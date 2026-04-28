NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.35.0
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MFT Bug Fixes in this Version

For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see MFT Bug Fixes History.

Internal Ref.Description
4745544Description: Changed the algorithm for determining the default reset level (new behavior). As a result, if only Sync 2 is supported, the tool falls back to system reboot.
Keywords: Sync 2
Discovered in Version: 4.34.1-10
Fixed in Release: 4.35.0-159

4781675/

5719766

Description: Fixed an issue where running "mst gpu add" caused command failures.
Keywords: mst gpu add
Discovered in Version: 4.34.1-10
Fixed in Release: 4.35.0-159
4855126Description: Fixed an issue where using mlxconfig to query for split port mode fails. The fix adds back special support for continues array SPLIT_PORT on switches.
Keywords: MFT-mlxconfig, Diagnostics, SPLIT_PORT
Discovered in Version: 4.34.1-10
Fixed in Release: 4.35.0-159
4033666Description: Fixed an issue where the -a/--port_state TG command did not report errors if configuring the port state to Down failed.
Keywords: -a/--port_state TG command
Discovered in Version: 4.34.0-145
Fixed in Release: 4.35.0-159
4784439Description: Added --no_dynamic flag to display dynamic arrays and conditional unions.
Keywords: --no_dynamic
Discovered in Version: 4.34.0-145
Fixed in Release: 4.35.0-159

4759365/

4534863

Description: Fixed an issue where drv_dump field was taken from the wrong field in SLTP register. The fix ensures that the field is taken correctly in SLTP register according to the device technology.
Keywords: drv_dump field, SLTP
Discovered in Version: 4.34.0-145
Fixed in Release: 4.35.0-159
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