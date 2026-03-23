NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.34.1-18 LTS (2025 LTS U2)
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Windows

mst Synopsis - Windows

mst status [-v] | help | server <start|stop> | ib <add|del> | version | remote <add|del> <hostname>

mst Commands and Switches Description - Windows

Note

There are no mst start or stop operations in Windows.

mst server start [port]

Start mst server to allow incoming connection. Default port is 23108.

mst server stop

Stop mst server.

mst remote add <hostname>:[port] [-s <passphrase>]

Establish a connection with a specified host on a specified port (the default port is 23108). Add devices on a remote peer to a local devices list. <hostname> may be host name as well as an IP address

Use the '-s' flag to provide the host's passphrase.

If no passphrase is provided, you will be prompted to insert one.

Note: [-s ] is applicable when the host server OS is not windows.

mst remote del <hostname>[:port]

Remove all remote devices on a specified hostname <hostname>:<port> should be specified exactly as in the "mst remote add" command.

mst ib del

Remove all inband devices.

mst cable add [OPTIONS] [params]

Add the cables that are connected to 5th generation devices.

There are an option to add the cables found in the IB fabric for Cable Info access, requires OFED installation and active IB links.If local_hca_id and local_hca_port are given, the IB subnet connected to the given port is scanned. Otherwise, all the devices will be scanned.OPTIONS:--with_ib: Add the inband cables in addition to the local PCI devices.params: [local_hca_id] [local_hca_port]

mst cable del

Remove all cable devices.

mst status

Print current status of NVIDIA devices.

mst version

Print the version info.

mst ib add [OPTIONS] [local_hca_id] [local_hca_port] [lst-file]

Add devices found in the IB fabric for inband access.

Requires MLNX_WinOF installation and an active IB link.If local_hca_id and local_hca_port are given, the IB subnet connected to the given port is scanned. Otherwise, the default subnet is scanned.If an lst-file is specified, devices are taken from this file. Otherwise, ibnetdiscover tool is run to discover the fabric.

Options:

  • --discover-tool <discover-tool>: The tool used to discover the fabric.

Supported tools: ibnetdiscover, ibdiagnet. default: ibnetdiscover

NOTE: The discover tool argument is intended only for parsing purposes, thus you need to specify an lst-file with it.

  • --add-non-mlnx: Add non NVIDIA nodes.

  • --use-ibdr: Access by direct route MADs. Available only when using ibnetdiscover tool, for SwitchX and ConnectIB devices.

  • --no-format-check: Do not check the format of the given local_hca_id. The expected format of the local_hca_id is: ibv_device[0-9]+.

  • --topo-file <topology-file>: A prepared topology file which describes the fabric. For ibnetdiscover: provide an output of the tool. For ibdiagnet: provide and lst-file that ibdiagnet generates.

NOTE: If a topology file is specified, the devices are taken from it. Otherwise, a discover tool is run to discover the fabric.

mst help

Print this help information.


Examples of mst Usage - Windows

To print the current status of NVIDIA devices:

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# mst status
MST devices:
------------
mt4115_pciconf0
mtusb-1
mtusb-2

To show the devices status with detailed information:

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# mst status -v
 
MST devices:
------------
mt4115_pciconf0   bus:dev.fn=13:00.0
mt4115_pciconf0.1 bus:dev.fn=13:00.1
mtusb-1           iSerial=0x1ccc
mtusb-2           iSerial=0x1cd5


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