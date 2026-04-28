MFT Bug Fixes in this Version

Internal Ref. Description

4745544 Description: Changed the algorithm for determining the default reset level (new behavior). As a result, if only Sync 2 is supported, the tool falls back to system reboot.

Keywords: Sync 2

Discovered in Version: 4.34.1-10

Fixed in Release: 4.35.0-159

4781675/ 5719766 Description: Fixed an issue where running "mst gpu add" caused command failures.

Keywords: mst gpu add

Discovered in Version: 4.34.1-10

Fixed in Release: 4.35.0-159

4855126 Description: Fixed an issue where using mlxconfig to query for split port mode fails. The fix adds back special support for continues array SPLIT_PORT on switches.

Keywords: MFT-mlxconfig, Diagnostics, SPLIT_PORT

Discovered in Version: 4.34.1-10

Fixed in Release: 4.35.0-159

4033666 Description: Fixed an issue where the -a/--port_state TG command did not report errors if configuring the port state to Down failed.

Keywords: -a/--port_state TG command

Discovered in Version: 4.34.0-145

Fixed in Release: 4.35.0-159

4784439 Description: Added --no_dynamic flag to display dynamic arrays and conditional unions.

Keywords: --no_dynamic

Discovered in Version: 4.34.0-145

Fixed in Release: 4.35.0-159

4759365/ 4534863 Description: Fixed an issue where drv_dump field was taken from the wrong field in SLTP register. The fix ensures that the field is taken correctly in SLTP register according to the device technology.

Keywords: drv_dump field, SLTP

Discovered in Version: 4.34.0-145