbosity’ options:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # resourceparse --dump-file notice.txt --adb-file fw-4119-rel-16_23_2008.adb –raw -v
 
Notice - adb fw version 16.23.2008 is used for parsing while dump fw version is 16.99.9004
 
Parse 4 segments:
 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
                    Segment - segment_info (0xfffe)
 
segment_header.segment_type = 0xfffe
 
segment_header.length_dw = 0x4
 
dump_version = 0x0
 
hw_version = 0x0
 
fw_version = 0x1063232c
 
RAW DATA:
 
DWORD [0-3]    :0x0004FFFE 0x00000000 0x00000000 0x1063232C
 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
                    Segment - segment_command (0xfffa)
 
segment_header.segment_type = 0xfffa
 
segment_header.length_dw = 0x5
 
vhca_id = 0x0
 
segment_called = 0x2000
 
index1 = 0x21
 
index2 = 0x0
 
num_of_obj1 = 0x0
 
num_of_obj2 = 0x0
 
RAW DATA:
 
DWORD [0-3]    :0x0005FFFA 0x20000000 0x00000021 0x00000000
 
DWORD [4]      :0x00000000
 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
                    Segment - segment_notice (0xfff9)
 
segment_header.segment_type = 0xfff9
 
segment_header.length_dw = 0xc
 
syndrome_id = 0x211
 
notice[0] = 0x2000
 
notice[1] = 0x21
 
notice[2] = 0x0
 
notice[3] = 0x0
 
notice[4] = 0x496e7661
 
notice[5] = 0x6c696420
 
notice[6] = 0x52657300
 
notice[7] = 0x0
 
RAW DATA:
 
DWORD [0-3]    :0x000CFFF9 0x00000211 0x00000000 0x00000000
 
DWORD [4-7]    :0x00002000 0x00000021 0x00000000 0x00000000
 
DWORD [8-11]   :0x496E7661 0x6C696420 0x52657300 0x00000000
 
notice msg =  !Invalid Res
 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
                    Segment - segment_terminate (0xfffb)
 
segment_header.segment_type = 0xfffb
 
segment_header.length_dw = 0x1
 
RAW DATA:
 
DWORD [0]      :0x0001FFFB
 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

  • How to run parsing and save it into a file:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # resourceparse --dump-file notice.txt --adb-file fw-4119-rel-16_23_2008.adb –out out_flie.txt
 
write to file:  out_flie.txt

© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Mar 23, 2026
content here