MFT Bug Fixes in this Version
For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see MFT Bug Fixes History.
|Internal Ref.
|Description
|4745544
|Description: Changed the algorithm for determining the default reset level (new behavior). As a result, if only Sync 2 is supported, the tool falls back to system reboot.
|Keywords: Sync 2
|Discovered in Version: 4.34.1-10
|Fixed in Release: 4.35.0-159
4781675/
5719766
|Description: Fixed an issue where running "mst gpu add" caused command failures.
|Keywords: mst gpu add
|Discovered in Version: 4.34.1-10
|Fixed in Release: 4.35.0-159
|4855126
|Description: Fixed an issue where using mlxconfig to query for split port mode fails. The fix adds back special support for continues array SPLIT_PORT on switches.
|Keywords: MFT-mlxconfig, Diagnostics, SPLIT_PORT
|Discovered in Version: 4.34.1-10
|Fixed in Release: 4.35.0-159
|4033666
|Description: Fixed an issue where the
-a/--port_state TG command did not report errors if configuring the port state to Down failed.
|Keywords:
-a/--port_state TG command
|Discovered in Version: 4.34.0-145
|Fixed in Release: 4.35.0-159
|4784439
|Description: Added
--no_dynamic flag to display dynamic arrays and conditional unions.
|Keywords:
--no_dynamic
|Discovered in Version: 4.34.0-145
|Fixed in Release: 4.35.0-159
4759365/
4534863
|Description: Fixed an issue where
drv_dump field was taken from the wrong field in SLTP register. The fix ensures that the field is taken correctly in SLTP register according to the device technology.
|Keywords:
drv_dump field, SLTP
|Discovered in Version: 4.34.0-145
|Fixed in Release: 4.35.0-159